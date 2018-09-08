A pair of seniors, Karlee Simmons of Hill City and Logan Moravec of Gering, Neb., nabbed their third straight victories at the Chadron High School Cross Country Meet on Saturday.
With three teammates also finishing among the top six, Simmons got lots of help as Hill City repeated as the girls’ champions. The Lady Rangers finished with only 14 points, while St. Thomas More was the runner-up with 48, Gering third with 60 and Mitchell, Neb., fourth with 69.
Despite Moravec’s three-peat, Gering could not notch its sixth consecutive boys’ team title. Sidney, Neb., took top honors by placing four runners among the top eight and 23 points. Gering was the runner-up with 36 points, St. Thomas third with 40 and Mitchell took fourth with 52.
Simmons’ winning time was 20 minutes, 3 seconds, some 32 seconds faster than her first place mark of a year ago. Another Hill City senior, Janean Hanka, was the runner-up in 20:50, followed by Regan Hodsden of Mitchell in 21:09 and Kaci Cooper of St. Thomas More in 21:30.
Next came the remaining two Hill City runners whose places figured in the team score. Seventh grader Abby Cutler was fifth and senior Taleigh Adrian sixth.
Moravec’s winning time on Saturday was 17:32, six seconds off his first place mark of a year ago. This year’s runner-up was Jarek Glenn of St. Thomas More in 17:46, followed by Sidney’s Carlos Lucero win 17:54.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 4, STURGIS 1: It took 63 minutes for Rapid City Stevens to find an answer to shake off upset-minded Sturgis and it came in the form of Ross Moriarty.
With the score tied 1-1, Moriarty took a pass from Michael Thomas and quickly sent the offering into the net. Seconds later, on the Raiders next possession, the Scoopers were whistled for a foul for hauling down Thomas on his way to the goal. Moriarty stepped up and netted the penalty kick.
“We played better the second half and knew we had to come out and play our game,” said Moriarty. “We needed the penalty kick and wanted to take a quick shot.”
The Scoopers opened the scoring in the match’s 37th minute after Raiders keeper Zach Leivestad came out of the box to return a through ball — the return landing at the feet of Scooper Dawson Schieffer, who scored from 35 yards out.
The Raiders found the equalizer five minutes into second half action when Thomas fielded a nice pass from Rex Weibe and scored. Thomas closed out the scoring in the 72nd minute, taking a through ball from Moriarty, dribbled and found the net on his shot.
Stevens, 5-3, took 15 shots with 10 on goal. Sturgis took nine shots with seven on mark. Leivestad and Carter Waggoner combined for six saves for the Raiders. Micah Ortiz had six saves for Sturgis.
ST. THOMAS MORE 6, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Cavaliers got four goals from Jordan Oster as St. Thomas More improved to 7-1-1 Saturday.
The Cavs also got goals from eighth graders Jason Anderson and Will Green.
Anderson, Cole Aanderud, Andrew Evans, Frank Veldhuizen and Sam Evans contributed to the scoring providing one assist a piece.
STM is next in action against Rapid City Central Thursday at Sioux Park, Belle Fourche, 2-4-1, hosts Sturgis Thursday.
SPEARFISH 1, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: Spearfish gutted out a road win against the Cobblers Saturday morning at Sioux Park.
The lone Spartan goal came from Yohannes Peterson.
Central, 4-2-2, hosts St. Thomas More Thursday ,while Spearfish, 6-2-1, travels to Sturgis Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, STURGIS 0: The Raiders bounced back from its Tuesday night loss to rival Rapid City Central and were led by a hat-trick by Lexie Wood.
Mattie Tschetter got the scoring started in the 15th minute and scored on an assist from Ellie Schad. Wood’s first goal came in the 25th minute and Bresha Keegan ended the first half scoring with a goal in the 30th minute.
Annika Enevoldsen scored on an assist from Riley Schad in the 60th minute, and one minute later Schad got in on the act with a goal of her own. Wood added goals in the 70th and 72nd minute.
Stevens, 5-2-1, will face Belle Fourche at home Saturday, while Sturgis, 3-4-1, hosts Spearfish Tuesday.
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, SPEARFISH 0: The Cobblers moved to 5-2-1 on the season with a home win over the Spartans Saturday.
Kylea Becker, Emma Avery and Karoline Riisnaes scored the goals for Central.
The Cobblers will host St. Thomas More Thursday while Spearfish, 1-3-4, goes to Sturgis Tuesday.
Girls Tennis
Raiders split with Lincoln, O'Gorman
Third-ranked Rapid City Stevens had the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams in the state Saturday, and it split, as it fell to No. 1 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5-4 and topped No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 5-4.
Against Lincoln, Ashley Lundstrum (3-6, 6-3, 10-7 over Ava Leonard), Katie Conrad (6-3, 6-4 over Ellie Dobbs) and Erica Wing (6-3, 6-0 over Emily Einsel) got singles wins.
The doubles teams of Peyton Forney and Lundstrum (6-1, 6-1 over Johana Brower and Lundstrum) as well as Julia Wiedmeier and Wing (6-1, 6-3 over Avery Blackman and Einsel) put the Raiders over the top.
Against O'Gorman, Stevens was on the short end of a close match.
Conrad (6-1, 6-3 over Rima Jamous), Wiedmeier (6-2, 6-2 over Ella Barnard) and Wing (6-2, 6-7, 10-6 over Grace Abdallah) got singles wins to go into the doubles tied at three.
The Knights got two more doubles wins, the only Stevens winner was Wiedmeier/Wing (7-5, 6-4) while Forney/Lundstrum (6-1, 6-1 to Danielle Sebata/ Maddie Nyugen) and Conrad/Abbey Dehler (5-7, 6-2, 10-7 to Jamous/Barnard) fell in the doubles.
Stevens faces Rapid City Central Tuesday at Parkview.