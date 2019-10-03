The Spearfish boys' soccer team put the regular season away on a high note as it cruised past St. Thomas More Thursday evening in Spearfish.
Despite losing to Rapid City Central last weekend, the Spartans appear to be back on track as they used a balanced offense to score a 9-2 victory over the Cavaliers.
The Spartans jumped ahead early and eventually carried a 5-0 lead into the break. Although the Cavs cut into the deficit a bit in the second half, it wasn’t enough as Spearfish scored four more goals and sealed the win.
With the win, the Spartans close out the regular season at 11-2-1.
Spearfish coach Jim Hill was more than pleased with his team’s performance, other than a couple of adjustments at the half.
“I think we closed out real well,” he said. “They played real well and the ball movement worked real well. We put the ball over the top a little too often, but we corrected that and talked about it at halftime. St. Thomas More is good squad, they’re just very young. That’s one of the teams that will be better with some experience.”
The Spartans and Cavaliers (5-7-1) await the end of the regular season to learn of their first-round playoff opponents.
Girls Soccer
ST. THOMAS MORE 0, SPEARFISH 0: St. Thomas More and Spearfish played to a scoreless tie Thursday in Spearfish.
No other information was made available for this match.
The Cavaliers (4-6-3) and Spartans (6-8-1) close out the regular season and await their first round playoff matchups.
Boys Golf
Central, Duran top West River Challenge
Led by Alex Duran, the Rapid City Central golf team took the top spot in the West River Challenge Thursday at Meadowbrook Golf Course.
The Cobblers finished the day with 185, followed by Rapid City Stevens with 190 and Spearfish, which earned third place with 192.
Douglas was fourth with 221 and Sturgis rounded out the top five with 254.
Duran earned medalist honors as he shot a 38 on the day, while Derrick Brown of Douglas was second with 42.
Seth Stock of Central and Jakob Cadwallader of Stevens tied for third with 45 apiece.
All five teams will be back in action Monday, when the Class AA state tournament tees off in Yankton.
Girls Tennis
RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, SPEARFISH 1: The Rapid City Stevens tennis team picked up a win over Spearfish in a make-up match Thursday at Sioux Park.
Silvee McCoy of Spearfish kicked off singles play with a 10-5 victory over Emma Thurness in Flight 1.
From there, it was all Stevens, including a 10-0 win by Kaiya Parkin over Jaydah Wickenhagen in Flight 4.
Thurness bounced back from her singles loss as her and teammate Abby Dehler defeated Lauren Strand and Lindsey Huck 10-1 in Flight 2.
Stevens (19-8) will kick off the East-West Duals today, while Spearfish awaits the beginning of the state playoffs.
Spearfish, STM earn wins over Central
Rapid City Central suffered a pair of losses as it hosted a doubleheader at Sioux Park Thursday afternoon.
Spearfish kicked off the day with a 6-3 victory over the Cobblers, before St. Thomas More earned a 9-0 victory over Central later in the day.
The Cobblers had a decent showing in singles action against the Spartans, including a 10-2 Lindsey Pfingston win over Anna Engen in Flight 2.
The Cavaliers had little trouble from the outset as Ainsleigh Scott opened the match with a 10-1 win over Harper Keim.
More and Central will play in the East-West Duals starting today in Rapid City, while Spearfish awaits the start of the state tournament.
High School Volleyball
STURGIS 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Scoopers bounced back from a second-set loss en route to a win over the Patriots.
Sturgis opened with a 25-19 win in the first set, before Douglas stormed back to win the second 25-23.
From there, the Scoopers took over and won the next two sets 25-16 and 25-20.
Kylie Shaw, Makayla Keffeler and Sarah Janz paced Sturgis with six kills apiece, while Joellen Cano finished with 17 assists.
For the Patriots, Sarah Vinson led the way with 16 digs, Victoria Somerset had eight kills and Sierra Kolve finished with 22 assists.
Sturgis (9-11) will travel to Spearfish Tuesday, while Douglas (3-15) will host Rapid City Central.