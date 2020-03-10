Sjerven, No. 17 USD women win Summit title 63-58

The rivals were meeting in the title game for the third year in a row and sixth time overall with South Dakota State (23-10) winning the previous five. Last season the Coyotes (30-2) became the first Summit team to earn an at-large bid.

South Dakota, which won the regular-season meetings by 35 and 10 points, trailed 32-27 at halftime for just its fourth deficit at intermission.

"It's been a game that eluded us for a really long time," Duffy told Mick Garry for goyotes.com. "Winning this tournament — none of us has ever done it. To be able to win our way into the NCAA tournament in a rivalry game was really special."

It was far from automatic. During halftime, the message from Coach Dawn Plitzuweit was about encouraging calmness.

Albeit, a very tough version of calmness.

"At the times where it looked like we could go one direction or the other and start to panic, we didn't do that," Plitzuweit said. "The young ladies continued to battle."

The pivotal moments, however – those times where panic might have gripped a lesser team – were not part of the picture. Nor were they part of the season.