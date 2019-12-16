For a trio of South Dakotans, the 2019 PRCA National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas the last couple of weeks may not have gone exactly as best dreams would it, but it turned out to be a very profitable adventure nonetheless.
Not to mention they had a chance to compete before a sellout crowd of 16,904 at the Thomas & Mack Arena for 10 consecutive nights as a reward for having finished among the top 15 in the world.
Lisa Lockhart headed up the South Dakota contingent, in terms of NFR appearances. The Oelrichs barrel racer made her 13th consecutive National Finals appearance,
And as always, the NFR was a very profitable one for her. Lockhart pocketed over $104,300 during the 10-day run, an outcome considerably enhanced by a win in Saturday night’s final round aboard Cutter, an 8-year-old black gelding, that vaulted Lockhart into third in the average and into fourth place overall in WPRA year-end standings with over a quarter millions dollars in earnings.
“It was great start and a fairytale ending,” Lockhart said. “We started out well (a second and a sixth in rounds one and two) and then in the middle of the week, things weren’t going as planned. But every day is a new day, and you have to keep grinding away. One day can make such a huge difference, and to win on the last night made this year’s NFR for us.”
Due to Lockhart’s efforts, an annual trip to the NFR is becoming a year tradition for Lisa, her husband Grady and their three children.
“For a few years, it certainly has been, and, yes, we enjoy for sure,” Lockhart said. “It doesn’t get old, but as I get old, it gets harder. It is so grueling. Words can’t describe how grueling it is for basically two weeks. And we noticed more this year than anything.”
Nonetheless, a 14th consecutive appearance next year, and perhaps more beyond, remain a possibility, Lockhart said.
“This is my job, currently, and as long as the horse power is there, we will be out there and see what happens. There are no guarantees, but you can’t make it happen if you don’t try.”
Buffalo barrel racer, Jessica Routier, added a substantial sum to her family’s (husband Riley and five children) Christmas fund as well with over $94,000 in NFR earnings, a result made possible by six payouts in the 10 rounds, including two seconds place runs through the cloverleaf.
The big payout in her second consecutive trip to Vegas capped off a season of multiple wins, $181,000 in season earnings, and an eighth-place finish Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world standings.
After a stellar performance in her inaugural NFR appearance in 2018 that led to a WPRA Reserve World Championship, Routier came to Vegas this year looking to validate her position (and Missy, her barrel spinning partner) among the world’s best barrel racers.”
“It was kind of hard to come here and do as well as last year,” Routier said. “After last year, we knew what we are capable of doing and didn’t want to go in and mess it up either.”
Routier and Missy did themselves proud.
“It was good,” Routier explained. “We missed a couple of barrels and missed out on the average this year, but we placed in six rounds and won about $95,000 (with appearance money added) for the 10 days, so that will work,” Routier said. “And it was definitely more comfortable this year on my second trip just knowing my way around town. And being more comfortable in that smaller arena, and Missy was a little more solid on it this year.”
Saddle bronc rider J.J. Elshere was the lone South Dakota cowboy to earn a spot in this year’s NFR, which came after a nine-year absence. That Elshere was in the Thomas & Mack at all was rather amazing given the Hereford area rancher suffered a broken foot on Sept. 30, the final day of the 2019 PRCA season while clinching the 15th and last qualifying spot for the NFR.
Sidelined for the two months due to the injury, Elshere’s trip out of the chute in the first performance was his first ride since his injury-marred September ride. And made more impressive by the 86.5-poinit effort and a share of second-place money.
“I didn’t have a chance to get on anything before we left,” Elshere said. “So, I saved it up a little bit, I guess, so I was pretty pleased with the ride. I drew a good horse and managed to stay on.”
The $20,730 payout on that opening performance on Dec. 5 provided a nice birthday present, as Elshere celebrated his 40th birthday on that day
“Yeah, I’d say that’s one of the better ones I’ve got,” Elshere said in his usual under-stated manner.
The length nine-year interlude between NFR appearances was a choice made to stay closer to home with wife Lindsay and the couple’s five sons as Elshere has consistently remained one of professional rodeos premier bronc riders.
“It was good to be back there,” said Elshere who, after a strong start to the season, made a late summer choice to go hard and see what happened. “I was glad to go back especially since I was able to have the whole family down there, too. It was neat to do it one more time.”
The 2019 National Finals Rodeo in addition to a record payout of $10 million established numerous other records as well.
Bull rider Sage Kimsey of Strong City, Okla., captured his sixth consecutive gold buckle and tied the legendary Jim Shoulders (1954-59) for consecutive bull-riding wins. He did so while establishing a season record in event season earnings ($480,793).
Bareback rider Clayton Biglow won the NFR Top Gun Award ($243,891 aggregate in 10 events) set a season’s earning record as well taking home over $425,000. Saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston of Big Valley, Alb., did the same, earning $347,000 while winning his second gold buckle.
Stetson Wright, son of two-time PRCA saddle bronc world champion Cody Wright, won the all-around becoming the first rough stock competitor to accomplish that feat since Shoulders did so in the late 1950s.
Other 2019 NFR winners included: Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont., tie-down roping; Ty Erickson, Helena, Mont., steer wrestling; and the team roping title went to Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. and Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas.
