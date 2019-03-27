Governor’s Cup celebrates 45th year
The longest running walleye tournament is back for its 45th anniversary. The South Dakota Governor’s Cup has announced that nearly 400 of the top walleye anglers in the country will convene in the communities of Pierre/Ft. Pierre and Spring Creek Marina, July 19-21.
“The Gov’s Cup is rooted in traditions,” said Curt Underhill, Co Founder of The Fishing Crew, and director of the South Dakota Governor’s Cup. “It began with legends like Bob Propst Sr., The Linder's, Ted Takasaki, Mike McClelland and Tony Dean battling it out for glory on the mighty Missouri. Now, it’s Gerrick McComsey, Duane Hjelm, Tyson Keller, and many other determined anglers who want to prove their standing within the walleye fishing community,” continued Underhill.
In 1974, the South Dakota Governor’s Cup held its first tournament on the waters of Lake Sharpe. Fifty of the best anglers in South Dakota and beyond put innovative techniques and in-depth fishing knowledge to work setting the tone for walleye tournaments thereafter. To those anglers, it was more than just a tournament.
Applications to fish in the 45th annual Governor’s Cup are currently being accepted at thefishingcrew.com. Do not miss this chance to fish with some of the greatest walleye anglers in the country. Visit thefishingcrew.com today to enter your team for a shot at $50,000 worth of cash and prizes. Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring the event may contact Curt Underhill at curt@thefishingcrew.com.
GFP announces Live Trapping 101 Classes
Beginning in April, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) will launch a series of Live Trapping 101 classes to provide education on trapping wildlife; primarily nest predators like red fox, striped skunk, badgers, raccoons and opossums.
Each class will cover regulations and guidelines, ethics, wildlife conservation, how and where to set a live trap, types of baits and lures to use, humane dispatch, non-targeted species and safety tips.
Classes are available to all ages. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. Adults must register separately for the class and are expected to participate. Register online at: https://gfp.sd.gov/trapping-education/.
Class size is capped at 20 participants and there must be a minimum of five participants in each class.
Scheduled trapping classes are as follows (all times are local):
April 4: Outdoor Campus East, 4500 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, 6–8 p.m.
April 6: Beadle Co. Sportsman’s, 7th & Lawnridge NE, Huron,10 a.m.–Noon
April 9: Allen Ranch, 13065 Fall River Rd, Hot Springs, 6-8 p.m.
April 10: Archery Range in Philip, 4-6 p.m.
April 11: GFP Office, 1550 King Ave, Chamberlain, 6-8 p.m.
April 16: Lewis and Clark Recreation Area Visitor Center, 43349 SD-52, Yankton, 6–8 p.m.
April 17: GFP Office, 20641 State Hwy 1806, Fort Pierre, 6-8 p.m.
April 23: Outdoor Adventure Center, 2810 22nd Ave S, Brookings, 6– 8 p.m.
April 24: GFP Office, 909 Lake Front Dr, Mobridge, 6-8 p.m.
April 27: Durkee Lake near Faith, 10 a.m.-Noon.
April 27: Brown Co. Sportsmen’s Club, 13863 386 Ave. Aberdeen, 9-11 a.m.
May 5: Pelican Lake Rec. Area Picnic Shelter, 17450 450th Ave, Watertown, 9-11 a.m.
GFP re-opens flooded state park areas
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) officials have re-opened the following areas:
• Palisades State Park near Garretson
• Beaver Creek Nature Area near Valley Springs
• Lake Alvin Recreation Area near Harrisburg
• Newton Hills State Park horse camp, lower road, and Lake Lakota near Canton
The parks closed last week due to flooding.
Park users are asked to pay attention to local road closures near the parks, as some areas may still be affected by high water.
A complete list of GFP’s flood-related closures can be found at https://gfp.sd.gov/pages/2019-flood-closures/.