Lower Brule and Crow Creek will meet for the inaugural All Nations Football Conferene title next Friday at the Dakota Dome.
In the league's semifinals Friday, Crow Creek blasted Little Wound 54-0 and Lower Brule slipped past Red Cloud 48-36.
At Red Cloud, the two teams battled back and forth before the Sioux rode the running of Mykael Loera, who scored all of the team's eight touchdowns — seven on the ground and one through the air.
Red Cloud led 28-24 at halftime, but Loera scored three straight touchdowns for a 42-28 lead, an advantage the Sioux never gave up from that point on.
Loera finished the day with touchdown runs of 62, 12, 29, 29, 14, 39 and 65 yards, which closed the scoring. He also caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Scott Obago.
Red Cloud Riyen Carlow had a big game for the Crusaders with five touchdown passes of 28,18, 80, 16 and 21 yards. Jarron Big Horn had three TD receptions, while Jayshaun Morrisette and Haeyden Haas one TD catch each.
No information was made available for the Crow Creek-Little Wound game other than it ended in the third quarter because of the 50-point mercy rule.
With the wins, Crow Creek moved to 8-0 on the season, while Lower Brule is 6-2.
Red Cloud closed the season at 7-1, while Little Wound is 5-3.