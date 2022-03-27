South Dakota State holds off Alabama to advance in WNIT

The run continues for South Dakota State. Barely.

With a thrilling 78-73 win, the Jackrabbits are in the WNIT’s semifinals, two wins from a championship, after surviving a scare from Alabama Sunday at Frost Arena. They’ll host UCLA on Thursday night for a shot at the title game.

Lindsay Theuninck was the hero for SDSU, drilling a 3-pointer with 14 seconds to play after Alabama chose not to foul trailing by two. Theuninck got the ball out of a timeout with four seconds left on the shot clock and quickly got it off, and when it swished through it gave her 14 points on a perfect 4-for-4 effort from 3-point land.

Theuninck came into the game shooting just 31 percent from outside and averaging 2.6 points per game, so the game-clinching shot made her a somewhat unlikely catalyst. But she does have some history on her side, having drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to beat Gonzaga last year. That was arguably the biggest shot of her life. At least until Sunday against the Crimson Tide.

“I think being in the postseason and with everything on the line, that was the biggest shot (of my life),” a still-beaming Theuninck said in the postgame press conference. “I’m not even sure I looked at the rim. I just threw it up there and said a prayer.”

Said teammate Myah Selland of the shot: “Great moment. The game was back and forth and we were fighting til the end. The way Frost lit up for that shot was great. It’s such a cool environment to be a part of.”

The late heroics helped the Jacks avoid what would’ve been a pretty stunning collapse.

Behind a delirious crowd of 4,268, SDSU roared out to a big early lead and appeared poised to coast to another easy win. They went up by as much as 17 and although Alabama closed to within two late in the second quarter, the Jacks closed the half on a 12-0 run to push the lead back to 44-30 at the break.

With the way SDSU tends to dominate third quarters, the win seemed a foregone conclusion, but ‘Bama had other ideas. The Tide came out on fire after the break, making 13 of 17 shots and six of eight 3s for a devastating 10 minutes that saw the Tide outscore the Jacks 34-12. That turned a 14-point halftime lead for SDSU into an eight-point deficit heading to the fourth.

“Defensively we were rattled,” said Jacks coach Aaron Johnston. “They were shooting it so well. But I don’t feel like we were giving them our best defensive effort, either, and I thought in the fourth you saw a little more urgency for our team. For us to give up a lead like we had in the third quarter and find enough in the tank to have a big fourth quarter like we did is impressive.”

Indeed, the Jacks returned the favor in the final stanza.

SDSU used a 14-0 run to go back in front, one that was sparked by aggressive defense that bothered the Tide on the wing and in the paint. And once the Jacks were back in the game it was apparent to the crowd they were in for a donnybrook, and the teams then stood in the center of the ring and exchanged haymakers for the duration.

Brittany Davis had 28 points for the Tide, going 11 of 21 from the floor and 5 for 10 on 3s, though she missed two key free throws in the fourth. Megan Abrams had 14 points, Jada Rice 12 and JaMya Mingo-Young 10 for Alabama (20-14).

Freshman Haleigh Timmer led the Jacks with 17 points, going 7 of 11 from the floor, 3 for 5 from deep and scoring nine of her points in the fourth quarter. The rookie was indispensable to the win, which she has been throughout the WNIT.

Paiton Burckhard totaled 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one black eye in a physical effort, while Selland had 13 points, seven boards and six assists. It was a team effort, with the crowd (the biggest at Frost for a women’s game since Notre Dame visited in 2015) doing its part as well.

“We didn’t play very well in that third quarter but we’ve stayed together all year,” Selland said. “We knew we had 10 more minutes and it was a game of runs, we just had to make ours. Frost kind of got us going in the fourth quarter there, too, but we knew we could stay together and get it done.”

