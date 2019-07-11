The Spearfish Expedition League baseball team couldn’t continue its momentum from a victory over Hastings Wednesday night as it lost a late lead and eventually dropped a 6-5 decision to the Sodbusters Thursday night in Spearfish.
The Sasquatch started Thursday night’s scoring in the second inning when Brent Richey scored on an error and Jaxon Rosencranz drove in a run to take a 2-0 advantage.
After the Sodbusters put a run on the board in each of the next two innings, Spearfish had an answer as it regained the lead on a Grady Wright RBI single.
With the game tied at three runs apiece in the bottom of the sixth, the Sasquatch regained the lead once again on an RBI double from Wright and another RBI single from Rosencranz.
In the next inning, Hastings took its first lead of the game and held on the rest of the way to seal the win.
Wright and Rosencranz finished the game with two hits and two RBI apiece, while Chad Call had three hits and Richey chipped in with two.
JD Barrett and Darek Bornemeier paced the Sodbusters with three hits apiece.
Spearfish (21-20) will look to rebound from the tough loss when it takes on the Casper Horseheads tonight at 6:35 p.m.