Sluggish start sinks Cobblers in loss to Huron

As starts to games go, it’s hard to imagine one being much rougher than the one Rapid City Central got off to Saturday against the Huron Tigers.
Huron scored the first 11 points of the game and countered Cobbler runs back into the contest with some timely shooting as the fourth-ranked Tigers ran past Central 75-57 Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium.
Two technical fouls in the first on the Cobblers — one on Kohl Meisman and the other on Micah Swallow — put two of Central’s top three scorers on the bench. The odd start to the game knocked the Cobblers back on their heels and put them down double digits just 3-1/2 minutes into the game.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot and we tried to play catch-up the whole time,” Central coach TJ Hay said. “It’s awfully tough when you get down that far that early in a game. It’s hard to dig yourself back out of it.”
The Tigers’ big three — Teegan Evers, Nathan Boehrns and Kobe Busch — proved to be a handful from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
Busch scored seven of his 13 points in the opening eight minutes to help Huron build a 26-10 lead by the quarter break.
Boehrns, who hit five 3-pointers on his way to scoring 22 points, hit a couple big 3s in the second quarter. The first came right after Central’s Taegen Wells stroked a 3-pointer to pull the Cobblers within 27-22 with three minutes to play in the second quarter. Then Boehrns closed the half with another 3 at the buzzer to send the Tigers into the break ahead 38-27.
Early in the third quarter Central closed within 38-31 on back-to-back baskets by Erik Keohane, but Evers, who finished with a game-high 24 points, hit a 3-pointer and a second basket in transition, and Boehrns sandwiched two-3-pointers around another bucket by Keohane to push the Tigers up 58-37.
“They’ve been through it, they know what to expect,” Huron coach Jon Schouten said of his three senior leaders. “They just go and make plays. That speaks to their experience.
“We have eight seniors. They’ve all been through it. They know what to expect in that kind of situation.”
Down 55-35 with 3:47 left in the third quarter after consecutive baskets by Boehrns, Evers and Busch, the Cobblers were never able to cut the Tigers’ lead under 17 points the rest of the way.
“I told the kids it’s early in the season; it’s game No. 5. Everyone says it’s okay, but we’ve got to learn from this,” said Hay, who got a team-high 17 points from Keohane and 10 from Meisman. “Huron’s a good team. I don’t know if they’re 20 points better than us, but we definitely didn’t bring our ‘A’ game today.”
Central (2-3) is off until Dec. 30 when the Cobblers host Douglas. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip-off.