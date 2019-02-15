The Rapid City Rush fell on the road to the Idaho Steelheads Friday night 2-1.
The first period didn't feature any goals, but Idaho got the scoring started in the second period 36 seconds in. Henrik Samuelson got the puck by Tyler Parks and was assisted by Kale Kessy.
That was all the scoring that happened in the second period.
In the third period the Steelheads got another goal when Elgin Pearce scored unassisted 8:17 into the frame.
Rapid City got on the board 12:30 into the period, Pierre-Luc Mercier and was assisted by Cedric Montminy.
The Rush only managed four shots in the third period and was outshot 32-23.
Rapid City fell to 20-24-5-3 on the season with 48 points. It will take on Idaho again on the road tonight at 7 p.m.
Following the series with the Steelheads the Rush will return home for a three-game series against the Atlanta Gladiators that begins Wednesday.