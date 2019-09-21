A much improved second half was not near good enough for Black Hills State University against Adams State University Saturday in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football action at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Trailing by 28 points at the end of the first quarter will make things difficult to rally from. Adams State used that quick start to stop the BHSU 45-31 and drop the Jackets to 0-3.
Playing against a stiff wind in the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets were on their heels for that entire time, and the Grizzlies took advantage with four touchdowns, including three TD passes from quarterback John Buksa.
It didn't take long for Adams State to get on the board with the winds at their backs, as Buksa picked apart the Jacket defense for two quick touchdown passes to Tariq Bitson, from 18 and 17 yards out, for 14-0 lead seven minutes into the game.
The Grizzlies then got an interception and a three and out and added two more scores — a 3-yard run by Jamarcus Federick and another Buksa TD pass, this time to Ziere Banner from 16 yards out.
With 37 seconds still remaining in the first quarter, it was 28-0.
"That was probably the longest first quarter of my life," BHSU coach John Reiners said.
Adams State had 217 yards of total offense in the first 15 minutes to the Jackets 41 yards.
"There were just some defensive miscues where we were not getting a call, and we're not shifting the way we need to, and the next thing you know you have a receiver basically wide open," Reiners said. "They took advantage of some stuff in that first quarter, with momentum of their play along with the wind. We could never get back on track to match it offensively."
The Jackets finally got on the board in the second when Keyshawn Farmer picked off Buksa and returned it 35 yards for the pic-6 touchdown.
Adams State got a late 33-yard field goal from Erick Ruiz, and it was 31-7 at halftime.
The Jackets finally were able to get things together a bit offensively in the second half, but it was too little, too late.
"We had a great week of practice, but we just don't do the things that we practice," Reiners said. "I have to figure that out; figure out why we are not translating from the practice field to the game field. That's on us coaches. We have to get these guys to understand that we are not seeing anything different."
In the third, BH's Bailey Rosenstrauch tackled Buksa in the end zone for a safety and sophomore Tyler Hammons, in for transfer Andrew Tovar, who suffered a first-quarter concussion, scored on a 7-yard TD run to make it a 31-16 game.
But Adams State came right back and scored on an 8-yard TD run by Federick after BHSU had a stop on defense, but was whistled for a roughing the passer call.
Late in the game when the Jackets closed the gap on a 38-yard TD pass from Hammons to Kielar Harpham, Adams State answered on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sohail Moshini to Dominik Klein. That drive was kept alive on a facemask penalty.
"Those are things that kill you. You finally get some momentum, but you just give it right back," he said. "We kept pulling closer, the defense was getting stops, but we'd get a penalty and then give up a big play. We can't allow that to happen."
With 56 seconds remaining, Hammons hit Harpham for a 12-yard TD pass to close the scoring.
Adams State, 2-1, finished with 480 total yards on offense, including 300 on the ground. Federick had 155 yards and two TDs, while Duson Sproles added 138 yards.
BHSU had just 62 yards on the ground, with Nolan Susel running for 34 yards on eight carries. Hammons was 16-of-40 for 210 yards, two TDs and one interception. Before his injury, Tovar was 3-of-5 passing for 10 yards and one interception.
Harpham had six catches for 113 yards and two scores.
Reiners said that they didn't put themselves in a way to be consistent to win offensively, especially on third down.
"We're playing behind the sticks with penalties and missed opportunities. We're playing second and third and long all of the time," he said. "I've been an offensive coordinator. There are not a lot of great calls on second and long and third and long. We were that way too much in the first half. We weren't either making the catches, we weren't protecting the way we need to or we were missing receivers."
With Swarm Week and a good Fort Lewis team coming up next week, Reiners said they have to find a way to keep fighting.
"We have eight games left. I hate being 0-3, but I'm not going to sit here and dwell on it," Reiners said. "We have too much ahead of us to look back and have a bad attitude. We have to learn, we have to go forward and keep going."
The Yellow Jackets and Skyhawks will kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.