Sluggish start sinks Cobblers in loss to Huron

As starts to games go, it’s hard to imagine one being much rougher than the one Rapid City Central got off to Saturday against the Huron Tigers.

Huron scored the first 11 points of the game and countered Cobbler runs back into the contest with some timely shooting as the fourth-ranked Tigers ran past Central 75-57 Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium.

Two technical fouls in the first on the Cobblers — one on Kohl Meisman and the other on Micah Swallow — put two of Central’s top three scorers on the bench. The odd start to the game knocked the Cobblers back on their heels and put them down double digits just 3-1/2 minutes into the game.

“We really shot ourselves in the foot and we tried to play catch-up the whole time,” Central coach TJ Hay said. “It’s awfully tough when you get down that far that early in a game. It’s hard to dig yourself back out of it.”

The Tigers’ big three — Teegan Evers, Nathan Boehrns and Kobe Busch — proved to be a handful from the opening tip to the final buzzer.

Busch scored seven of his 13 points in the opening eight minutes to help Huron build a 26-10 lead by the quarter break.