DEADWOOD — It was a good day to be a South Dakota cowboy or cowgirl during the final performance of the Days of '76 Rodeo.
Two of the final rodeo winners were from Buffalo, while Rorey Maier from White Lake had the best bull riding performance of the night, even if his 82 didn’t break the top mark set earlier in the week by Clayton Sellars of 90.
Chason Floyd was one of the winners from Buffalo, as he took home first in the steer wrestling, while Jessica Routier, also from Buffalo, won the WPRA Barrel Race in 17.75 seconds.
“It feels good. It’s always good to win close to home,” Floyd said after his 6.2 final performance put his aggregate score at 9.9. “It’s one of my favorite rodeos. I’ve won a round or two, but never won the whole thing.”
After the win, all the credit went to his horse, as he said it usually does.
“The horses have been treating us good, we’ve had good luck on them,” he said. “The whole crew has been winning, so that’s been helping a lot. In the bulldogging, the horse is huge because at this level everyone can bulldog good. It’s about who can get to the steer the fastest, that’s where the run starts.”
The Days of 76 rodeo has been kind to Floyd in the past, even if Saturday night was the first time he was able to bring home a title.
It was the first rodeo of its size that he competed in, and he said he knows that a trip to Deadwood is going to always be accompanied by family and friends cheering loudly and enthusiastically.
“It was a dream, one I started rodeoing because it was one of my first bigger rodeos that I went to, and it was the closest to home,” he said. “There’s always family down here, it’s always neat when you can do something close to home. I know two of my siblings, my parents, my wife, and I’ve got some aunts and uncles here.”
Although Sellars took home first in the bull riding, Timber Lake cowboy Rorey Maier had the ride that had the crowd most excited as he posted a 82 on a bull named Russian Escort.
“I had a pretty tough bull, so I knew I had my work cut out for me,” he said. “I had to give it all I had, and luckily I came out on top today. There’s a lot of different things that make a bull tough, when they’re faster, stronger or they kick more. My bull didn’t kick as much tonight and it made it a lot more difficult to stay on my route. Luckily I got there.”
Rorey isn’t the only Maier from Timber Lake that rode Saturday night, as brothers Ardie and Corey also competed.
The brothers are close, Rorey said. It isn’t just a fun sibling rivalry, having family with you as you try to tame a bull can be pretty comforting, he added.
“It’s pretty awesome. We’ve been travelling and rodeoing for a long time now, and it’s just been a fun lifestlye,” he said. “It’s what we love to do and what we grew up doing. It’s cool to have family that understands what you’re doing and is there to support you all the time. In this event, we’re always just competing against the bull. The rest will take care of itself.”
He’s also no stranger to the Days of ‘76 Rodeo. The 30-year-old has been coming to Deadwood since he was 18.
“I love this rodeo. It’s real cool; the settings, the arena, I love the history in Deadwood,” he said. “I’m a South Dakota boy, so it’s always nice to come back to the country and ride. All those dynamics put together (make it special) especially when you’re coming back to your home state and there’s so many people you know. It makes it a lot of fun.”
A lot of the people in the crowd supporting the Maiers came from home.
“Timber Lake rodeo is like one big family,” he said. “You get to know a lot of people from rodeo, and sometimes you only get to see these guys once a year, so it’s really cool to see.”
Other Days of ‘76 winners included Ty Breuer, who took first in the bareback with his first-go score of 89. Kash Deal of Dupree had the ride of the night in the saddle bronc, netting a 84.5, while riding a horse named Lunatic from Hell, but Dusty Hausauer’s 89 from earlier in the week held up to give him the title.
Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp maintained their lead in the team roping after many of the riders Saturday night failed to register a score. Most of the tie-down ropers had already left for Cheyenne Frontier Days, so Tuf Cooper held on to win that event.