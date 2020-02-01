Sioux Falls downs Rushmore 3-1 in series opener

Sioux Falls scored three goals in the second period as the Flyers held off the Rushmore Thunder 3-1 in SDAHA high school boys hockey action Saturday in front of a raucous crowd at the Thunder Dome.
A solid forecheck in the neutral zone got Sioux Falls on track in the second period, and it made all the difference in a tightly played matchup of the two teams sitting atop the league standings.
“One versus two in the state, I knew it was going to be a good game,” Sioux Falls coach Ben Prisbe said. “It’s always a battle against these guys, and we handled the crowd well.”
“Sioux Falls had a game last night, but they came ready to play,” Rushmore coach Brendon Hodge said. “They kind of took our game to us. We’re a heavy forechecking team and we’ve got some team speed. But Sioux Falls was doing that to us tonight.”
After scoreless first period, Sioux Falls scored three goals in the second period, two by the Flyers’ leading scorer, Braden Malwitz.
Malwitz broke the scoreless tie at the 5:22 mark of the second period when he slipped a shot from the faceoff circle past Rushmore goaltender Abe Partiridge. The Sioux Falls forward scored his second goal of the game and 14th of the season with 6:14 remaining in the second frame when his wrister from nearly the same spot to Partridge’s right beat the Thunder goalie over his left shoulder.
It looked like Malwitz had a hat trick with just under two minutes to go in the second period when Patritdige lost a skate blade and the Sioux Falls sniper knocked the puck in for a goal. The goal was disallowed because Partridge dislodged the goal.
The Flyers didn’t take long to score on the ensuing delay-of-game power play on Partridge. Sioux Falls' Sam Siegel scored when Jackson Erickson put the puck on his tape about 15 feet in front of the net.
“We got one early and the lid came off,” Prisbe said. “Braden, he’s a natural goal scorer. He’s a great asset for our team.”
Down 3-0, the Thunder, who were being outshot 22-11 after Siegel’s goal, got on the scoreboard 18 seconds later. Kael Delzer, Rushmore’s leading scorer, chipped a backhand past Sioux Falls goalie Fred Roufs, beating him over his glove hand. Seth Stock assisted on Delzer’s goal, his team-leading 13th of the season.
Down 3-1 in the third, Rushmore’s most sustained pressure came during two power plays in the third period.
The first came when Sioux Falls’ Colton Hood was off for a slashing minor. The Thunder put six shots on Roufs, but couldn’t beat the Flyers netminder. Rushmore’s best look came when Delzer fed the puck cross-ice to Derrick Brown Jr, who didn’t quite get all of the puck.
Then, with 2:13 to go in the game, the Flyers’ Nathan Moon was off for a 2-minute minor. Rushmore again pressed action in on Roufs, but he got his right pad to the post to stop a Delzer slapshot from the faceoff dot with 90 seconds to play and stopped a Seth Stock wrist shot from 20 feet out with a half-minute to play.
The teams face off again today to close out the two-game series. A Thunder win pulls them back into a tie in the SDAHA standings, while a Flyers win puts the Sioux Falls club up four points and in control of the regular-season title chase.
“It was a good hockey game, and I was happy with our play,” Hodge said. “We just have to shore up a few things. The best thing is, we get to play the exact same team less than 24 hours from now. There won’t be any surprises.”
Sioux Falls (11-1-0-0) and Rushmore (9-2-1-1) hit the ice at 2 p.m. today at the Thunder Dome.