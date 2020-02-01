Sioux Falls downs Rushmore 3-1 in series opener

Sioux Falls scored three goals in the second period as the Flyers held off the Rushmore Thunder 3-1 in SDAHA high school boys hockey action Saturday in front of a raucous crowd at the Thunder Dome.

A solid forecheck in the neutral zone got Sioux Falls on track in the second period, and it made all the difference in a tightly played matchup of the two teams sitting atop the league standings.

“One versus two in the state, I knew it was going to be a good game,” Sioux Falls coach Ben Prisbe said. “It’s always a battle against these guys, and we handled the crowd well.”

“Sioux Falls had a game last night, but they came ready to play,” Rushmore coach Brendon Hodge said. “They kind of took our game to us. We’re a heavy forechecking team and we’ve got some team speed. But Sioux Falls was doing that to us tonight.”

After scoreless first period, Sioux Falls scored three goals in the second period, two by the Flyers’ leading scorer, Braden Malwitz.