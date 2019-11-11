The volleyball playoffs get turned up a notch this week as the SoDak 16 get started. Class A and B will play the round of 16 Tuesday and then the survivors will be reseeded before they come to Rapid City for the State Tournaments on Nov. 21-23 at the Rushmore Civic Center.
The Class AA SODAk 16 plays Thursday night. Those winners will not be reseeded for the state tournament.
The highest seeded team from the area is Hill City. The No. 3 seed in Class A will take on Elk Point-Jefferson at 5:30 p.m. CST in Pierre Tuesday. Rapid City Christian takes the court when Hill City finishes. The Comets upset St. Thomas More last week. Now, they are the No. 6 seed and they will play Madison at 7 p.m. CST in Pierre. Pine Ridge is the No. 7 seed and they play in Ft. Pierre at 6 p.m. CST against Groton Area.
Miller is the top seed in Class A and Dakota Valley is the two seed.
You have free articles remaining.
The top seed in Class B is Northwestern with Chester Area, Ethan and Faith rounding out the top four.
Rapid City Stevens is hosting a match in the Class AA SoDak 16 Thursday. The No. 7 seeded Raiders will host No. 10 Brandon Valley at 6 p.m. MST.
Rapid City Central hits the road Thursday as an 11 seed to play No. 6 Sioux Falls Lincoln at 6 p.m. CST. Sturgis came in as the 14 seed and they will head to Huron for a 6 p.m. match.
Watertown edged out Sioux Falls O'Gorman for the top seed. Huron is third and Sioux Falls Washington and Roosevelt are the 4 and 5 seeds.