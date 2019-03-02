Try 3 months for $3

Week Zero: Aug. 23 (9-man, 11B)

Week One: Aug. 30 (all teams)

Week Two: Sept. 6

Week Three: Sept. 13

Week Four: Sept. 20

Week Five: Sept. 27

Week Six: Oct. 4

Week Seven: Oct. 11

Week Eight: Oct. 18

Week Nine: Oct. 24.

Aberdeen Central

1 Sioux Falls Washington Home

2 Rapid City Central Away

3 Brandon Valley Away

4 Harrisburg Away

5 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home

6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home

7 Rapid City Stevens Home

8 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away

9 Watertown Away

Aberdeen Roncalli

0 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home

1 Webster Area Home

2 Redfield/Doland Away

3 Mobridge-Pollock Away

4 Sisseton Home

5 McLaughlin Away

6 Groton Area Away

7 OPEN

8 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home

Alcester-Hudson

0 Avon Home

1 Estelline/Hendricks Away

2 Centerville Away

3 Dell Rapids St. Mary Home

4 Gayville-Volin Home

5 Colman-Egan Away

6 OPEN

7 Scotland Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Arlington/Lake Preston

0 Parker Home

1 Viborg-Hurley Away

2 Elkton-Lake Benton Home

3 OPEN

4 Deubrook Area Away

5 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home

6 Baltic Away

7 Hamlin Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Avon

0 Alcester-Hudson Away

1 Chester Area Away

2 Scotland Home

3 Centerville Home

4 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away

5 Gayville-Volin Away

6 OPEN

7 Irene-Wakonda Home

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Baltic

0 Elkton-Lake Benton Away

1 OPEN

2 Deubrook Area Home

3 Viborg-Hurley Home

4 Menno/Marion Away

5 Hanson Home

6 Arlington/Lake Preston Home

7 Parker Away

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Belle Fourche

1 Vermillion Home

2 Douglas Away

3 Douglas, WY Away

4 Custer Home

5 Pine Ridge Away

6 St. Thomas More Home

7 Spearfish Away

8 Sturgis Brown Away

9 Todd County Home

Bennett County

0 Lead-Deadwood Home

1 Todd County Away

2 OPEN

3 Chamberlain Home

4 Gordon-Rushville, NE Away

5 Hot Springs Home

6 Custer Away

7 Pine Ridge Away

8 McLaughlin Home

Beresford

0 McCook Central/Montrose Away

1 Wagner Home

2 Garretson Away

3 Sioux Falls Christian Away

4 OPEN

5 Elk Point-Jefferson Home

6 Flandreau Home

7 Sioux Valley Away

8 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home

Bison

0 Philip Home

1 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Away

2 Dupree Away

3 Harding County Home

4 Edgemont Home

5 Faith Away

6 OPEN

7 Timber Lake Away

8 Newell Home

Bon Homme

0 Platte-Geddes Away

1 Menno/Marion Home

2 Wolsey-Wessington Away

3 Parkston Home

4 Hanson Away

5 Kimball/White Lake Away

6 Gregory Home

7 Canistota/Freeman Home

8 OPEN

Brandon Valley

1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away

2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away

3 Aberdeen Central Home

4 Rapid City Central Away

5 Watertown Home

6 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away

7 Sioux Falls Washington Home

8 Harrisburg Away

9 Rapid City Stevens Home

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

0 Wagner Home

1 Elk Point-Jefferson Away

2 Sioux Valley Home

3 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away

4 McCook Central/Montrose Away

5 Flandreau Home

6 OPEN

7 Garretson Home

8 Beresford Away

Britton-Hecla

0 OPEN

1 Waverly-South Shore Home

2 Clark/Willow Lake Away

3 Hamlin Away

4 Florence/Henry Home

5 Deuel Away

6 Dakota Hills Home

7 Great Plains Lutheran Home

8 Warner Away

Brookings

1 Huron Home

2 Lennox Home

3 Sturgis Brown Away

4 Madison Away

5 Douglas Home

6 Mitchell Home

7 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away

8 Spearfish Home

9 Yankton Away

Burke

0 Lyman Home

1 Gregory Away

2 Sunshine Bible Academy Home

3 OPEN

4 Colome Home

5 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away

6 Corsica-Stickney Away

7 Kimball/White Lake Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Canistota/Freeman

0 OPEN

1 De Smet Home

2 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Away

3 Howard Away

4 Irene-Wakonda Home

5 Chester Area Away

6 Castlewood Home

7 Bon Homme Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Canton

1 Tea Area Away

2 Madison Home

3 Pine Ridge Away

4 Huron Home

5 Lennox Home

6 Todd County Away

7 Tri-Valley Away

8 Sioux Falls Christian Home

9 West Central Away

Castlewood

0 Howard Home

1 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away

2 Colman-Egan Home

3 Estelline/Hendricks Away

4 OPEN

5 De Smet Home

6 Canistota/Freeman Away

7 Chester Area Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Centerville

0 Colman-Egan Away

1 OPEN

2 Alcester-Hudson Home

3 Avon Away

4 Scotland Home

5 Estelline/Hendricks Away

6 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away

7 Gayville-Volin Home

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Chamberlain

0 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home

1 Stanley County Away

2 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home

3 Bennett County Away

4 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away

5 Lead-Deadwood Home

6 Winner Home

7 OPEN

8 Wagner Away

Chester Area

0 OPEN

1 Avon Home

2 Irene-Wakonda Home

3 Scotland Away

4 Howard Away

5 Canistota/Freeman Home

6 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Away

7 Castlewood Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Clark/Willow Lake

0 De Smet Away

1 OPEN

2 Britton-Hecla Home

3 Florence/Henry Away

4 Deuel Home

5 Hamlin Away

6 Waverly-South Shore Home

7 Dakota Hills Away

8 Great Plains Lutheran Home

Colman-Egan

0 Centerville Home

1 Gayville-Volin Away

2 Castlewood Away

3 De Smet Home

4 OPEN

5 Alcester-Hudson Home

6 Estelline/Hendricks Away

7 Dell Rapids St. Mary Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Colome

0 Corsica-Stickney Home

1 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away

2 Platte-Geddes Home

3 Irene-Wakonda Away

4 Burke Away

5 OPEN

6 Sunshine Bible Academy Home

7 Wolsey-Wessington Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Corsica-Stickney

0 Colome Away

1 Irene-Wakonda Home

2 OPEN

3 Hanson Away

4 Viborg-Hurley Home

5 Sunshine Bible Academy Away

6 Burke Home

7 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Custer

1 West Central Home

2 Spearfish Away

3 Lennox Home

4 Belle Fourche Away

5 Todd County Home

6 Bennett County Home

7 Lead-Deadwood Away

8 Hot Springs Home

9 Pine Ridge Away

Dakota Hills

0 Hamlin Away

1 OPEN

2 Florence/Henry Home

3 Deuel Away

4 Great Plains Lutheran Away

5 Waverly-South Shore Home

6 Britton-Hecla Away

7 Clark/Willow Lake Home

8 Langford Area Home

Dakota Valley

1 Madison Away

2 Yankton Home

3 Milbank Away

4 Sioux Falls Christian Home

5 West Central Home

6 Dell Rapids Away

7 Lennox Home

8 Vermillion Away

9 Tri-Valley Away

De Smet

0 Clark/Willow Lake Home

1 Canistota/Freeman Away

2 Dell Rapids St. Mary Home

3 Colman-Egan Away

4 Estelline/Hendricks Home

5 Castlewood Away

6 Howard Home

7 OPEN

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Dell Rapids

1 Lennox Away

2 Flandreau Home

3 Madison Home

4 Mitchell Away

5 Tri-Valley Away

6 Dakota Valley Home

7 Milbank Home

8 West Central Away

9 Tea Area Home

Dell Rapids St. Mary

0 Estelline/Hendricks Home

1 Castlewood Home

2 De Smet Away

3 Alcester-Hudson Away

4 Avon Home

5 OPEN

6 Centerville Home

7 Colman-Egan Away

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Deubrook Area

0 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home

1 Florence/Henry Away

2 Baltic Away

3 OPEN

4 Arlington/Lake Preston Home

5 Elkton-Lake Benton Away

6 Parker Away

7 Deuel Home

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Deuel

0 OPEN

1 Hamlin Home

2 Waverly-South Shore Away

3 Dakota Hills Home

4 Clark/Willow Lake Away

5 Britton-Hecla Home

6 Great Plains Lutheran Away

7 Deubrook Area Away

8 Florence/Henry Home

Douglas

1 Mitchell Away

2 Belle Fourche Home

3 Huron Home

4 Sturgis Brown Away

5 Brookings Away

6 Spearfish Home

7 St. Thomas More Away

8 Yankton Home

9 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home

Dupree

0 Timber Lake Away

1 OPEN

2 Bison Home

3 Faith Away

4 Newell Home

5 Harding County Away

6 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Home

7 Lemmon/McIntosh Home

8 Edgemont Away

Edgemont

0 New Underwood Home

1 Crawford, NE Away

2 Kadoka Area Away

3 Hill City Home

4 Bison Away

5 Rapid City Christian Home

6 Faith Away

7 OPEN

8 Dupree Home

Elk Point-Jefferson

0 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home

1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home

2 Sisseton Away

3 OPEN

4 Sioux Valley Home

5 Beresford Away

6 Garretson Away

7 McCook Central/Montrose Home

8 Flandreau Away

Elkton-Lake Benton

0 Baltic Home

1 Parker Away

2 Arlington/Lake Preston Away

3 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home

4 Hitchcock-Tulare Away

5 Deubrook Area Home

6 Viborg-Hurley Away

7 OPEN

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Estelline/Hendricks

0 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away

1 Alcester-Hudson Home

2 OPEN

3 Castlewood Home

4 De Smet Away

5 Centerville Home

6 Colman-Egan Home

7 Langford Area Away

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Faith

0 Newell Away

1 Timber Lake Home

2 Harding County Away

3 Dupree Home

4 OPEN

5 Bison Home

6 Edgemont Home

7 Hill City Away

8 Lemmon/McIntosh Away

Faulkton Area

0 Hitchcock-Tulare Home

1 OPEN

2 Warner Away

3 Northwestern Home

4 North Border Away

5 Langford Area Away

6 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home

7 Sully Buttes Away

8 Potter County Home

Flandreau

0 OPEN

1 McCook Central/Montrose Home

2 Dell Rapids Away

3 Sioux Valley Away

4 Garretson Home

5 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away

6 Beresford Away

7 Webster Area Home

8 Elk Point-Jefferson Home

Florence/Henry

0 OPEN

1 Deubrook Area Home

2 Dakota Hills Away

3 Clark/Willow Lake Home

4 Britton-Hecla Away

5 Great Plains Lutheran Home

6 Hamlin Home

7 Waverly-South Shore Away

8 Deuel Away

Garretson

0 Webster Area Home

1 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away

2 Beresford Home

3 McCook Central/Montrose Home

4 Flandreau Away

5 OPEN

6 Elk Point-Jefferson Home

7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away

8 Sioux Valley Away

Gayville-Volin

0 Gregory Away

1 Colman-Egan Home

2 OPEN

3 Platte-Geddes Away

4 Alcester-Hudson Away

5 Avon Home

6 Scotland Home

7 Centerville Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Great Plains Lutheran

0 OPEN

1 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Away

2 Hamlin Home

3 Waverly-South Shore Home

4 Dakota Hills Home

5 Florence/Henry Away

6 Deuel Home

7 Britton-Hecla Away

8 Clark/Willow Lake Away

Gregory

0 Gayville-Volin Home

1 Burke Home

2 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away

3 Wolsey-Wessington Home

4 OPEN

5 Parkston Away

6 Bon Homme Away

7 Platte-Geddes Home

8 Kimball/White Lake Away

Groton Area

0 McLaughlin Home

1 Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, ND Away

2 Webster Area Away

3 Sisseton Home

4 Milbank Home

5 Redfield/Doland Away

6 Aberdeen Roncalli Home

7 OPEN

8 Mobridge-Pollock Away

Hamlin

0 Dakota Hills Home

1 Deuel Away

2 Great Plains Lutheran Away

3 Britton-Hecla Home

4 Waverly-South Shore Away

5 Clark/Willow Lake Home

6 Florence/Henry Away

7 Arlington/Lake Preston Home

8 OPEN

Hanson

0 Menno/Marion Away

1 OPEN

2 Parker Away

3 Corsica-Stickney Home

4 Bon Homme Home

5 Baltic Away

6 Parkston Home

7 Viborg-Hurley Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Harding County

0 Wall Away

1 OPEN

2 Faith Home

3 Bison Away

4 Hill City Away

5 Dupree Home

6 Lemmon/McIntosh Away

7 Newell Home

8 Timber Lake Home

Harrisburg

1 Rapid City Central Away

2 Sioux Falls Washington Home

3 Rapid City Stevens Home

4 Aberdeen Central Home

5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away

6 Watertown Home

7 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away

8 Brandon Valley Home

9 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away

Herreid/Selby Area

0 Langford Area Away

1 North Border Home

2 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away

3 Sully Buttes Away

4 OPEN

5 Potter County Home

6 Strasburg/Zeeland, ND Home

7 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Away

8 Northwestern Home

Hill City

0 Jones County/White River Home

1 Philip Away

2 OPEN

3 Edgemont Away

4 Harding County Home

5 Newell Away

6 Rapid City Christian Away

7 Faith Home

8 Kadoka Area Home

Hitchcock-Tulare

0 Faulkton Area Away

1 Wolsey-Wessington Home

2 Northwestern Away

3 OPEN

4 Elkton-Lake Benton Home

5 Sully Buttes Home

6 Potter County Away

7 Sunshine Bible Academy Away

8 North Border Home

Hot Springs

0 St. Thomas More Away

1 Newcastle, WY Away

2 Todd County Home

3 Lead-Deadwood Home

4 OPEN

5 Bennett County Away

6 Pine Ridge Home

7 McLaughlin Home

8 Custer Away

Howard

0 Castlewood Away

1 Scotland Away

2 OPEN

3 Canistota/Freeman Home

4 Chester Area Home

5 Irene-Wakonda Away

6 De Smet Away

7 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Huron

1 Brookings Away

2 Milbank Home

3 Douglas Away

4 Canton Away

5 Sturgis Brown Home

6 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home

7 Yankton Away

8 Tri-Valley Home

9 Mitchell Home

Ipswich/Edmunds Central

0 Potter County Away

1 Northwestern Home

2 Herreid/Selby Area Home

3 Langford Area Away

4 Warner Home

5 North Border Home

6 Faulkton Area Away

7 OPEN

8 Sully Buttes Away

Irene-Wakonda

0 Scotland Home

1 Corsica-Stickney Away

2 Chester Area Away

3 Colome Home

4 Canistota/Freeman Away

5 Howard Home

6 OPEN

7 Avon Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Jones County/White River

0 Hill City Away

1 Kadoka Area Away

2 Newell Home

3 OPEN

4 New Underwood Away

5 Lyman Home

6 Philip Home

7 Wall Away

8 Rapid City Christian Home

Kadoka Area

0 Rapid City Christian Away

1 Jones County/White River Home

2 Edgemont Home

3 Lyman Away

4 Wall Away

5 New Underwood Home

6 OPEN

7 Philip Home

8 Hill City Away

Kimball/White Lake

0 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Home

1 Lyman Home

2 Parkston Away

3 OPEN

4 Platte-Geddes Away

5 Bon Homme Home

6 Wolsey-Wessington Away

7 Burke Away

8 Gregory Home

Langford Area

0 Herreid/Selby Area Home

1 OPEN

2 North Border Away

3 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home

4 Northwestern Away

5 Faulkton Area Home

6 Warner Away

7 Estelline/Hendricks Home

8 Dakota Hills Away

Lead-Deadwood

0 Bennett County Away

1 Upton/Sundance, WY Home

2 Mobridge-Pollock Home

3 Hot Springs Away

4 Pine Ridge Home

5 Chamberlain Away

6 McLaughlin Away

7 Custer Home

8 OPEN

Lemmon/McIntosh

0 Mott-Regent, ND Home

1 Newell Away

2 Hettinger/Scranton, ND Away

3 OPEN

4 Grant County/Flasher, ND Home

5 Timber Lake Away

6 Harding County Home

7 Dupree Away

8 Faith Home

Lennox

1 Dell Rapids Home

2 Brookings Away

3 Custer Away

4 Todd County Home

5 Canton Away

6 Tea Area Home

7 Dakota Valley Away

8 Madison Away

9 Vermillion Home

Lyman

0 Burke Away

1 Kimball/White Lake Away

2 OPEN

3 Kadoka Area Home

4 Rapid City Christian Home

5 Jones County/White River Away

6 Wall Home

7 New Underwood Home

8 Philip Away

Madison

1 Dakota Valley Home

2 Canton Away

3 Dell Rapids Away

4 Brookings Home

5 Tea Area Away

6 Milbank Away

7 West Central Home

8 Lennox Home

9 Sioux Falls Christian Away

McCook Central/Montrose

0 Beresford Home

1 Flandreau Away

2 Stanley County Home

3 Garretson Away

4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home

5 OPEN

6 Sioux Valley Home

7 Elk Point-Jefferson Away

8 Redfield/Doland Away

McLaughlin

0 Groton Area Away

1 Redfield/Doland Home

2 OPEN

3 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Home

4 Mobridge-Pollock Away

5 Aberdeen Roncalli Home

6 Lead-Deadwood Home

7 Hot Springs Away

8 Bennett County Away

Menno/Marion

0 Hanson Home

1 Bon Homme Away

2 Viborg-Hurley Away

3 Parker Home

4 Baltic Home

5 OPEN

6 Platte-Geddes Away

7 Parkston Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Milbank

0 Sisseton Home

1 Wahpeton, ND Away

2 Huron Away

3 Dakota Valley Home

4 Groton Area Away

5 Webster Area Home

6 Madison Home

7 Dell Rapids Away

8 Tea Area Away

9 OPEN

Miller/Highmore-Harrold

0 Aberdeen Roncalli Away

1 Mobridge-Pollock Home

2 Chamberlain Away

3 OPEN

4 Stanley County Home

5 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home

6 Wagner Away

7 Winner Home

8 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away

Mitchell

1 Douglas Home

2 Sioux Falls Christian Away

3 Spearfish Away

4 Dell Rapids Home

5 Yankton Home

6 Brookings Away

7 Sturgis Brown Home

8 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home

9 Huron Away

Mobridge-Pollock

0 OPEN

1 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away

2 Lead-Deadwood Away

3 Aberdeen Roncalli Home

4 McLaughlin Home

5 Sisseton Away

6 Webster Area Away

7 Redfield/Doland Home

8 Groton Area Home

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

0 Elk Point-Jefferson Away

1 OPEN

2 Wagner Away

3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home

4 Chamberlain Home

5 Winner Away

6 Stanley County Home

7 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away

8 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home

New Underwood

0 Edgemont Away

1 Rapid City Christian Home

2 OPEN

3 Philip Away

4 Jones County/White River Home

5 Kadoka Area Away

6 Timber Lake Home

7 Lyman Away

8 Wall Home

Newell

0 Faith Home

1 Lemmon/McIntosh Home

2 Jones County/White River Away

3 Timber Lake Home

4 Dupree Away

5 Hill City Home

6 OPEN

7 Harding County Away

8 Bison Away

North Border

0 OPEN

1 Herreid/Selby Area Away

2 Langford Area Home

3 Warner Away

4 Faulkton Area Home

5 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away

6 Sully Buttes Home

7 Northwestern Home

8 Hitchcock-Tulare Away

Northwestern

0 Sunshine Bible Academy Home

1 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away

2 Hitchcock-Tulare Home

3 Faulkton Area Away

4 Langford Area Home

5 Warner Home

6 OPEN

7 North Border Away

8 Herreid/Selby Area Away

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland

0 Deubrook Area Away

1 Great Plains Lutheran Home

2 Canistota/Freeman Home

3 Elkton-Lake Benton Away

4 OPEN

5 Arlington/Lake Preston Away

6 Chester Area Home

7 Howard Away

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Parker

0 Arlington/Lake Preston Away

1 Elkton-Lake Benton Home

2 Hanson Home

3 Menno/Marion Away

4 OPEN

5 Viborg-Hurley Away

6 Deubrook Area Home

7 Baltic Home

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Parkston

0 Wolsey-Wessington Home

1 OPEN

2 Kimball/White Lake Home

3 Bon Homme Away

4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away

5 Gregory Home

6 Hanson Away

7 Menno/Marion Away

8 Platte-Geddes Home

Philip

0 Bison Away

1 Hill City Home

2 Rapid City Christian Away

3 New Underwood Home

4 OPEN

5 Wall Home

6 Jones County/White River Away

7 Kadoka Area Away

8 Lyman Home

Pierre T.F. Riggs

1 Sturgis Brown Home

2 West Central Away

3 Yankton Home

4 Tea Area Home

5 Spearfish Away

6 Huron Away

7 Brookings Home

8 Mitchell Away

9 Douglas Away

Pine Ridge

1 Sioux Falls Christian Home

2 Tri-Valley Away

3 Canton Home

4 Lead-Deadwood Away

5 Belle Fourche Home

6 Hot Springs Away

7 Bennett County Home

8 Todd County Away

9 Custer Home

Platte-Geddes

0 Bon Homme Home

1 OPEN

2 Colome Away

3 Gayville-Volin Home

4 Kimball/White Lake Home

5 Wolsey-Wessington Away

6 Menno/Marion Home

7 Gregory Away

8 Parkston Away

Potter County

0 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home

1 Sunshine Bible Academy Away

2 Sully Buttes Home

3 OPEN

4 Timber Lake Away

5 Herreid/Selby Area Away

6 Hitchcock-Tulare Home

7 Warner Home

8 Faulkton Area Away

Rapid City Central

1 Harrisburg Home

2 Aberdeen Central Home

3 Watertown Away

4 Brandon Valley Home

5 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away

6 Rapid City Stevens Home

7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home

8 Sioux Falls Washington Away

9 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away

Rapid City Christian

0 Kadoka Area Home

1 New Underwood Away

2 Philip Home

3 Wall Home

4 Lyman Away

5 Edgemont Away

6 Hill City Home

7 OPEN

8 Jones County/White River Away

Rapid City Stevens

1 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home

2 Watertown Home

3 Harrisburg Away

4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away

5 Sioux Falls Washington Home

6 Rapid City Central Away

7 Aberdeen Central Away

8 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home

9 Brandon Valley Away

Redfield/Doland

0 Sioux Valley Home

1 McLaughlin Away

2 Aberdeen Roncalli Home

3 OPEN

4 Webster Area Away

5 Groton Area Home

6 Sisseton Away

7 Mobridge-Pollock Away

8 McCook Central/Montrose Home

Scotland

0 Irene-Wakonda Away

1 Howard Home

2 Avon Away

3 Chester Area Home

4 Centerville Away

5 OPEN

6 Gayville-Volin Away

7 Alcester-Hudson Home

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Sioux Falls Christian

1 Pine Ridge Away

2 Mitchell Home

3 Beresford Home

4 Dakota Valley Away

5 Vermillion Away

6 Tri-Valley Home

7 Tea Area Away

8 Canton Away

9 Madison Home

Sioux Falls Lincoln

1 Watertown Away

2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home

3 Sioux Falls Washington Away

4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away

5 Aberdeen Central Away

6 Brandon Valley Home

7 Harrisburg Home

8 Rapid City Stevens Away

9 Rapid City Central Home

Sioux Falls O'Gorman

1 Rapid City Stevens Away

2 Brandon Valley Home

3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away

4 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home

5 Rapid City Central Home

6 Sioux Falls Washington Away

7 Watertown Away

8 Aberdeen Central Home

9 Harrisburg Home

Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1 Brandon Valley Home

2 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away

3 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home

4 Rapid City Stevens Home

5 Harrisburg Home

6 Aberdeen Central Away

7 Rapid City Central Away

8 Watertown Home

9 Sioux Falls Washington Away

Sioux Falls Washington

1 Aberdeen Central Away

2 Harrisburg Away

3 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home

4 Watertown Home

5 Rapid City Stevens Away

6 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home

7 Brandon Valley Away

8 Rapid City Central Home

9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home

Sioux Valley

0 Redfield/Doland Away

1 Tri-Valley Home

2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away

3 Flandreau Home

4 Elk Point-Jefferson Away

5 OPEN

6 McCook Central/Montrose Away

7 Beresford Home

8 Garretson Home

Sisseton

0 Milbank Away

1 Milnor/North Sargent, ND Home

2 Elk Point-Jefferson Home

3 Groton Area Away

4 Aberdeen Roncalli Away

5 Mobridge-Pollock Home

6 Redfield/Doland Home

7 OPEN

8 Webster Area Away

Spearfish

1 Yankton Away

2 Custer Home

3 Mitchell Home

4 St. Thomas More Away

5 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home

6 Douglas Away

7 Belle Fourche Home

8 Brookings Away

9 Sturgis Brown Home

St. Thomas More

0 Hot Springs Home

1 Winner Away

2 Sturgis Brown Home

3 Todd County Away

4 Spearfish Home

5 OPEN

6 Belle Fourche Away

7 Douglas Home

8 Stanley County Away

Stanley County

0 Winner Away

1 Chamberlain Home

2 McCook Central/Montrose Away

3 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home

4 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away

5 Wagner Home

6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away

7 OPEN

8 St. Thomas More Home

Sturgis Brown

1 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away

2 St. Thomas More Away

3 Brookings Home

4 Douglas Home

5 Huron Away

6 Yankton Home

7 Mitchell Away

8 Belle Fourche Home

9 Spearfish Away

Sully Buttes

0 Warner Home

1 Wall Away

2 Potter County Away

3 Herreid/Selby Area Home

4 OPEN

5 Hitchcock-Tulare Away

6 North Border Away

7 Faulkton Area Home

8 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home

Sunshine Bible Academy

0 Northwestern Away

1 Potter County Home

2 Burke Away

3 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Home

4 OPEN

5 Corsica-Stickney Home

6 Colome Away

7 Hitchcock-Tulare Home

8 Wolsey-Wessington Away

Tea Area

1 Canton Home

2 Vermillion Away

3 West Central Home

4 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away

5 Madison Home

6 Lennox Away

7 Sioux Falls Christian Home

8 Milbank Home

9 Dell Rapids Away

Timber Lake

0 Dupree Home

1 Faith Away

2 OPEN

3 Newell Away

4 Potter County Home

5 Lemmon/McIntosh Home

6 New Underwood Away

7 Bison Home

8 Harding County Away

Todd County

1 Bennett County Home

2 Hot Springs Away

3 St. Thomas More Home

4 Lennox Away

5 Custer Away

6 Canton Home

7 Vermillion Away

8 Pine Ridge Home

9 Belle Fourche Away

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian

0 Kimball/White Lake Away

1 Colome Home

2 Gregory Home

3 Sunshine Bible Academy Away

4 Parkston Home

5 Burke Home

6 OPEN

7 Corsica-Stickney Away

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Tri-Valley

1 Sioux Valley Away

2 Pine Ridge Home

3 Vermillion Away

4 West Central Away

5 Dell Rapids Home

6 Sioux Falls Christian Away

7 Canton Home

8 Huron Away

9 Dakota Valley Home

Vermillion

1 Belle Fourche Away

2 Tea Area Home

3 Tri-Valley Home

4 Yankton Away

5 Sioux Falls Christian Home

6 West Central Away

7 Todd County Home

8 Dakota Valley Home

9 Lennox Away

Viborg-Hurley

0 OPEN

1 Arlington/Lake Preston Home

2 Menno/Marion Home

3 Baltic Away

4 Corsica-Stickney Away

5 Parker Home

6 Elkton-Lake Benton Home

7 Hanson Away

8 Unknown Opponent Away

Wagner

0 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away

1 Beresford Away

2 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home

3 Winner Home

4 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away

5 Stanley County Away

6 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home

7 OPEN

8 Chamberlain Home

Wall

0 Harding County Home

1 Sully Buttes Home

2 OPEN

3 Rapid City Christian Away

4 Kadoka Area Home

5 Philip Away

6 Lyman Away

7 Jones County/White River Home

8 New Underwood Away

Warner

0 Sully Buttes Away

1 OPEN

2 Faulkton Area Home

3 North Border Home

4 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away

5 Northwestern Away

6 Langford Area Home

7 Potter County Away

8 Britton-Hecla Home

Watertown

1 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home

2 Rapid City Stevens Away

3 Rapid City Central Home

4 Sioux Falls Washington Away

5 Brandon Valley Away

6 Harrisburg Away

7 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home

8 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away

9 Aberdeen Central Home

Waverly-South Shore

0 OPEN

1 Britton-Hecla Away

2 Deuel Home

3 Great Plains Lutheran Away

4 Hamlin Home

5 Dakota Hills Away

6 Clark/Willow Lake Away

7 Florence/Henry Home

8 Unknown Opponent Home

Webster Area

0 Garretson Away

1 Aberdeen Roncalli Away

2 Groton Area Home

3 OPEN

4 Redfield/Doland Home

5 Milbank Away

6 Mobridge-Pollock Home

7 Flandreau Away

8 Sisseton Home

West Central

1 Custer Away

2 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home

3 Tea Area Away

4 Tri-Valley Home

5 Dakota Valley Away

6 Vermillion Home

7 Madison Away

8 Dell Rapids Home

9 Canton Home

Winner

0 Stanley County Home

1 St. Thomas More Home

2 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away

3 Wagner Away

4 Valentine, NE Home

5 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home

6 Chamberlain Away

7 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away

8 OPEN

Wolsey-Wessington

0 Parkston Away

1 Hitchcock-Tulare Away

2 Bon Homme Home

3 Gregory Away

4 OPEN

5 Platte-Geddes Home

6 Kimball/White Lake Home

7 Colome Away

8 Sunshine Bible Academy Home

Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central

0 Chamberlain Away

1 Garretson Home

2 Winner Home

3 Stanley County Away

4 Wagner Home

5 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away

6 OPEN

7 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home

8 Aberdeen Roncalli Away

Yankton

1 Spearfish Home

2 Dakota Valley Away

3 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away

4 Vermillion Home

5 Mitchell Away

6 Sturgis Brown Away

7 Huron Home

8 Douglas Away

9 Brookings Home

