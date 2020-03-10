Sjerven, No. 17 USD women win Summit title 63-58

Hannah Sjerven scored nine of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and 17th-ranked South Dakota earned a return trip to the NCAA Tournament with a 63-58 win over second-seeded South Dakota State in the Summit League championship game on Tuesday.
Sjerven, the Summit League Tournament MVP, capped a magical tournament with 15 points, eight boards and two steals. She scored USD's first nine points of the fourth quarter, turning a 47-45 deficit into a 54-50 Coyote lead with six minutes to go. USD led the rest of the way. Sjerven is all-tournament for the second-straight year. It's South Dakota's fourth MVP award and first since 2015.
Senior guard Madison McKeever and junior guard Chloe Lamb both finished with 11 points. McKeever added four rebounds, while Lamb had four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lamb earned a spot on the Summit's all-tournament team.
Junior guard Monica Arens joined them in double-figures with 10 points, four rebounds, and a pair of assists and steals.
The 2020 Summit League Player of the Year Ciara Duffy added 10 points and five rebounds. Duffy was the third Coyote to be named to the all-tournament team. It is her second-such honor as she also earned a spot on the 2018 team.
South Dakota State, seeking its 12th NCAA berth, was 3 of 9 from the field and had five turnovers in the fourth quarter.
The rivals were meeting in the title game for the third year in a row and sixth time overall with South Dakota State (23-10) winning the previous five. Last season the Coyotes (30-2) became the first Summit team to earn an at-large bid.
South Dakota, which won the regular-season meetings by 35 and 10 points, trailed 32-27 at halftime for just its fourth deficit at intermission.
"It's been a game that eluded us for a really long time," Duffy told Mick Garry for goyotes.com. "Winning this tournament — none of us has ever done it. To be able to win our way into the NCAA tournament in a rivalry game was really special."
It was far from automatic. During halftime, the message from Coach Dawn Plitzuweit was about encouraging calmness.
Albeit, a very tough version of calmness.
"At the times where it looked like we could go one direction or the other and start to panic, we didn't do that," Plitzuweit said. "The young ladies continued to battle."
The pivotal moments, however – those times where panic might have gripped a lesser team – were not part of the picture. Nor were they part of the season.
"I'm just really, really proud of our young ladies and how they competed with a great deal of poise," Plitzuweit said. "South Dakota State played really hard and really well. I thought it was a great basketball game and our young ladies weathered the storm."
Tagyn Larson scored 16 points for the Jackrabbits and Rylie Cascio Jensen scored 13 points, hitting four 3-pointers, with eight rebounds and five assists.
"Well congratulations to South Dakota. Just a great year, not only a great tournament but a great year. Very deserving as they go forward in the NCAAs and I wish them luck. I thought from our perspective, we played really well," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "We played hard and played with a great deal of fight and energy. We made a ton of shots and a ton of plays throughout. It's always hard to express a really good thought here. Disappointed in the outcome but certainly not disappointed in our group."
South Dakota State made 6 of 9 3-pointers in the first half but just 2 of 8 in the second and was outscored by 11 at the foul line.
Men's Title Game
N. Dakota St. dismantles N. Dakota for Summit crown
SIOUX FALLS — Top-seeded North Dakota State led from start to finish and overwhelmed No. 6 North Dakota 89-53 in the Summit League Tournament championship game on Tuesday night and secured the automatic NCAA Tournament bid.
NDSU's leading scorer, Vinnie Shahid, led the Bison with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Shahid entered the game averaging 18.2 points per game, but he blew by that early in the second half. Tyson Ward scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half for the Bison.
NDSU (25-8) raced to a 13-0 lead and had North Dakota down 21-2 in the first eight minutes of the game. The Bison continued to pour it on in the first half, building the lead to as many as 27 points at the break.
North Dakota State was never threatened the rest of the way and continued to build on the lead in the second half, pushing the margin to as many as 39 when Shahid scored to make it 86-47 with three minutes to play. NDSU shot 55% from the field.
The Bison used a solid defensive effort in the first half to create the big separation that North Dakota was never able to overcome. Down 26-7 with nine minutes to play, the Fighting Hawks were just 2 of 14 from the floor.
North Dakota's Marlon Stewart entered the game as the league's top scorer at 18.6 points per game, but struggled against the stingy NDSU defense in the early going. Stewart was just 2 of 8 from the floor with six points at halftime. He finished with 12 points and was never a factor. De'Sean Allen-Likens led the Fighting Hawks with 17 points.
The Associated Press, goyotes.com and go.jacks.com contributed to this report.