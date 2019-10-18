The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that defenseman Jalen Smereck has been recalled to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners. He'll join fellow Rush defenseman Ryker Killins, who was recalled on Thursday.
Smereck heads to the AHL after playing in the first three games of this season for the Rush. Last weekend, he earned a pair of power play assists in back-to-back games.
Smereck joined the Rush in training camp following an All-Star campaign at the ECHL level last season. The 6-foot, 190-pound blue-liner earned an assist in 16 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL, but spent the majority of last season with the Norfolk Admirals.
Killins heads to the AHL as the Rush’s team leader in points for both defensemen and rookies, earning three points (1g-2ast) in three games. Most notably, Killins has power play assists in the last two games with the Rush, coming against Wichita on Oct. 12, and Tulsa on Oct. 13.
The Rush continue their series Tulsa tonight and Sunday.
BHYFL set to host playoffs
The Black Hills Youth Football and Cheer League is hosting its football playoffs Saturday and next weekend at O'Harra Stadium.
The postseason will include 12 teams in three divisions (Mighty Mites, Jr. PeeWee, and PeeWee) looking to qualify for the league's Super Bowl on Oct. 27.
Saturday's games begin at 8 a.m. and will run to about 8 p.m.
On Oct. 27, the Super Bowl will feature four games (adding Sr. PeeWee) with games starting at 9 a.m.
Black Hills Rapids to host Fright Fest Soccer Tournament
The annual Fright Fest Soccer Tournament will take place Oct. 25-27 in Rapid City with 153 teams from a six-state region competing.
The tournament is hosted by the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club and will be held at the Dakota Fields Sports Complex, with action in the U-8 age group up through high school and including adult men’s, women’s and coed divisions.
For more information, contact Kasha Roberts with the Black Hills Rapids Soccer Club at 391-3908 or visit blackhillsrapids.com .