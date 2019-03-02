Week Zero: Aug. 23 (9-man, 11B)
Week One: Aug. 30 (all teams)
Week Two: Sept. 6
Week Three: Sept. 13
Week Four: Sept. 20
Week Five: Sept. 27
Week Six: Oct. 4
Week Seven: Oct. 11
Week Eight: Oct. 18
Week Nine: Oct. 24.
Aberdeen Central
1 Sioux Falls Washington Home
2 Rapid City Central Away
3 Brandon Valley Away
4 Harrisburg Away
5 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home
6 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home
7 Rapid City Stevens Home
8 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away
9 Watertown Away
Aberdeen Roncalli
0 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home
1 Webster Area Home
2 Redfield/Doland Away
3 Mobridge-Pollock Away
4 Sisseton Home
5 McLaughlin Away
6 Groton Area Away
7 OPEN
8 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home
Alcester-Hudson
0 Avon Home
1 Estelline/Hendricks Away
2 Centerville Away
3 Dell Rapids St. Mary Home
4 Gayville-Volin Home
5 Colman-Egan Away
6 OPEN
7 Scotland Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Arlington/Lake Preston
0 Parker Home
1 Viborg-Hurley Away
2 Elkton-Lake Benton Home
3 OPEN
4 Deubrook Area Away
5 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home
6 Baltic Away
7 Hamlin Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Avon
0 Alcester-Hudson Away
1 Chester Area Away
2 Scotland Home
3 Centerville Home
4 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away
5 Gayville-Volin Away
6 OPEN
7 Irene-Wakonda Home
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Baltic
0 Elkton-Lake Benton Away
1 OPEN
2 Deubrook Area Home
3 Viborg-Hurley Home
4 Menno/Marion Away
5 Hanson Home
6 Arlington/Lake Preston Home
7 Parker Away
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Belle Fourche
1 Vermillion Home
2 Douglas Away
3 Douglas, WY Away
4 Custer Home
5 Pine Ridge Away
6 St. Thomas More Home
7 Spearfish Away
8 Sturgis Brown Away
9 Todd County Home
Bennett County
0 Lead-Deadwood Home
1 Todd County Away
2 OPEN
3 Chamberlain Home
4 Gordon-Rushville, NE Away
5 Hot Springs Home
6 Custer Away
7 Pine Ridge Away
8 McLaughlin Home
Beresford
0 McCook Central/Montrose Away
1 Wagner Home
2 Garretson Away
3 Sioux Falls Christian Away
4 OPEN
5 Elk Point-Jefferson Home
6 Flandreau Home
7 Sioux Valley Away
8 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home
Bison
0 Philip Home
1 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Away
2 Dupree Away
3 Harding County Home
4 Edgemont Home
5 Faith Away
6 OPEN
7 Timber Lake Away
8 Newell Home
Bon Homme
0 Platte-Geddes Away
1 Menno/Marion Home
2 Wolsey-Wessington Away
3 Parkston Home
4 Hanson Away
5 Kimball/White Lake Away
6 Gregory Home
7 Canistota/Freeman Home
8 OPEN
Brandon Valley
1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away
2 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away
3 Aberdeen Central Home
4 Rapid City Central Away
5 Watertown Home
6 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away
7 Sioux Falls Washington Home
8 Harrisburg Away
9 Rapid City Stevens Home
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
0 Wagner Home
1 Elk Point-Jefferson Away
2 Sioux Valley Home
3 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away
4 McCook Central/Montrose Away
5 Flandreau Home
6 OPEN
7 Garretson Home
8 Beresford Away
Britton-Hecla
0 OPEN
1 Waverly-South Shore Home
2 Clark/Willow Lake Away
3 Hamlin Away
4 Florence/Henry Home
5 Deuel Away
6 Dakota Hills Home
7 Great Plains Lutheran Home
8 Warner Away
Brookings
1 Huron Home
2 Lennox Home
3 Sturgis Brown Away
4 Madison Away
5 Douglas Home
6 Mitchell Home
7 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away
8 Spearfish Home
9 Yankton Away
Burke
0 Lyman Home
1 Gregory Away
2 Sunshine Bible Academy Home
3 OPEN
4 Colome Home
5 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away
6 Corsica-Stickney Away
7 Kimball/White Lake Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Canistota/Freeman
0 OPEN
1 De Smet Home
2 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Away
3 Howard Away
4 Irene-Wakonda Home
5 Chester Area Away
6 Castlewood Home
7 Bon Homme Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Canton
1 Tea Area Away
2 Madison Home
3 Pine Ridge Away
4 Huron Home
5 Lennox Home
6 Todd County Away
7 Tri-Valley Away
8 Sioux Falls Christian Home
9 West Central Away
Castlewood
0 Howard Home
1 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away
2 Colman-Egan Home
3 Estelline/Hendricks Away
4 OPEN
5 De Smet Home
6 Canistota/Freeman Away
7 Chester Area Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Centerville
0 Colman-Egan Away
1 OPEN
2 Alcester-Hudson Home
3 Avon Away
4 Scotland Home
5 Estelline/Hendricks Away
6 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away
7 Gayville-Volin Home
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Chamberlain
0 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home
1 Stanley County Away
2 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home
3 Bennett County Away
4 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away
5 Lead-Deadwood Home
6 Winner Home
7 OPEN
8 Wagner Away
Chester Area
0 OPEN
1 Avon Home
2 Irene-Wakonda Home
3 Scotland Away
4 Howard Away
5 Canistota/Freeman Home
6 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Away
7 Castlewood Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Clark/Willow Lake
0 De Smet Away
1 OPEN
2 Britton-Hecla Home
3 Florence/Henry Away
4 Deuel Home
5 Hamlin Away
6 Waverly-South Shore Home
7 Dakota Hills Away
8 Great Plains Lutheran Home
Colman-Egan
0 Centerville Home
1 Gayville-Volin Away
2 Castlewood Away
3 De Smet Home
4 OPEN
5 Alcester-Hudson Home
6 Estelline/Hendricks Away
7 Dell Rapids St. Mary Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Colome
0 Corsica-Stickney Home
1 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away
2 Platte-Geddes Home
3 Irene-Wakonda Away
4 Burke Away
5 OPEN
6 Sunshine Bible Academy Home
7 Wolsey-Wessington Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Corsica-Stickney
0 Colome Away
1 Irene-Wakonda Home
2 OPEN
3 Hanson Away
4 Viborg-Hurley Home
5 Sunshine Bible Academy Away
6 Burke Home
7 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Custer
1 West Central Home
2 Spearfish Away
3 Lennox Home
4 Belle Fourche Away
5 Todd County Home
6 Bennett County Home
7 Lead-Deadwood Away
8 Hot Springs Home
9 Pine Ridge Away
Dakota Hills
0 Hamlin Away
1 OPEN
2 Florence/Henry Home
3 Deuel Away
4 Great Plains Lutheran Away
5 Waverly-South Shore Home
6 Britton-Hecla Away
7 Clark/Willow Lake Home
8 Langford Area Home
Dakota Valley
1 Madison Away
2 Yankton Home
3 Milbank Away
4 Sioux Falls Christian Home
5 West Central Home
6 Dell Rapids Away
7 Lennox Home
8 Vermillion Away
9 Tri-Valley Away
De Smet
0 Clark/Willow Lake Home
1 Canistota/Freeman Away
2 Dell Rapids St. Mary Home
3 Colman-Egan Away
4 Estelline/Hendricks Home
5 Castlewood Away
6 Howard Home
7 OPEN
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Dell Rapids
1 Lennox Away
2 Flandreau Home
3 Madison Home
4 Mitchell Away
5 Tri-Valley Away
6 Dakota Valley Home
7 Milbank Home
8 West Central Away
9 Tea Area Home
Dell Rapids St. Mary
0 Estelline/Hendricks Home
1 Castlewood Home
2 De Smet Away
3 Alcester-Hudson Away
4 Avon Home
5 OPEN
6 Centerville Home
7 Colman-Egan Away
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Deubrook Area
0 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home
1 Florence/Henry Away
2 Baltic Away
3 OPEN
4 Arlington/Lake Preston Home
5 Elkton-Lake Benton Away
6 Parker Away
7 Deuel Home
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Deuel
0 OPEN
1 Hamlin Home
2 Waverly-South Shore Away
3 Dakota Hills Home
4 Clark/Willow Lake Away
5 Britton-Hecla Home
6 Great Plains Lutheran Away
7 Deubrook Area Away
8 Florence/Henry Home
Douglas
1 Mitchell Away
2 Belle Fourche Home
3 Huron Home
4 Sturgis Brown Away
5 Brookings Away
6 Spearfish Home
7 St. Thomas More Away
8 Yankton Home
9 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home
Dupree
0 Timber Lake Away
1 OPEN
2 Bison Home
3 Faith Away
4 Newell Home
5 Harding County Away
6 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Home
7 Lemmon/McIntosh Home
8 Edgemont Away
Edgemont
0 New Underwood Home
1 Crawford, NE Away
2 Kadoka Area Away
3 Hill City Home
4 Bison Away
5 Rapid City Christian Home
6 Faith Away
7 OPEN
8 Dupree Home
Elk Point-Jefferson
0 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home
1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home
2 Sisseton Away
3 OPEN
4 Sioux Valley Home
5 Beresford Away
6 Garretson Away
7 McCook Central/Montrose Home
8 Flandreau Away
Elkton-Lake Benton
0 Baltic Home
1 Parker Away
2 Arlington/Lake Preston Away
3 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home
4 Hitchcock-Tulare Away
5 Deubrook Area Home
6 Viborg-Hurley Away
7 OPEN
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Estelline/Hendricks
0 Dell Rapids St. Mary Away
1 Alcester-Hudson Home
2 OPEN
3 Castlewood Home
4 De Smet Away
5 Centerville Home
6 Colman-Egan Home
7 Langford Area Away
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Faith
0 Newell Away
1 Timber Lake Home
2 Harding County Away
3 Dupree Home
4 OPEN
5 Bison Home
6 Edgemont Home
7 Hill City Away
8 Lemmon/McIntosh Away
Faulkton Area
0 Hitchcock-Tulare Home
1 OPEN
2 Warner Away
3 Northwestern Home
4 North Border Away
5 Langford Area Away
6 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home
7 Sully Buttes Away
8 Potter County Home
Flandreau
0 OPEN
1 McCook Central/Montrose Home
2 Dell Rapids Away
3 Sioux Valley Away
4 Garretson Home
5 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away
6 Beresford Away
7 Webster Area Home
8 Elk Point-Jefferson Home
Florence/Henry
0 OPEN
1 Deubrook Area Home
2 Dakota Hills Away
3 Clark/Willow Lake Home
4 Britton-Hecla Away
5 Great Plains Lutheran Home
6 Hamlin Home
7 Waverly-South Shore Away
8 Deuel Away
Garretson
0 Webster Area Home
1 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away
2 Beresford Home
3 McCook Central/Montrose Home
4 Flandreau Away
5 OPEN
6 Elk Point-Jefferson Home
7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away
8 Sioux Valley Away
Gayville-Volin
0 Gregory Away
1 Colman-Egan Home
2 OPEN
3 Platte-Geddes Away
4 Alcester-Hudson Away
5 Avon Home
6 Scotland Home
7 Centerville Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Great Plains Lutheran
0 OPEN
1 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Away
2 Hamlin Home
3 Waverly-South Shore Home
4 Dakota Hills Home
5 Florence/Henry Away
6 Deuel Home
7 Britton-Hecla Away
8 Clark/Willow Lake Away
Gregory
0 Gayville-Volin Home
1 Burke Home
2 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away
3 Wolsey-Wessington Home
4 OPEN
5 Parkston Away
6 Bon Homme Away
7 Platte-Geddes Home
8 Kimball/White Lake Away
Groton Area
0 McLaughlin Home
1 Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, ND Away
2 Webster Area Away
3 Sisseton Home
4 Milbank Home
5 Redfield/Doland Away
6 Aberdeen Roncalli Home
7 OPEN
8 Mobridge-Pollock Away
Hamlin
0 Dakota Hills Home
1 Deuel Away
2 Great Plains Lutheran Away
3 Britton-Hecla Home
4 Waverly-South Shore Away
5 Clark/Willow Lake Home
6 Florence/Henry Away
7 Arlington/Lake Preston Home
8 OPEN
Hanson
0 Menno/Marion Away
1 OPEN
2 Parker Away
3 Corsica-Stickney Home
4 Bon Homme Home
5 Baltic Away
6 Parkston Home
7 Viborg-Hurley Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Harding County
0 Wall Away
1 OPEN
2 Faith Home
3 Bison Away
4 Hill City Away
5 Dupree Home
6 Lemmon/McIntosh Away
7 Newell Home
8 Timber Lake Home
Harrisburg
1 Rapid City Central Away
2 Sioux Falls Washington Home
3 Rapid City Stevens Home
4 Aberdeen Central Home
5 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away
6 Watertown Home
7 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away
8 Brandon Valley Home
9 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away
Herreid/Selby Area
0 Langford Area Away
1 North Border Home
2 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away
3 Sully Buttes Away
4 OPEN
5 Potter County Home
6 Strasburg/Zeeland, ND Home
7 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Away
8 Northwestern Home
Hill City
0 Jones County/White River Home
1 Philip Away
2 OPEN
3 Edgemont Away
4 Harding County Home
5 Newell Away
6 Rapid City Christian Away
7 Faith Home
8 Kadoka Area Home
Hitchcock-Tulare
0 Faulkton Area Away
1 Wolsey-Wessington Home
2 Northwestern Away
3 OPEN
4 Elkton-Lake Benton Home
5 Sully Buttes Home
6 Potter County Away
7 Sunshine Bible Academy Away
8 North Border Home
Hot Springs
0 St. Thomas More Away
1 Newcastle, WY Away
2 Todd County Home
3 Lead-Deadwood Home
4 OPEN
5 Bennett County Away
6 Pine Ridge Home
7 McLaughlin Home
8 Custer Away
Howard
0 Castlewood Away
1 Scotland Away
2 OPEN
3 Canistota/Freeman Home
4 Chester Area Home
5 Irene-Wakonda Away
6 De Smet Away
7 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Home
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Huron
1 Brookings Away
2 Milbank Home
3 Douglas Away
4 Canton Away
5 Sturgis Brown Home
6 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home
7 Yankton Away
8 Tri-Valley Home
9 Mitchell Home
Ipswich/Edmunds Central
0 Potter County Away
1 Northwestern Home
2 Herreid/Selby Area Home
3 Langford Area Away
4 Warner Home
5 North Border Home
6 Faulkton Area Away
7 OPEN
8 Sully Buttes Away
Irene-Wakonda
0 Scotland Home
1 Corsica-Stickney Away
2 Chester Area Away
3 Colome Home
4 Canistota/Freeman Away
5 Howard Home
6 OPEN
7 Avon Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Jones County/White River
0 Hill City Away
1 Kadoka Area Away
2 Newell Home
3 OPEN
4 New Underwood Away
5 Lyman Home
6 Philip Home
7 Wall Away
8 Rapid City Christian Home
Kadoka Area
0 Rapid City Christian Away
1 Jones County/White River Home
2 Edgemont Home
3 Lyman Away
4 Wall Away
5 New Underwood Home
6 OPEN
7 Philip Home
8 Hill City Away
Kimball/White Lake
0 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Home
1 Lyman Home
2 Parkston Away
3 OPEN
4 Platte-Geddes Away
5 Bon Homme Home
6 Wolsey-Wessington Away
7 Burke Away
8 Gregory Home
Langford Area
0 Herreid/Selby Area Home
1 OPEN
2 North Border Away
3 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home
4 Northwestern Away
5 Faulkton Area Home
6 Warner Away
7 Estelline/Hendricks Home
8 Dakota Hills Away
Lead-Deadwood
0 Bennett County Away
1 Upton/Sundance, WY Home
2 Mobridge-Pollock Home
3 Hot Springs Away
4 Pine Ridge Home
5 Chamberlain Away
6 McLaughlin Away
7 Custer Home
8 OPEN
Lemmon/McIntosh
0 Mott-Regent, ND Home
1 Newell Away
2 Hettinger/Scranton, ND Away
3 OPEN
4 Grant County/Flasher, ND Home
5 Timber Lake Away
6 Harding County Home
7 Dupree Away
8 Faith Home
Lennox
1 Dell Rapids Home
2 Brookings Away
3 Custer Away
4 Todd County Home
5 Canton Away
6 Tea Area Home
7 Dakota Valley Away
8 Madison Away
9 Vermillion Home
Lyman
0 Burke Away
1 Kimball/White Lake Away
2 OPEN
3 Kadoka Area Home
4 Rapid City Christian Home
5 Jones County/White River Away
6 Wall Home
7 New Underwood Home
8 Philip Away
Madison
1 Dakota Valley Home
2 Canton Away
3 Dell Rapids Away
4 Brookings Home
5 Tea Area Away
6 Milbank Away
7 West Central Home
8 Lennox Home
9 Sioux Falls Christian Away
McCook Central/Montrose
0 Beresford Home
1 Flandreau Away
2 Stanley County Home
3 Garretson Away
4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home
5 OPEN
6 Sioux Valley Home
7 Elk Point-Jefferson Away
8 Redfield/Doland Away
McLaughlin
0 Groton Area Away
1 Redfield/Doland Home
2 OPEN
3 Standing Rock/Selfridge, ND Home
4 Mobridge-Pollock Away
5 Aberdeen Roncalli Home
6 Lead-Deadwood Home
7 Hot Springs Away
8 Bennett County Away
Menno/Marion
0 Hanson Home
1 Bon Homme Away
2 Viborg-Hurley Away
3 Parker Home
4 Baltic Home
5 OPEN
6 Platte-Geddes Away
7 Parkston Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Milbank
0 Sisseton Home
1 Wahpeton, ND Away
2 Huron Away
3 Dakota Valley Home
4 Groton Area Away
5 Webster Area Home
6 Madison Home
7 Dell Rapids Away
8 Tea Area Away
9 OPEN
Miller/Highmore-Harrold
0 Aberdeen Roncalli Away
1 Mobridge-Pollock Home
2 Chamberlain Away
3 OPEN
4 Stanley County Home
5 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home
6 Wagner Away
7 Winner Home
8 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away
Mitchell
1 Douglas Home
2 Sioux Falls Christian Away
3 Spearfish Away
4 Dell Rapids Home
5 Yankton Home
6 Brookings Away
7 Sturgis Brown Home
8 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home
9 Huron Away
Mobridge-Pollock
0 OPEN
1 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away
2 Lead-Deadwood Away
3 Aberdeen Roncalli Home
4 McLaughlin Home
5 Sisseton Away
6 Webster Area Away
7 Redfield/Doland Home
8 Groton Area Home
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
0 Elk Point-Jefferson Away
1 OPEN
2 Wagner Away
3 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Home
4 Chamberlain Home
5 Winner Away
6 Stanley County Home
7 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away
8 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home
New Underwood
0 Edgemont Away
1 Rapid City Christian Home
2 OPEN
3 Philip Away
4 Jones County/White River Home
5 Kadoka Area Away
6 Timber Lake Home
7 Lyman Away
8 Wall Home
Newell
0 Faith Home
1 Lemmon/McIntosh Home
2 Jones County/White River Away
3 Timber Lake Home
4 Dupree Away
5 Hill City Home
6 OPEN
7 Harding County Away
8 Bison Away
North Border
0 OPEN
1 Herreid/Selby Area Away
2 Langford Area Home
3 Warner Away
4 Faulkton Area Home
5 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away
6 Sully Buttes Home
7 Northwestern Home
8 Hitchcock-Tulare Away
Northwestern
0 Sunshine Bible Academy Home
1 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away
2 Hitchcock-Tulare Home
3 Faulkton Area Away
4 Langford Area Home
5 Warner Home
6 OPEN
7 North Border Away
8 Herreid/Selby Area Away
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland
0 Deubrook Area Away
1 Great Plains Lutheran Home
2 Canistota/Freeman Home
3 Elkton-Lake Benton Away
4 OPEN
5 Arlington/Lake Preston Away
6 Chester Area Home
7 Howard Away
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Parker
0 Arlington/Lake Preston Away
1 Elkton-Lake Benton Home
2 Hanson Home
3 Menno/Marion Away
4 OPEN
5 Viborg-Hurley Away
6 Deubrook Area Home
7 Baltic Home
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Parkston
0 Wolsey-Wessington Home
1 OPEN
2 Kimball/White Lake Home
3 Bon Homme Away
4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Away
5 Gregory Home
6 Hanson Away
7 Menno/Marion Away
8 Platte-Geddes Home
Philip
0 Bison Away
1 Hill City Home
2 Rapid City Christian Away
3 New Underwood Home
4 OPEN
5 Wall Home
6 Jones County/White River Away
7 Kadoka Area Away
8 Lyman Home
Pierre T.F. Riggs
1 Sturgis Brown Home
2 West Central Away
3 Yankton Home
4 Tea Area Home
5 Spearfish Away
6 Huron Away
7 Brookings Home
8 Mitchell Away
9 Douglas Away
Pine Ridge
1 Sioux Falls Christian Home
2 Tri-Valley Away
3 Canton Home
4 Lead-Deadwood Away
5 Belle Fourche Home
6 Hot Springs Away
7 Bennett County Home
8 Todd County Away
9 Custer Home
Platte-Geddes
0 Bon Homme Home
1 OPEN
2 Colome Away
3 Gayville-Volin Home
4 Kimball/White Lake Home
5 Wolsey-Wessington Away
6 Menno/Marion Home
7 Gregory Away
8 Parkston Away
Potter County
0 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home
1 Sunshine Bible Academy Away
2 Sully Buttes Home
3 OPEN
4 Timber Lake Away
5 Herreid/Selby Area Away
6 Hitchcock-Tulare Home
7 Warner Home
8 Faulkton Area Away
Rapid City Central
1 Harrisburg Home
2 Aberdeen Central Home
3 Watertown Away
4 Brandon Valley Home
5 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away
6 Rapid City Stevens Home
7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home
8 Sioux Falls Washington Away
9 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away
Rapid City Christian
0 Kadoka Area Home
1 New Underwood Away
2 Philip Home
3 Wall Home
4 Lyman Away
5 Edgemont Away
6 Hill City Home
7 OPEN
8 Jones County/White River Away
Rapid City Stevens
1 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home
2 Watertown Home
3 Harrisburg Away
4 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away
5 Sioux Falls Washington Home
6 Rapid City Central Away
7 Aberdeen Central Away
8 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home
9 Brandon Valley Away
Redfield/Doland
0 Sioux Valley Home
1 McLaughlin Away
2 Aberdeen Roncalli Home
3 OPEN
4 Webster Area Away
5 Groton Area Home
6 Sisseton Away
7 Mobridge-Pollock Away
8 McCook Central/Montrose Home
Scotland
0 Irene-Wakonda Away
1 Howard Home
2 Avon Away
3 Chester Area Home
4 Centerville Away
5 OPEN
6 Gayville-Volin Away
7 Alcester-Hudson Home
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Sioux Falls Christian
1 Pine Ridge Away
2 Mitchell Home
3 Beresford Home
4 Dakota Valley Away
5 Vermillion Away
6 Tri-Valley Home
7 Tea Area Away
8 Canton Away
9 Madison Home
Sioux Falls Lincoln
1 Watertown Away
2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home
3 Sioux Falls Washington Away
4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Away
5 Aberdeen Central Away
6 Brandon Valley Home
7 Harrisburg Home
8 Rapid City Stevens Away
9 Rapid City Central Home
Sioux Falls O'Gorman
1 Rapid City Stevens Away
2 Brandon Valley Home
3 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away
4 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home
5 Rapid City Central Home
6 Sioux Falls Washington Away
7 Watertown Away
8 Aberdeen Central Home
9 Harrisburg Home
Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1 Brandon Valley Home
2 Sioux Falls Lincoln Away
3 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home
4 Rapid City Stevens Home
5 Harrisburg Home
6 Aberdeen Central Away
7 Rapid City Central Away
8 Watertown Home
9 Sioux Falls Washington Away
Sioux Falls Washington
1 Aberdeen Central Away
2 Harrisburg Away
3 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home
4 Watertown Home
5 Rapid City Stevens Away
6 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home
7 Brandon Valley Away
8 Rapid City Central Home
9 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Home
Sioux Valley
0 Redfield/Doland Away
1 Tri-Valley Home
2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away
3 Flandreau Home
4 Elk Point-Jefferson Away
5 OPEN
6 McCook Central/Montrose Away
7 Beresford Home
8 Garretson Home
Sisseton
0 Milbank Away
1 Milnor/North Sargent, ND Home
2 Elk Point-Jefferson Home
3 Groton Area Away
4 Aberdeen Roncalli Away
5 Mobridge-Pollock Home
6 Redfield/Doland Home
7 OPEN
8 Webster Area Away
Spearfish
1 Yankton Away
2 Custer Home
3 Mitchell Home
4 St. Thomas More Away
5 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home
6 Douglas Away
7 Belle Fourche Home
8 Brookings Away
9 Sturgis Brown Home
St. Thomas More
0 Hot Springs Home
1 Winner Away
2 Sturgis Brown Home
3 Todd County Away
4 Spearfish Home
5 OPEN
6 Belle Fourche Away
7 Douglas Home
8 Stanley County Away
Stanley County
0 Winner Away
1 Chamberlain Home
2 McCook Central/Montrose Away
3 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Home
4 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away
5 Wagner Home
6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Away
7 OPEN
8 St. Thomas More Home
Sturgis Brown
1 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away
2 St. Thomas More Away
3 Brookings Home
4 Douglas Home
5 Huron Away
6 Yankton Home
7 Mitchell Away
8 Belle Fourche Home
9 Spearfish Away
Sully Buttes
0 Warner Home
1 Wall Away
2 Potter County Away
3 Herreid/Selby Area Home
4 OPEN
5 Hitchcock-Tulare Away
6 North Border Away
7 Faulkton Area Home
8 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Home
Sunshine Bible Academy
0 Northwestern Away
1 Potter County Home
2 Burke Away
3 Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian Home
4 OPEN
5 Corsica-Stickney Home
6 Colome Away
7 Hitchcock-Tulare Home
8 Wolsey-Wessington Away
Tea Area
1 Canton Home
2 Vermillion Away
3 West Central Home
4 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away
5 Madison Home
6 Lennox Away
7 Sioux Falls Christian Home
8 Milbank Home
9 Dell Rapids Away
Timber Lake
0 Dupree Home
1 Faith Away
2 OPEN
3 Newell Away
4 Potter County Home
5 Lemmon/McIntosh Home
6 New Underwood Away
7 Bison Home
8 Harding County Away
Todd County
1 Bennett County Home
2 Hot Springs Away
3 St. Thomas More Home
4 Lennox Away
5 Custer Away
6 Canton Home
7 Vermillion Away
8 Pine Ridge Home
9 Belle Fourche Away
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian
0 Kimball/White Lake Away
1 Colome Home
2 Gregory Home
3 Sunshine Bible Academy Away
4 Parkston Home
5 Burke Home
6 OPEN
7 Corsica-Stickney Away
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Tri-Valley
1 Sioux Valley Away
2 Pine Ridge Home
3 Vermillion Away
4 West Central Away
5 Dell Rapids Home
6 Sioux Falls Christian Away
7 Canton Home
8 Huron Away
9 Dakota Valley Home
Vermillion
1 Belle Fourche Away
2 Tea Area Home
3 Tri-Valley Home
4 Yankton Away
5 Sioux Falls Christian Home
6 West Central Away
7 Todd County Home
8 Dakota Valley Home
9 Lennox Away
Viborg-Hurley
0 OPEN
1 Arlington/Lake Preston Home
2 Menno/Marion Home
3 Baltic Away
4 Corsica-Stickney Away
5 Parker Home
6 Elkton-Lake Benton Home
7 Hanson Away
8 Unknown Opponent Away
Wagner
0 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan Away
1 Beresford Away
2 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home
3 Winner Home
4 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away
5 Stanley County Away
6 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Home
7 OPEN
8 Chamberlain Home
Wall
0 Harding County Home
1 Sully Buttes Home
2 OPEN
3 Rapid City Christian Away
4 Kadoka Area Home
5 Philip Away
6 Lyman Away
7 Jones County/White River Home
8 New Underwood Away
Warner
0 Sully Buttes Away
1 OPEN
2 Faulkton Area Home
3 North Border Home
4 Ipswich/Edmunds Central Away
5 Northwestern Away
6 Langford Area Home
7 Potter County Away
8 Britton-Hecla Home
Watertown
1 Sioux Falls Lincoln Home
2 Rapid City Stevens Away
3 Rapid City Central Home
4 Sioux Falls Washington Away
5 Brandon Valley Away
6 Harrisburg Away
7 Sioux Falls O'Gorman Home
8 Sioux Falls Roosevelt Away
9 Aberdeen Central Home
Waverly-South Shore
0 OPEN
1 Britton-Hecla Away
2 Deuel Home
3 Great Plains Lutheran Away
4 Hamlin Home
5 Dakota Hills Away
6 Clark/Willow Lake Away
7 Florence/Henry Home
8 Unknown Opponent Home
Webster Area
0 Garretson Away
1 Aberdeen Roncalli Away
2 Groton Area Home
3 OPEN
4 Redfield/Doland Home
5 Milbank Away
6 Mobridge-Pollock Home
7 Flandreau Away
8 Sisseton Home
West Central
1 Custer Away
2 Pierre T.F. Riggs Home
3 Tea Area Away
4 Tri-Valley Home
5 Dakota Valley Away
6 Vermillion Home
7 Madison Away
8 Dell Rapids Home
9 Canton Home
Winner
0 Stanley County Home
1 St. Thomas More Home
2 Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central Away
3 Wagner Away
4 Valentine, NE Home
5 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home
6 Chamberlain Away
7 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away
8 OPEN
Wolsey-Wessington
0 Parkston Away
1 Hitchcock-Tulare Away
2 Bon Homme Home
3 Gregory Away
4 OPEN
5 Platte-Geddes Home
6 Kimball/White Lake Home
7 Colome Away
8 Sunshine Bible Academy Home
Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central
0 Chamberlain Away
1 Garretson Home
2 Winner Home
3 Stanley County Away
4 Wagner Home
5 Miller/Highmore-Harrold Away
6 OPEN
7 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Home
8 Aberdeen Roncalli Away
Yankton
1 Spearfish Home
2 Dakota Valley Away
3 Pierre T.F. Riggs Away
4 Vermillion Home
5 Mitchell Away
6 Sturgis Brown Away
7 Huron Home
8 Douglas Away
9 Brookings Home