South Dakota promotes New Year's Day Hikes

GFP proposes flathead catfish length limit resitriction

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission modified a proposal to establish a length limit on flathead catfish during their December meeting.

The commission proposal would allow for one flathead catfish over 28 inches per day on inland waters. The original proposal included all waters in the state, including border waters, and originated from the public petition process.

John Lott, Fisheries Chief, informed the commission that a meeting will be taking place in February to work with Iowa and Nebraska to discuss catfish management, with the goal being development of common regulations for catfish on border waters.

To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. MST at the Red Rossa Convention Center in Pierre. Individuals can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).

