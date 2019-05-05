Western South Dakota doesn't have a shortage of golf courses for the spring, summer and fall months.
The problem is that it also doesn't have a shortage of snow and bad weather mixed in, especially in winter.
For many area golfers, the first few weeks of the golf season are spent knocking the dust off their swings from a long winter inside. Hart Ranch Golf Course recently decided to make sure that dust doesn't appear in the first place.
On Nov. 1 of last year, the course opened an indoor golf simulator where participants can hit balls against a green screen displaying different courses.
The simulator makes it possible to play a round of golf even if there is a foot of snow outside.
"Everyone loves it," Hart Ranch Golf Professional Dustin Lecy said. "We have a big, open space that is isn’t confined to do it in, it’s easy to feel comfortable in there."
Lecy said Hart Ranch has taken great care in providing a good space for golfers to be able to relax and enjoy a round indoors. In addition to the simulator, two mock golf cart chairs are in the back of the simulator space to provide comfort, as well as real-time feedback on the screen.
"A lot of golf simulators are tight and confined and you don’t feel like you can swing at it like you want to," he said. "Our space is a great space and everyone loves being in there and has had a great time playing in it."
Lecy said since the simulator has been a success in the first few months of its existence at Hart Ranch. Since opening in November, he said 80 percent of the available time slots to use it have been booked.
The simulator is a monitor designed by a company called TrackMan, which makes monitors that has programs that turn it into a golf simulator.
Lecy said there is a unit he can take outside with him when he's giving lessons that allows him to teach and give feedback with statistical evidence because the unit is able to track certain elements of his client's swing.
"You’re getting all kinds of data points that you wouldn’t get from hitting range balls outside, you’re getting club speed, ball speed, smash factor, this one gives all the club data as well," he said. "It gives all kinds of information on your swing, what is the club doing, why is the ball going in that direction, things like that."
Lecy said whenever the software used to power the simulator updates, new courses are added. He said that currently, the simulator has approximately 35 courses ready to be played.
"People can play year round, it’ll keep them swinging clubs through the wintertime," he said.
For members of the public, using the simulator costs $35 and hour for one person and $50 an hour for unlimited people. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.