The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team did just about everything well against a good Fort Lewis College team except the one thing the Skyhawks had no control over.
Making free throws.
The Hardrockers missed 13 free throws and saw Fort Lewis pull away in the final minutes for a 77-73 win Friday night at Goodell Gymnasium in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
Mines hit just 9-of-22 free throws, missed eight from the charity stripe in the final 11 minutes and five in the final 4:38. Fort Lewis, 2-1, 8-1, took advantage and hit three 3-pointers in the final four minutes to get the win.
"The bottom line is if we make our free throws, we win the game," Mines coach Eric Glenn said. "We didn't shoot great in the paint, we didn't finish well down there. But we shot 22 free throws, and we made nine."
Other than the poor free-throw shooting, the Hardrockers, 0-4, 3-7, gave the Skyhawks all they could handle. Mines jumped out to a 10-0 lead and the teams battled to a 34-34 halftime tie.
It was more of the same in the second half as a free throw by Alejandro Rama put Mines up 65-64 with 3:40 to play. Fort Lewis, however, got consecutive 3-pointers from Riley Farris and Logan Hokanson and never looked back.
A 3-pointer by Logan Elers and basket cut the final score to four.
"Every basketball game is going to have moments where you have a bad turnover or have a defensive breakdown. Basketball is a game of mistakes, and you just have to try to minimize those mistakes," Glenn said. "Overall, I thought we did a pretty good job. This is a team that averages 90 points a game (in league play). They are going to hit some shots."
There were eight tie scores and 22 lead changes in the 40 minutes of play.
"It was a great game; they (Fort Lewis) are a great team," Glenn added. "They are going to win a lot of games in our league, and I think we are too. We just can't continue to have glaring statistics that makes that big of a difference in the game. You look at everything we did; we had 15 assists and only nine turnovers. We had 12 offensive rebounds. We did a lot of great things tonight."
Glenn said the Hardrockers are still are a team that sometimes doesn't 100 percent believe what they are capable of doing.
"I just feel that we have to go out and make the plays that we are capable of making," he said
Elers had a big game despite some foul trouble, pacing the Hardrockers with 20 points and six rebounds. Mitchell Sueker finished with 12 points and Jack Fiddler came off the bench for 10 points. Mines was 27-of-64 from the field and hit 10-of-26 3-pointers.
Mines scored 25 points off of the bench, to 26 for the Skyhawks.
"Jack Fiddler comes off the bench and hits three 3s, Will Dickson gave us from great minutes and Tristan Von Nieda came in a did a good job," Glenn said.
Farris finished with 20 points for the Skyhawks. Will Wittman scored 17 points, followed by Denny Garrick with 14 and Hokanson with 12. The Skyhawks were 25-of-50 from the field, 10-of-24 from beyond the 3-point line and 17-of-22 from the free-throw line.
"I'm proud of our guys. Their heads are hanging right now, but my message to them is they have to believe in themselves," Glenn said. "They are a great group and they play well together. They have to continue to keep doing the right things and we're going to break through."
Mines looks to bounce back tonight (6 p.m.) when it hosts Adams State, which fell to Black Hills State 81-66 Friday night in Spearfish.
Glenn said the Grizzlies play a different style, with several different lineups, so the Hardrockers will have to be prepared.
"Tomorrow is a new day. They are very scrappy," he said. "It's going to be a totally different monster for us because they can change the game with the different lineups they have out there."