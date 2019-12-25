South Dakota promotes New Year's Day Hikes
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) encourages people to begin 2020 with a focus on healthy lifestyles by participating in the America's State Parks First Day Hike program on Jan. 1. State parks in all 50 states are participating in providing guided hikes.
“This is an exciting initiative designed to help people develop a personal appreciation for our world class state parks and the unique benefits of each park,” said South Dakota state park director Scott Simpson.
Eight South Dakota State Parks are participating. State park staff and volunteers will lead hikers along trails that will showcase the beauty of South Dakota. The distance and difficulty of the trails vary from park to park, but the hikes are designed to benefit the entire family. Hike locations include:
• George S. Mickelson Trail, 1 p.m.
• Custer State Park, 1 p.m.
• Fort Sisseton Historic State Park, noon, MST
• Pelican Lake Recreation Area, noon, MST
• Oakwood Lakes State Park, Noon, MST
• Good Earth State Park, 1 p.m. MST
• Big Sioux Recreation Area, 1 p.m., MST
• Hartford Beach State Park, 3:30 MST
First Day Hikes originated more than 25 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation – a state park in Massachusetts. It is sponsored by the National Association of State Park Directors, which promotes and advocates for state park systems throughout the nation.
GFP wants to change duck season starting dates
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed to change the start date of the Low Plains Middle and Low Plains North duck hunting zones at their December meeting.
The proposed change would modify the start date of these two zones from the last Saturday of September to the Saturday closest to Sept. 24.
The change would provide hunters an earlier start to the season in some years to take advantage of local breeding ducks.
The commission also proposed to decrease the daily limit of scaup from 3 to 1. This proposed change came from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The proposal would have the following season dates and daily limits:
Season Dates and Open Areas:
High Plains Zone: Oct. 10, 2020 – Jan. 14, 2021
Low Plains North & Low Plains Middle Zone: Sept. 26 – Dec. 8, 2020
Low Plains South Zone: Oct. 24, 2020 – Jan. 5, 2021
Daily Limits:
Ducks: 6
The duck limit may be comprised of no more that 5 mallards (which may include no more than 2 hens), 3 wood ducks, 2 redheads, 2 canvasbacks, 1 pintail and 1 scaup.
2 Bonus blue-winged teal (first 16 days of the season only)
Low Plains North & Low Plains Middle Zones: Sept. 26 – Oct. 11, 2020
Low Plains South Zone: Oct. 24 – Nov. 8, 2020
High Plains Zone: Oct. 10 – 25, 2020
Coots: 15
Mergansers: 5 (may include no more than 2 hooded mergansers)
The commission proposed no changes to the early fall goose season.
Possession Limits: Three times the daily bag limits
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. CST at the Red Rossa Convention Center in Pierre. Individuals can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
GFP proposes flathead catfish length limit resitriction
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission modified a proposal to establish a length limit on flathead catfish during their December meeting.
The commission proposal would allow for one flathead catfish over 28 inches per day on inland waters. The original proposal included all waters in the state, including border waters, and originated from the public petition process.
John Lott, Fisheries Chief, informed the commission that a meeting will be taking place in February to work with Iowa and Nebraska to discuss catfish management, with the goal being development of common regulations for catfish on border waters.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. MST at the Red Rossa Convention Center in Pierre. Individuals can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).