Sturgis found itself playing a doubleheader Monday at the Parkview Softball Complex in Rapid City, but the Scoopers didn’t play the same team twice.

Instead, Sturgis opened with a game against Rapid City Central and closed by playing Rapid City Stevens in the nightcap. The Cobblers took the first game 13-3 in four innings. The Raiders also prevailed with an 8-3 win in the second contest.

R.C. Central 13, Sturgis 3

Central got off to a quick start, jumping on Sturgis for six runs in the first inning as the Cobblers sailed to a four-inning 13-3 win over the Scoopers.

Up 7-1 heading into the bottom of the third, Central added five more runs in its half of the inning at move ahead 12-1.

Sturgis responded with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth to extend the contest, but Peyton Bagley capped off her four-hit night by driving a liner to leftfield that drove in Hannah Kingsbury with the game-ending run.

Bagley, the Cobblers’ leadoff hitter, went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead a Central offense that pounded out 14 hits. She had two doubles, scored twice and drove in a run.

Nora Nelson had a double and went 3-for-3 at the plate. She drove in two runs and scored once. Katie Paris had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run. Laina Culberson was also perfect at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a walk. She scored three times and drove in a run.

Culberson started for the Cobblers (12-3) and got the win. She gave up one run on two hits over an inning of work.

R.C. Stevens 8, Sturgis 3

After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, Stevens answered right back with four runs in the bottom of the stanza to stake itself to a 4-1 lead before thwarting a Scooper rally in the top of the sixth to post an 8-3 win.

Eight of Stevens’ starting nine registered a hit against the Scoopers. The Raiders finished with 13 hits, but the only extra base hit was Raleigh Lunderman’s double in the fourth inning. The Raiders had eight players score a single run.

Lunderman led Stevens’ offense with three hits in three at-bats. She drove in two runs and scored once.

Abbie Schoenberner and Berkeley Bates both went 2-for-2 at the plate. Bates drove in two runs and scored one run, which came on Lunderman’s double. Schoenberner finished with a one scored.

Dacry Geerson went 2-for-3 at the plate and reached home once. Geerson also started for Stevens (10-5). She held Sturgis to two hits over four innings, striking out three and walking no one.

