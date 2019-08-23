{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0

Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8

Bridgewater-Emery 49, Wagner 0

Burke 46, Lyman 8

Canistota 44, Chester 0

Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0

Colome 22, Corsica/Stickney 18

DeSmet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Faith 50, Newell 0

Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0

Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16

Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14

Howard 36, Castlewood 0

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28

Irene-Wakonda 39, Scotland 22

Kadoka Area 38, Rapid City Christian 0

Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Lead-Deadwood 39, Bennett County 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Mott-Regent, N.D. 14

McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14

Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook 14

Parker 28, Arlington 26

Parker 28, Arlington/Lake Preston 26

Philip 64, Bison 14

Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36

Sisseton 34, Milbank 20

St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0

Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14

Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0

Wall 29, Harding County 26

Webster 20, Garretson 0

Winner 44, Stanley County 6

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36

