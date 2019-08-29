All Times Mountain
Week 1
August 30
Timber Lake at Faith TBA
Wolsey-Wessington at Hitchcock Tulare TBA
Minor/North Sargent, N.D., at Sisseton TBA
Sioux Falls Washington at Aberdeen Central 7 p.m.
Webster Area at Aberdeen Roncalli 4 p.m.
Vermillion at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Wagner at Beresford 6 p.m.
Menno/Marion at Bon Homme 6 p.m.
Huron at Brookings 6 p.m.
De Smet at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville, Neb., at Chadron, Neb., TBA
Avon at Chester Area 6 p.m.
Irene-Wakonda at Corsica-Stickney TBA
Edgemont at Crawford, Neb., 7 p.m.
West Central at Custer 5 p.m.
Castlewood at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.
Hamlin at Deuel 6 p.m.
Beidgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson 6 p.m.
Groton Area at Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., 6 p.m.
Alcester-Hudson at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.
Deubrook Area at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.
Colman-Egan at Gayville-Volin 6 p.m.
Burge at Gregory 6 p.m.
North Border at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.
Jones County/White River at Kadoka Area 6 p.m.
Lyman at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.
Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids at Lennox 6 p.m.
Dakota Valley at Madison 6 p.m.
Redfield at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at New Underwood 7 p.m.
Hot Springs at Newcastle, Wyo., 6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Newell 7 p.m.
Great Plains Lutheran at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.
Elkton-Lake Benton at Parker 6 p.m.
Hill City at Philip 6:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls Christian at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Rapid City Central 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Rapid City Stevens 8 p.m.
Howard at Scotland 6 p.m.
Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 5 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.
Potter County at Sunshine Bible Academy 2 p.m.
Canton at Tea Area 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Todd County 6 p.m.
Colome at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.
Arlington/Lake Preston at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.
Milbank at Wahpeton, N.D., 6 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Wall 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Watertown 6 p.m.
Britton-Hecla at Waverly/South Shore 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Winner 6 p.m.
Garretson at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.
Spearfish at Yankton 6 p.m.
Aug. 31
Douglas at Mitchell 6 p.m.
Sturgis at Pierre 6 p.m.
Chamberlain at Stanley County 3 p.m.
Week 2
Sept. 6
Hitchcock-Tulare at Northwestern TBA
Elkton-Lake Benton at Arlington/Lake Preston 6 p.m.
Scotland at Avon 6 p.m.
Deubrook at Baltic 6 p.m.
Sioux Valley at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6 p.m.
Lennox at Brookings 6 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Academy at Burke 6 p.m.
Madison at Canton 6 p.m.
Colman-Egan at Castlewood 6 p.m.
Alcester-Hudson at Centerville 6 p.m.
Miller/Highmore Harrold at Chamberlain 6 p.m.
Irene-Wakonda at Chester Area 6 p.m.
Britton-Hecla at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Colome 6 p.m.
Florence/Henry at Dakota Hills TBA
Yankton at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids St. Mary at De Smet 6 p.m.
Flandreau at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas 6 p.m.
Buffalo, Wyo., at Douglas, Wyo., TBA
Bison at Dupree 7 p.m.
Beresford at Garretson 6 p.m.
Sidney, Neb., at Gordon/Rushville, Neb., TBA
Mott-Regent, N.D., at Grant County/Flasher, N.D., TBA
Hamlin at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.
Faith at Harding County 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Wahpeton, N.D., at Hazen, N.D., TBA
Lemmon/McIntosh at Hettinger/Scranton 7 p.m.
Todd County at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Milbank at Huron 6 p.m.
Deuel at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.
Newell at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.
Edgemont at Kadoka 6 p.m.
Stanley County at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.
Northern Cass, N.D., at Milnor/North Sargent, N.D., TBA
Langford Area at North Border 6 p.m.
Canistota/Freeman at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.
Hanson at Parker 6 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Parkston 6 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Potter County 6 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.
Philip at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.
Watertown at Rapid City Stevens 5 p.m.
Aberdeen Roncalli at Redfield 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 p.m.
Elk-Point Jefferson at Sisseton 6 p.m.
Custer at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Sturgis at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Beach, N.D., at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., TBA
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., at Thompson, N.D., TBA
Gregory at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.
Niobrara County, Wyo., at Upton/Sundance, Wyo., TBA
Tea Area at Vermillion 6 p.m.
Menno/Marion at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Wagner 6 p.m.
Faulkton Area at Warner 6 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.
Groton Area at Webster Area 6 p.m.
Pierre at West Central 6 p.m.
Bon Homme at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.
Winner at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.
Sept. 7
Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood 4 p.m.
Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 6 p.m.
Week 3
Sept. 13
Northwestern at Faulkton Area TBA
Dell Rapids at Alcester-Hudson 6 p.m.
Centerville at Avon 6 p.m.
Viborg-Hurley at Baltic 6 p.m.
Chamberlain at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.
Harding County at Bison 7 p.m.
Parkston at Bon Homme 6 p.m.
Hamlin at Britton-Hecla 6 p.m.
De Smet at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.
Lennox at Custer 6 p.m.
Madison at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
Dakota Hills at Deuel 6 p.m.
Huron at Douglas 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas, Wyo., 7 p.m.
Hill City at Edgemont TBA
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Elkton-Lake Benton 6 p.m.
Hatton/Northwood, N.D., at Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., TBA
Castlewood at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.
Dupree at Faith 7 p.m.
Clark/Willow Lake at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.
McCook Central/Montrose at Garretson 6 p.m.
Newcastle, Wyo., at Glenrock, Wyo., TBA
Wolsey-Wessington at Gregory 6 p.m.
Sisseton at Groton Area 6 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Hanson 6 p.m.
Grant County/Flasher, N.D., at Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., TBA
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Canistota/Freeman at Howard 6 p.m.
Colome at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.
Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Langford Area 6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Lyman 6 p.m.
Standing Rock, N.D., at McLaughlin TBA
Parker at Menno/Marion 6 p.m.
Dakota Valley at Milbank 6 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville, N.D., at Mitchell, Neb., TBA
Aberdeen Roncalli at Mobridge-Pollock 6 p.m.
Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., at Mott-Regent, N.D., TBA
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell 7 p.m.
Milnor/North Sargent, N.D., at Oak Grove, N.D., TBA
New Underwood at Philip 7 p.m.
Yankton at Pierre 6 p.m.
Canton at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Gayville-Volin at Platte-Geddes 6 p.m.
Wall at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.
Chester Area at Scotland 6 p.m.
Beresford at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.
Flandreau at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central at Stanley County 6 p.m.
Brookings at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Sully Buttes 6 p.m.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC at Sunshine Bible Academy 1 p.m.
West Central at Tea Area 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Todd County 5 p.m.
Wheatland, Wyo., at Upton/Sundance, Wyo,. TBA
Tri-Valley at Vermillion 6 p.m.
Winner at Wagner 6 p.m.
Beulah, N.D., at Wahpeton, N.D., TBA
North Border at Warner 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Watertown 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Aberdeen Central at Brandon Valley 6 p.m.
Waverly-South Shore at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Falls Washington 6 p.m.
Week 4
Sept. 20
Florence/Henry at Britton-Hecla TBA
Chamberlain at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton TBA
Sisseton at Aberdeen Roncalli 6 p.m.
Gayville-Volin at Alcester-Hudson 6 p.m.
Custer at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Edgemont at Bison 6 p.m.
Colome at Burke 6 p.m.
Irene-Wakonda at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.
Huron at Canton 6 p.m.
Scotland at Centerville 6 p.m.
Deuel at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.
Viborg-Hurley at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Christian at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.
Estelline/Hendricks at De Smet TBA
Avon at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.
Arlington/Lake Preston at Deubrook Area 6 p.m.
Newell at Dupree 6 p.m.
Sioux Valley at Elk-Point Jefferson 6 p.m.
Garretson at Flandreau 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville, Neb., 6 p.m.
Dakota Hills at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.
Milbank at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.
Elkton-Lake Benton at Hamlin 6 p.m.
Bon Homme at Hanson 6 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Harding County at Hill City 6:30 p.m.
Waverly-South Shore at Hitchcock-Tulare TBA
Chester Area at Howard 6 p.m.
Warner at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
Faith at Lemmon/McIntosh 7 p.m.
Todd County at Lennox 5 p.m.
Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D., at Lisbon, N.D., TBA
Rapid City Christian at Lyman 6 p.m.
Brookings at Madison 6 p.m.
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.
Baltic at Menno/Marion 6 p.m.
Stanley County at Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6 p.m.
Jones County/White River at New Underwood TBA
Rocky Mountain, Wyo., at Newcastle, Wyo., TBA
Faulkton Area at North Border 6 p.m.
Langford Area at Northwestern 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 4 p.m.
Tea Area at Pierre 6 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Platte-Geddes 6 p.m.
Douglas, Wyo., at Powell, Wyo., TBA
Brandon Valley at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 p.m.
Watertown at Sioux Falls Washington 4 p.m.
Mott-Regent, N.D., at South Border, N.D., TBA
Spearfish at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Douglas at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Potter County at Timber Lake 6 p.m.
Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Tongue River, Wyo., TBA
Parkston at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall 7 p.m.
Redfield at Webster Area 6 p.m.
Tri-Valley at West Central 6 p.m.
Valentine, Neb., at Winner 6 p.m.
Wagner at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.
Vermillion at Yankton 6 p.m.
Week 5
Sept. 27
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Aberdeen Central 6 p.m.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Arlington/Lake Preston 6 p.m.
Hanson at Baltic 6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.
Elk-Point Jefferson at Beresford 6 p.m.
Watertown at Brandon Valley 6 p.m.
Flandreau at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6 p.m.
Douglas at Brookings 6 p.m.
Lennox at Canton 6 p.m.
De Smet at Castlewood 6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Chamberlain 6 p.m.
Alcester-Hudson at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.
Todd County at Custer 6 p.m.
Waverly-South Shore at Dakota Hills 6 p.m.
West Central at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.
Britton-Hecla at Deuel 6 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Edgemont 7 p.m.
Deubrook Area at Elkton-Lake Benton 6 p.m.
Centerville at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.
Bison at Faith 7 p.m.
Great Plains Lutheran at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.
Avon at Gayville/Volin 6 p.m.
Southern Valley, Neb., at Gordon-Rushville, Neb., TBA
Clark/Willow Lake at Hamlin 6 p.m.
Dupree at Harding County 6 p.m.
Potter County at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.
Sully Buttes at Hitchcock-Tulare 6 p.m.
Sturgis at Huron 6 p.m.
North Border at Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6 p.m.
Howard at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.
Lyman at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Kadoka Area 7 p.m.
Bon Homme at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.
Faulkton Area at Langford Area TBA
Aberdeen Roncalli at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
Webster Area at Milbank 5 p.m.
Yankton at Mitchell 6 p.m.
Hill City at Newell 6 p.m.
Warner at Northwestern 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5 p.m.
Gregory at Parkston 6 p.m.
Wall at Philip 7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.
Groton Area at Redfield 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 4 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Sisseton 6 p.m.
Pierre at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Wagner at Stanley County 6 p.m.
Corsica-Stickney at Sunshine Bible Academy 1 p.m.
Madison at Tea Area 6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Timber Lake 7 p.m.
Burke at Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Christian at Vermillion 6 p.m.
Parker at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Winner 6 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.
Week 6
Oct. 4
Timber Lake at New Underwood TBA
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Aberdeen Central 6 p.m.
Arlington/Lake Preston at Baltic 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Flandreau at Beresford 6 p.m.
Newell at Bison 6 p.m.
Gregory at Bon Homme 6 p.m.
Dakota Hills at Britton-Hecla 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Brookings 6 p.m.
Castlewood at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.
Winner at Chamberlain 6 p.m.
Waverly-South Shore at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Academy at Colome 6 p.m.
Burke at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Custer 6:30 p.m.
Howard at De Smet 6 p.m.
Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
Centerville at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.
Spearfish at Douglas 6 p.m.
Standing Rock, N.D., at Dupree 6 p.m.
Colman-Egan at Estelline/Hendricks 6 p.m.
Edgemont at Faith 6 p.m.
Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Faulkton Area 6 p.m.
Hamlin at Florence/Henry 6 p.m.
Elk Point-Jefferson at Garretson 6 p.m.
Scotland at Gayville-Volin 6 p.m.
Deuel at Great Plains Lutheran 6 p.m.
Aberdeen Roncalli at Groton Area 6 p.m.
Parkston at Hanson 6 p.m.
Watertown at Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Pierre at Huron 6 p.m.
Philip at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.
Harding County at Lemmon/McIntosh 7 p.m.
Tea Area at Lennox 6 p.m.
Wall at Lyman 6 p.m.
Sioux Valley at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
Madison at Milbank 6 p.m.
Stanley County at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.
Sully Buttes at North Border 6 p.m.
Chester Area at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.
Deubrook Area at Parker 6 p.m.
Menno/Marion at Platte-Geddes 6 p.m.
Hitchcock-Tulare at Potter County 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.
Hill City at Rapid City Christian 6 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.
Brandon Valley at Sioux Falls Lincoln 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Sioux Falls Washington 7 p.m.
Redfield at Sisseton 6 p.m.
Yankton at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Canton at Todd County 5 p.m.
Elkton-Lake Benton at Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold at Wagner 6 p.m.
Langford Area at Warner 6 p.m.
Mobridge-Pollock at Webster Area 6 p.m.
Vermillion at West Central 6 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.
Week 7
Oct. 11
Wolsey-Wessington at Colome 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.
Irene-Wakonda at Avon 6 p.m.
Canistota/Freeman at Bon Homme 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at Brandon Valley 6 p.m.
Garretson at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6 p.m.
Chester Area at Britton-Hecla 5:30 p.m.
Kimball/White Lake at Burke 6 p.m.
Great Plains Lutheran at Castlewood 6 p.m.
Gayville-Volin at Centerville 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids St. Mary at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.
Clark/Willow Lake at Dakota Hills 6 p.m.
Lennox at Dakota Valley 6 p.m.
Milbank at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
Deuel at Deubrook Area 6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Dupree 7 p.m.
McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson 6 p.m.
Webster Area at Flandreau 6 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Gregory 6 p.m.
Arlington/Lake Preston at Hamlin 6 p.m.
Viborg-Hurley at Hanson 6 p.m.
Newell at Harding County 7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Howard 6 p.m.
Philip at Kadoka Area 7 p.m.
Estelline/Hendricks at Langford Area TBA
Custer at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Lyman 6 p.m.
West Central at Madison 6 p.m.
Parkston at Menno/Marion 6 p.m.
Winner at Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell 6 p.m.
Redfield at Mobridge-Pollock 6 p.m.
Baltic at Parker 6 p.m.
Brookings at Pierre 6 p.m.
Bennett County at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Warner at Potter County 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Rapid City Central 6 p.m.
Alcester-Hudson at Scotland 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Sioux Falls Lincoln 5 p.m.
Beresford at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.
Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Southeast, Wyo., TBA
Belle Fourche at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Douglas at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Standing Rock, N.D., 6 p.m.
South Border, N.D., at Strasburg/Zeeland, N.D., TBA
Faulkton Area at Sully Buttes 6 p.m.
Hitchcock-Tulare at Sunshine Bible Academy 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls Christian at Tea Area 6 p.m.
Newcastle, Wyo., at Thermopolis, Wyo., TBA
Bison at Timber Lake 6 p.m.
Canton at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.
Todd County at Vermillion 5 p.m.
Kindred, N.D., at Wahpeton, N.D., TBA
Jones County/White River at Wall 6:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls O’Gorman at Watertown 6 p.m.
Florence/Henry at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6 p.m.
Huron at Yankton 6 p.m.
Faith at Hill City 6:30 p.m.
Week 8
Oct. 17
Timber Lake at Harding County 7 p.m.
Oct. 18
Woon./Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central at Aberdeen Roncalli 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Arlington/Lake Preston 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Avon 6 p.m.
McLaughlin at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Beresford 6 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville, Neb., at Bridgeport, Neb., TBA
Spearfish at Brookings 5 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Christian at Canton 6 p.m.
Great Plains Lutheran at Clark/Willow Lake 6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Dakota Hills 6 p.m.
Florence/Henry at Deuel 6 p.m.
Yankton at Douglas 6 p.m.
Dupree at Edgemont 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Elkton-Lake Benton 6 p.m.
Potter County at Faulkton Area 6 p.m.
Elk-Point Jefferson at Flandreau 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Gayville-Volin TBA
Brandon Valley at Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Herreid/Selby Area 6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Hill City 6:30 p.m.
North Border at Hitchcock-Tulare 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Howard 6 p.m.
Tri-Valley at Huron 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.
Gregory at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.
Bison at Lemmon/McIntosh 6 p.m.
Lennox at Madison 6 p.m.
Pierre at Mitchell 6 p.m.
Groton Area at Mobridge-Pollock 6 p.m.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.
Wall at New Underwood 7 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Parkston 6 p.m.
Lyman at Philip 6 p.m.
Upton/Sundance, Wyo., at Pine Bluffs, Wyo., TBA
Sioux Falls Lincoln at Rapid City Stevens 6 p.m.
McCook Central/Montrose at Redfield 6 p.m.
Unknown Opponent at Scotland TBA
Watertown at Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls Washington 4 p.m.
Garretson at Sioux Valley 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Stanley County 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Sully Buttes 6 p.m.
Milbank at Tea Area 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Todd County 6 p.m.
Baltic at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
Hanson at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
Menno/Marion at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
De Smet at Unknown Opponent TBA
Burke at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/AC/DC at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
Colman-Egan at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids St. Mary at Unknown Opponent 6 p.m.
Dakota Valley at Vermillion 6 p.m.
Chamberlain at Wagner 6 p.m.
Britton-Hecla at Warner 6 p.m.
Langford Area at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.
Sisseton at Webster Area 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids at West Central 6 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Academy at Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.
Week 9
Oct. 24
Todd County at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley 5 p.m.
Tea Area at Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
Pierre at Douglas 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Huron 6 p.m.
Vermillion at Lennox 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Sioux Falls O’Gorman 5 p.m.
Custer at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Madison at Sioux Falls Christian 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Sioux Falls Lincoln 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Sioux Falls Washington 7 p.m.
Sturgis at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Dakota Valley at Tri-Valley 6 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Watertown 6 p.m.
Canton at West Central 6 p.m.
Brookings at Yankton 6 p.m.