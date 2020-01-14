Spartan boys top Belle Fourche

The Warriors (6-3) are back in action Saturday at Tri-Valley.

MCLAUGHLIN 66, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 61: The Mustangs rallied in the second half for the win over the Tigers Tuesday night in McLaughlin.

Mobridge-Pollock led 27-16 at the end of the first and 49-42 going into the fourth. But the Mustangs used a 24-12 advantage for the win.

Elias Sims led McLaughlin with 23 points, while Lex Farrell added 19.

Bryston Goehring led Mobridge-Pollock with 21 points and Reese Cerney followed with 14 points.

McLaughlin, 5-2, hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte next Tuesday, while Mobridge-Pollock, 6-3-, hosts Crow Creek Friday.

PIERRE 60, STURGIS 53: The Governors picked up their first win of the season with a victory over the Scoopers on Tuesday.

No other information was made available for this game.

Sturgis (2-5) will play at Rapid City Central on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

LEAD-DEADWOOD 64, DOUGLAS 44: The Golddiggers took a 13-point lead into the half and didn’t look back as they dropped Douglas Tuesday night in Lead.