All of the Class A Girls SoDak 16 basketball games scheduled for last night were postponed due to weather, according to the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The association said in a news release the postponement is due to "school cancellations, weather conditions and road condition." All of the games that were scheduled for last night have been rescheduled to Thursday, at the same time and same locations as previously scheduled.
Local games being moved include:
Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Belle Fourche 4:30 p.m.
Crow Creek vs. West Central 5 p.m.
Miller vs. Todd County 6 p.m.
Flandreau vs. St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Redfield/Doland vs. Winner 6:30 p.m.
New Underwood's Finkbeiner named Western Great Plains Conference MVP
New Underwood's Jaedyn Finkbeiner was named the Western Great Plains Conference MVP Monday when the WGPC's all-conference teams were announced.
Finkbeiner was one of three Tigers' named to all-conference teams, Kadoka Area also had three representatives, two one the first team and one on the third team.
The first team consisted of Finkbeiner, Lavin Bendt and Alyssa Civitak of Kadoka Area, Cailyn Valandra-Prue of White River and Cooper McLaughlin of Wall.
The second team featured Olivia Kieffer of Rapid City Christian, Kacie Wagner of Lyman, Mercede Hess of Wall, Kaylee Wells of White River and Cerington Jones of New Underwood.
On the third team was Cappie West and Copper Lurz of Philip, Kaylee Eisenbraun of Kadoka Area, Lexi Ballard of New Underwood and Jadyn Jensen of Jones County.
Thunder win 14th straight league game
After starting the season 0-4 in South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association play, the Rushmore Thunder won its 14th straight league game Sunday as part of a weekend sweep of the Aberdeen Cougars on the road.
The Thunder took the first game Saturday 4-1 and followed that up with a 8-1 win Sunday.
Rushmore is 14-4 in league play and wrapped up the second seed in the state tournament in Pierre which begins March 15.
In Saturday's game, the first period was scoreless, but Blake DeVries scored 3 minutes and 43 seconds into the second period and was unassisted and followed that with another goal 6:55 into the period with assists from Scott Kenrick and Carson Kulmala.
Aberdeen responded with a power play goal from Joshua Barnett on assists from Braydon Jones and Elias Altman 12:38 into the period. DeVries then followed that with his third goal of the period on assists from Camden Nayman and Kenrick.
Seth Stock scored for Rushmore 12:36 into the period on assists from Ethan Ellender and Mason Martin.
In the second game it didn't take as long for the Thunder to get on the board as Ryan Nolan scored two goals in five minutes. Nathan Bender added another goal 10:09 into the period on assists from Alec Humke and Nolan.
At the end of the first period Rushmore led 3-0.
Kael Delzer scored 17 seconds into the second period on an assist from Nolan, and then Aberdeen got on the board. Caleb Kranzier scored an unassisted goal 10:38 into the period.
The Thunder would score two more goals before the period ended, with Humke lighting the lamp on an assist from Nolan 14:30 into the frame, and then Martin scored a minute later on assists from Ellender and Eveneau Rasby.
Leading 6-1 at the end of the second, Nolan scored his third goal of the night 14:43 into the period, and DeVries added another goal 16:09 on assists from Ellender and Bender.
Black Hills Area Basketball Tournament to be held Friday
The Special Olympics Black Hills Area Basketball Tournament will be held at South Dakota School of Mines Friday beginning at 8:40 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.
Athletes from Little Wound, Belle Fourche, Pierre, Rapid City, Spearfish, Sturgis and the surrounding areas.
The day of event contact is Joe Burmeister, 605-593-1144.
The state tournament will be in Mitchell March 23 and 24.