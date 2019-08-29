{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Week 1

August 30

Timber Lake at Faith TBA

Wolsey-Wessington at Hitchcock Tulare TBA

Minor/North Sargent, N.D., at Sisseton TBA

Sioux Falls Washington at Aberdeen Central 7 p.m.

Webster Area at Aberdeen Roncalli 4 p.m.

Vermillion at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Wagner at Beresford 6 p.m.

Menno/Marion at Bon Homme 6 p.m.

Huron at Brookings 6 p.m.

De Smet at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.

Gordon-Rushville, Neb., at Chadron, Neb., TBA

Avon at Chester Area 6 p.m.

Irene-Wakonda at Corsica-Stickney TBA

Edgemont at Crawford, Neb., 7 p.m.

West Central at Custer 5 p.m.

Castlewood at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.

Hamlin at Deuel 6 p.m.

Beidgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson 6 p.m.

Groton Area at Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., 6 p.m.

Alcester-Hudson at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.

Deubrook Area at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.

Colman-Egan at Gayville-Volin 6 p.m.

Burge at Gregory 6 p.m.

North Border at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.

Jones County/White River at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.

Lyman at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.

Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids at Lennox 6 p.m.

Dakota Valley at Madison 6 p.m.

Redfield at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at New Underwood 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at Newcastle, Wyo., 6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Newell 7 p.m.

Great Plains Lutheran at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.

Elkton-Lake Benton at Parker 6 p.m.

Hill City at Philip 6:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Rapid City Central 5 p.m.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Rapid City Stevens 8 p.m.

Howard at Scotland 6 p.m.

Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 5 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.

Potter County at Sunshine Bible Academy 2 p.m.

Canton at Tea Area 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Todd County 6 p.m.

Colome at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.

Arlington/Lake Preston at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.

Milbank at Wahpeton, N.D., 6 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Wall 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Watertown 6 p.m.

Britton-Hecla at Waverly/South Shore 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Winner 6 p.m.

Garretson at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.

Spearfish at Yankton 6 p.m.

Aug. 31

Douglas at Mitchell 6 p.m.

Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.

Chamberlain at Stanley County 3 p.m.

Week 2

Sept. 6

Hitchcock-Tulare at Northwestern TBA

Elkton-Lake Benton at Arlington/Lake Preston 6 p.m.

Scotland at Avon 6 p.m.

Deubrook at Baltic 6 p.m.

Sioux Valley at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6 p.m.

Lennox at Brookings 6 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Academy at Burke 6 p.m.

Madison at Canton 6 p.m.

Colman-Egan at Castlewood 6 p.m.

Alcester-Hudson at Centerville 6 p.m.

Miller/Highmore Harrold at Chamberlain 6 p.m.

Irene-Wakonda at Chester Area 6 p.m.

Britton-Hecla at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Colome 6 p.m.

Florence/Henry at Dakota Hills TBA

Yankton at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids St. Mary at De Smet 6 p.m.

Flandreau at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas 6 p.m.

Buffalo, Wyo., at Douglas, Wyo., TBA

Bison at Dupree 7 p.m.

Beresford at Garretson 6 p.m.

Sidney, Neb., at Gordon/Rushville, Neb., TBA

Mott-Regent, N.D., at Grant County/Flasher, N.D., TBA

Hamlin at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.

Faith at Harding County 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Washington at Harrisburg 6 p.m.

Wahpeton, N.D., at Hazen, N.D., TBA

Lemmon/McIntosh at Hettinger/Scranton 7 p.m.

Todd County at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Milbank at Huron 6 p.m.

Deuel at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.

Newell at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.

Edgemont at Kadoka 6 p.m.

Stanley County at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.

Northern Cass, N.D., at Milnor/North Sargent, N.D., TBA

Langford Area at North Border 6 p.m.

Canistota/Freeman at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.

Hanson at Parker 6 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Parkston 6 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Potter County 6 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.

Philip at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Watertown at Rapid City Stevens 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Roncalli at Redfield 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 p.m.

Elk-Point Jefferson at Sisseton 6 p.m.

Custer at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Beach, N.D., at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., TBA

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., at Thompson, N.D., TBA

Gregory at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.

Niobrara County, Wyo., at Upton/Sundance, Wyo., TBA

Tea Area at Vermillion 6 p.m.

Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Wagner 6 p.m.

Faulkton Area at Warner 6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.

Groton Area at Webster Area 6 p.m.

Pierre at West Central 6 p.m.

Bon Homme at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.

Winner at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.

Sept. 7

Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood 4 p.m.

Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 p.m.

Week 3

Sept. 13

Northwestern at Faulkton Area TBA

Dell Rapids at Alcester-Hudson 6 p.m.

Centerville at Avon 6 p.m.

Viborg-Hurley at Baltic 6 p.m.

Chamberlain at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.

Harding County at Bison 7 p.m.

Parkston at Bon Homme 6 p.m.

Hamlin at Britton-Hecla 6 p.m.

De Smet at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.

Lennox at Custer 6 p.m.

Madison at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

Dakota Hills at Deuel 6 p.m.

Huron at Douglas 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas, Wyo., 7 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont TBA

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Elkton-Lake Benton 6 p.m.

Hatton/Northwood, N.D., at Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., TBA

Castlewood at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.

Dupree at Faith 7 p.m.

Clark/Willow Lake at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.

McCook Central/Montrose at Garretson 6 p.m.

Newcastle, Wyo., at Glenrock, Wyo., TBA

Wolsey-Wessington at Gregory 6 p.m.

Sisseton at Groton Area 6 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Hanson 6 p.m.

Grant County/Flasher, N.D., at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., TBA

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Canistota/Freeman at Howard 6 p.m.

Colome at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.

Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Langford Area 6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Lyman 6 p.m.

Standing Rock, N.D., at McLaughlin TBA

Parker at Menno/Marion 6 p.m.

Dakota Valley at Milbank 6 p.m.

Gordon-Rushville, N.D., at Mitchell, Neb., TBA

Aberdeen Roncalli at Mobridge-Pollock 6 p.m.

Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., at Mott-Regent, N.D., TBA

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell 7 p.m.

Milnor/North Sargent, N.D., at Oak Grove, N.D., TBA

New Underwood at Philip 7 p.m.

Yankton at Pierre 6 p.m.

Canton at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Platte-Geddes 6 p.m.

Wall at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Chester Area at Scotland 6 p.m.

Beresford at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.

Flandreau at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central at Stanley County 6 p.m.

Brookings at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Sully Buttes 6 p.m.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC at Sunshine Bible Academy 1 p.m.

West Central at Tea Area 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Todd County 5 p.m.

Wheatland, Wyo., at Upton/Sundance, Wyo,. TBA

Tri-Valley at Vermillion 6 p.m.

Winner at Wagner 6 p.m.

Beulah, N.D., at Wahpeton, N.D., TBA

North Border at Warner 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Watertown 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Aberdeen Central at Brandon Valley 6 p.m.

Waverly-South Shore at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Harrisburg 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Falls Washington 6 p.m.

Week 4

Sept. 20

Florence/Henry at Britton-Hecla TBA

Chamberlain at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton TBA

Sisseton at Aberdeen Roncalli 6 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Alcester-Hudson 6 p.m.

Custer at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Edgemont at Bison 6 p.m.

Colome at Burke 6 p.m.

Irene-Wakonda at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.

Huron at Canton 6 p.m.

Scotland at Centerville 6 p.m.

Deuel at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.

Viborg-Hurley at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.

Estelline/Hendricks at De Smet TBA

Avon at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.

Arlington/Lake Preston at Deubrook Area 6 p.m.

Newell at Dupree 6 p.m.

Sioux Valley at Elk-Point Jefferson 6 p.m.

Garretson at Flandreau 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville, Neb., 6 p.m.

Dakota Hills at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.

Milbank at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.

Elkton-Lake Benton at Hamlin 6 p.m.

Bon Homme at Hanson 6 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Harrisburg 6 p.m.

Harding County at Hill City 6:30 p.m.

Waverly-South Shore at Hitchcock-Tulare TBA

Chester Area at Howard 6 p.m.

Warner at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

Faith at Lemmon/McIntosh 7 p.m.

Todd County at Lennox 5 p.m.

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., at Lisbon, N.D., TBA

Rapid City Christian at Lyman 6 p.m.

Brookings at Madison 6 p.m.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.

Baltic at Menno/Marion 6 p.m.

Stanley County at Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6 p.m.

Jones County/White River at New Underwood TBA

Rocky Mountain, Wyo., at Newcastle, Wyo., TBA

Faulkton Area at North Border 6 p.m.

Langford Area at Northwestern 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4 p.m.

Tea Area at Pierre 6 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Platte-Geddes 6 p.m.

Douglas, Wyo., at Powell, Wyo., TBA

Brandon Valley at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 p.m.

Watertown at Sioux Falls Washington 4 p.m.

Mott-Regent, N.D., at South Border, N.D., TBA

Spearfish at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Douglas at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Potter County at Timber Lake 6 p.m.

Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Tongue River, Wyo., TBA

Parkston at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall 7 p.m.

Redfield at Webster Area 6 p.m.

Tri-Valley at West Central 6 p.m.

Valentine, Neb., at Winner 6 p.m.

Wagner at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.

Vermillion at Yankton 6 p.m.

Week 5

Sept. 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Aberdeen Central 6 p.m.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Arlington/Lake Preston 6 p.m.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Hanson at Baltic 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.

Elk-Point Jefferson at Beresford 6 p.m.

Watertown at Brandon Valley 6 p.m.

Flandreau at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6 p.m.

Douglas at Brookings 6 p.m.

Lennox at Canton 6 p.m.

De Smet at Castlewood 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Chamberlain 6 p.m.

Alcester-Hudson at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.

Todd County at Custer 6 p.m.

Waverly-South Shore at Dakota Hills 6 p.m.

West Central at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.

Britton-Hecla at Deuel 6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Edgemont 7 p.m.

Deubrook Area at Elkton-Lake Benton 6 p.m.

Centerville at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.

Bison at Faith 7 p.m.

Great Plains Lutheran at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.

Avon at Gayville/Volin 6 p.m.

Southern Valley, Neb., at Gordon-Rushville, Neb., TBA

Clark/Willow Lake at Hamlin 6 p.m.

Dupree at Harding County 6 p.m.

Potter County at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Hitchcock-Tulare 6 p.m.

Sturgis at Huron 6 p.m.

North Border at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.

Howard at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.

Lyman at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Kadoka Area 7 p.m.

Bon Homme at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.

Faulkton Area at Langford Area TBA

Aberdeen Roncalli at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

Webster Area at Milbank 5 p.m.

Yankton at Mitchell 6 p.m.

Hill City at Newell 6 p.m.

Warner at Northwestern 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5 p.m.

Gregory at Parkston 6 p.m.

Wall at Philip 7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Washington at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.

Groton Area at Redfield 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Sisseton 6 p.m.

Pierre at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Wagner at Stanley County 6 p.m.

Corsica-Stickney at Sunshine Bible Academy 1 p.m.

Madison at Tea Area 6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Timber Lake 7 p.m.

Burke at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Vermillion 6 p.m.

Parker at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Winner 6 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.

Week 6

Oct. 4

Timber Lake at New Underwood TBA

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Aberdeen Central 6 p.m.

Arlington/Lake Preston at Baltic 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Flandreau at Beresford 6 p.m.

Newell at Bison 6 p.m.

Gregory at Bon Homme 6 p.m.

Dakota Hills at Britton-Hecla 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Brookings 6 p.m.

Castlewood at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.

Winner at Chamberlain 6 p.m.

Waverly-South Shore at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Academy at Colome 6 p.m.

Burke at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Custer 6:30 p.m.

Howard at De Smet 6 p.m.

Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

Centerville at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.

Spearfish at Douglas 6 p.m.

Standing Rock, N.D., at Dupree 6 p.m.

Colman-Egan at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.

Edgemont at Faith 6 p.m.

Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Faulkton Area 6 p.m.

Hamlin at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.

Elk Point-Jefferson at Garretson 6 p.m.

Scotland at Gayville-Volin 6 p.m.

Deuel at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.

Aberdeen Roncalli at Groton Area 6 p.m.

Parkston at Hanson 6 p.m.

Watertown at Harrisburg 6 p.m.

Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Pierre at Huron 6 p.m.

Philip at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.

Harding County at Lemmon/McIntosh 7 p.m.

Tea Area at Lennox 6 p.m.

Wall at Lyman 6 p.m.

Sioux Valley at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

Madison at Milbank 6 p.m.

Stanley County at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.

Sully Buttes at North Border 6 p.m.

Chester Area at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.

Deubrook Area at Parker 6 p.m.

Menno/Marion at Platte-Geddes 6 p.m.

Hitchcock-Tulare at Potter County 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.

Hill City at Rapid City Christian 6 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.

Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Lincoln 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Sioux Falls Washington 7 p.m.

Redfield at Sisseton 6 p.m.

Yankton at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Canton at Todd County 5 p.m.

Elkton-Lake Benton at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold at Wagner 6 p.m.

Langford Area at Warner 6 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Webster Area 6 p.m.

Vermillion at West Central 6 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.

Week 7

Oct. 11

Wolsey-Wessington at Colome 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.

Irene-Wakonda at Avon 6 p.m.

Canistota/Freeman at Bon Homme 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Washington at Brandon Valley 6 p.m.

Garretson at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6 p.m.

Chester Area at Britton-Hecla 5:30 p.m.

Kimball/White Lake at Burke 6 p.m.

Great Plains Lutheran at Castlewood 6 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Centerville 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids St. Mary at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.

Clark/Willow Lake at Dakota Hills 6 p.m.

Lennox at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.

Milbank at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

Deuel at Deubrook Area 6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Dupree 7 p.m.

McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson 6 p.m.

Webster Area at Flandreau 6 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Gregory 6 p.m.

Arlington/Lake Preston at Hamlin 6 p.m.

Viborg-Hurley at Hanson 6 p.m.

Newell at Harding County 7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Howard 6 p.m.

Philip at Kadoka Area 7 p.m.

Estelline/Hendricks at Langford Area TBA

Custer at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Lyman 6 p.m.

West Central at Madison 6 p.m.

Parkston at Menno/Marion 6 p.m.

Winner at Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell 6 p.m.

Redfield at Mobridge-Pollock 6 p.m.

Baltic at Parker 6 p.m.

Brookings at Pierre 6 p.m.

Bennett County at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Warner at Potter County 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.

Alcester-Hudson at Scotland 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 p.m.

Beresford at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.

Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Southeast, Wyo., TBA

Belle Fourche at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Douglas at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Standing Rock, N.D., 6 p.m.

South Border, N.D., at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., TBA

Faulkton Area at Sully Buttes 6 p.m.

Hitchcock-Tulare at Sunshine Bible Academy 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Tea Area 6 p.m.

Newcastle, Wyo., at Thermopolis, Wyo., TBA

Bison at Timber Lake 6 p.m.

Canton at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.

Todd County at Vermillion 5 p.m.

Kindred, N.D., at Wahpeton, N.D., TBA

Jones County/White River at Wall 6:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Watertown 6 p.m.

Florence/Henry at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.

Huron at Yankton 6 p.m.

Faith at Hill City 6:30 p.m.

Week 8

Oct. 17

Timber Lake at Harding County 7 p.m.

Oct. 18

Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central at Aberdeen Roncalli 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Arlington/Lake Preston 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Avon 6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Beresford 6 p.m.

Gordon-Rushville, Neb., at Bridgeport, Neb., TBA

Spearfish at Brookings 5 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.

Sioux Falls Christian at Canton 6 p.m.

Great Plains Lutheran at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Dakota Hills 6 p.m.

Florence/Henry at Deuel 6 p.m.

Yankton at Douglas 6 p.m.

Dupree at Edgemont 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Elkton-Lake Benton 6 p.m.

Potter County at Faulkton Area 6 p.m.

Elk-Point Jefferson at Flandreau 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Gayville-Volin TBA

Brandon Valley at Harrisburg 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Hill City 6:30 p.m.

North Border at Hitchcock-Tulare 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Howard 6 p.m.

Tri-Valley at Huron 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.

Gregory at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.

Bison at Lemmon/McIntosh 6 p.m.

Lennox at Madison 6 p.m.

Pierre at Mitchell 6 p.m.

Groton Area at Mobridge-Pollock 6 p.m.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.

Wall at New Underwood 7 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Parkston 6 p.m.

Lyman at Philip 6 p.m.

Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Pine Bluffs, Wyo., TBA

Sioux Falls Lincoln at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.

McCook Central/Montrose at Redfield 6 p.m.

Unknown Opponent at Scotland TBA

Watertown at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls Washington 4 p.m.

Garretson at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Stanley County 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Sully Buttes 6 p.m.

Milbank at Tea Area 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Todd County 6 p.m.

Baltic at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

Hanson at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

Menno/Marion at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

De Smet at Unknown Opponent TBA

Burke at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

Colman-Egan at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids St. Mary at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.

Dakota Valley at Vermillion 6 p.m.

Chamberlain at Wagner 6 p.m.

Britton-Hecla at Warner 6 p.m.

Langford Area at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.

Sisseton at Webster Area 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids at West Central 6 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Academy at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.

Week 9

Oct. 24

Todd County at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley 5 p.m.

Tea Area at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

Pierre at Douglas 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Huron 6 p.m.

Vermillion at Lennox 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5 p.m.

Custer at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Madison at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls Lincoln 4 p.m.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Washington 7 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Dakota Valley at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Watertown 6 p.m.

Canton at West Central 6 p.m.

Brookings at Yankton 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0