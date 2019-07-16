A lawyer convicted of swindling NBA star Charles Barkley and using the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to bolster an investment scam was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.
U.S. District Judge Karon O. Bowdre also ordered Donald Watkins to pay about $14 million in restitution.
Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of 17½ years for Watkins and 6½ years for his son, Donald Watkins Jr. Both were convicted on fraud and conspiracy charges earlier this year. The two men stole more than $15 million from investors and a bank, prosecutors said.
Blackhawks trade center Anisimov to Ottawa for Smith
The Chicago Blackhawks traded Artem Anisimov to Ottawa on Tuesday in exchange for Zack Smith, a swap of 31-year-old forwards.
Anisimov played four seasons for the Blackhawks, scoring 77 goals and adding 78 assists in 291 games, including 15 goals and 22 assists last season. The Russian has also played with the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets over 11 years in the NHL.
Smith played 70 games last season for the Senators, scoring nine goals and adding a career-high 19 assists. The Canadian has played his entire 11-season NHL career with the Senators with 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 career games.
Legal sports betting begins in upstate New York
New York joined the growing list of states allowing wagering on sports after an upstate casino cut the ribbon on a new betting lounge Tuesday and took its first bet — $20 on the Seattle Mariners.
The state's entry comes more than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the ban that had restricted sports betting outside of Nevada. Gambling officials and casino executives in New York are eager to catch up to New Jersey, where gamblers have placed more than $3 billion worth of sports bets in the first full year since wagering became legal in that state.
"Right now, Jersey is cleaning our clock when it comes to sports betting," said state Assemblyman Gary Pretlow, D-Westchester County, who placed the inaugural bet Tuesday morning at Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady. "We're a little bit behind."
Several other upstate casinos — both state-licensed and tribal facilities — plan to begin offering sports betting in the coming weeks and months, in time for the fall football season.
Ukraine eyes Olympic bid despite economic struggles
Ukraine's new president has asked officials to consider a bid to host the Olympics, even with the economy still damaged by years of political turmoil.
Former comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was elected president in April, said Tuesday there should be a national plan to build and fund sports facilities for a future Olympic bid. He didn't say whether Ukraine should target the Summer or Winter Olympics.
Sergei Bubka, the former pole vaulter who runs the Ukrainian Olympic Committee, suggested the Youth Olympic Games might be a more realistic aim for now. Ukraine has already missed the deadline to apply for the 2026 Winter Olympics, making the 2030 Winter Olympics or 2032 Summer Olympics the next possible targets.