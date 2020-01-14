Spartan boys top Belle Fourche

The Spearfish boys' basketball team earned its second win in a row with a 67-57 victory over Belle Fourche Tuesday night in Spearfish.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and carried a 12-6 advantage into the second quarter.
The Broncs cut the deficit with a 20-18 second quarter, followed by a 18-15 third to trail by a point to start the fourth.
Spearfish outscored Belle Fourche 22-13 in the final quarter to put the game away.
Peyton Millis led the Spartans 24 points, John Nickles had a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Jake Powell finished with 12 points.
Belle Fourche's Kelby Olson led all scorers with 28 points, Aiden Griffin added 15 points and Colby Nowowiejski had 10.
Next up, Spearfish (4-4) is at Red Cloud on Saturday, while the Broncs (5-5) travel to Wright, Wyo.
WINNER 74, VALENTINE, NEB., 57: Brady Fritz scored 29 points and pulled in 12 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a win over Valentine.
Joren Bruun chipped in with 20 points and six rebounds for Winner.
Grant Fischer and Jacob Dorian led Valentine with 13 points apiece, while John Keller and Geoff Fisbeck finished with 11 each.
The Warriors (6-3) are back in action Saturday at Tri-Valley.
MCLAUGHLIN 66, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 61: The Mustangs rallied in the second half for the win over the Tigers Tuesday night in McLaughlin.
Mobridge-Pollock led 27-16 at the end of the first and 49-42 going into the fourth. But the Mustangs used a 24-12 advantage for the win.
Elias Sims led McLaughlin with 23 points, while Lex Farrell added 19.
Bryston Goehring led Mobridge-Pollock with 21 points and Reese Cerney followed with 14 points.
McLaughlin, 5-2, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte next Tuesday, while Mobridge-Pollock, 6-3-, hosts Crow Creek Friday.
PIERRE 60, STURGIS 53: The Governors picked up their first win of the season with a victory over the Scoopers on Tuesday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (2-5) will play at Rapid City Central on Thursday.
Girls Basketball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 64, DOUGLAS 44: The Golddiggers took a 13-point lead into the half and didn’t look back as they dropped Douglas Tuesday night in Lead.
Anna Campbell led the way for Lead-Deadwood with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Blake Mehlberg finished with 19 points and nine steals.
Alyssa Sandoval-Jimenez paced the Patriots with 12 points, while Nique High Hawk and Chantell Jones added 11 points apiece.
The Golddiggers (7-2) will host Hill City on Thursday, while Douglas (2-5) is at Pierre on Tuesday.
WINNER 66, VALENTINE, NEB., 29: Led by a balanced offensive attack, the Warriors continued to roll as they cruised to a win over Valentine Tuesday night in Winner.
Bella Swedlund led the Warriors with 23 points, Maggie LaCompte added 12 points and Kalla Bertram finished with 11.
Morgan Hammerbeck rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10.
Winner (9-0) will play in the Hanson Classic in Mitchell on Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 45, SPEARFISH 38: Belle Fourche outscored Spearfish 24-11 in the second and third quarters for the win over the Spartans Tuesday in Spearfish.
Harley Fischer led the Broncs with 15 points, while Isabelle Jensen finished with nine rebounds and seven points.
Ashtyn Reiners paced the Spartans with nine points, Bella Reid chipped in eight points and Stella Marcus had 10 rebounds.
Belle Fourche (5-3) will travel to Wright, Wyo., on Saturday, while Spearfish (2-6) is at Red Cloud.
HILL CITY 70, PHILIP 49: The Rangers earned their fifth straight victory with a win over the Scotties Tuesday night in Hill City.
Kadyn Comer led the Rangers with 16 points, Abby Siemonsma added 13 points and Hailey Wathen finished with 10.
Josie Rush paced Philip with 15 points and Copper Lurz added 12.
Hill City (8-2) is at Lead-Deadwood on Thursday, while Philip (5-4) hosts Wall Jan. 24.