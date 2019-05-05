SPEARFISH — Crush a drive off the first tee at Spearfish Canyon Golf Club and golfers have hit the only familiar shot they’ll hit on the first six holes of the near century old golf course.
In late 2018, Spearfish Canyon GC began a major overhaul of the opening third of the course to improve play, but also to expand its practice facility. The redesign includes moving the driving range to the interior of the club’s property.
For Rob Kortan, who grew up golfing at Spearfish Canyon, watching this project come together has largely been a great experience.
“I have been involved with just about every facet of the golf business except this one,” Rob Kortan, general manager at Spearfish Canyon, said. “So, this has been really, really fun to learn and watch come together. I'm just soaking it all in.”
Most of the dirt work was done in December 2018, largely after the golf season had ended for the year. All of the original holes on the front nine are open for now – those holes will remain in use until the new holes open in 2020 – so playing the course means working around ground under construction.
“It has been a pleasure to observe the members when they're driving around or walking out on the project looking at things, and they're excited to see this thing come together,” Kortan said. “Whereas initially we got a fair amount of pushback. We've now got the members totally on the other side of the situation, and they're super-excited to see the finished product.”
The course looks a little rough now, but the new opening nine will remain the challenging route it was before the redesign. Golfers will see some familiar fairways, just from different angles. They’ll also experience two holes that are newly constructed, but also several new tee boxes, greens and bunkers
After the opening tee shot, the first hole will hug the drainage along the frontage road, instead of playing away from the road and then dog-legging sharply to the left. Most of the trees players had to negotiate on their left as they reached the dogleg will now be on their right.
The second hole remains a par-3, but it has a completely new look. Instead of hitting to a hidden green about 100 yards out, the hole has been lengthened and moved to the left. The green sits midway up the hill. The tee shot is no longer a blind one, and the green complex will be a challenging one, featuring two bunkers and a forced carry to most of the green.
The new tee box for the third hole will be located to the north and east of the old third tee. The hole will be lengthened to a par-5 and the green will be moved closer to the creek that runs through the front nine. It will feature a greenside penalty area and a forced carry over the existing creek.
The fourth hole is completely new. Hole 4 will now run west to east adjacent to the old third fairway location. The hillside has been reshaped into a short but challenging, uphill par-4. A well-hit drive can reach the green, but the safe play is to place a 200-yard tee shot on top of the hill and challenge the green complex with a short iron.
Hole 5 is a mix of old and new. The existing tee box for hole 6 will be utilized as a gold tee for the new fifth hole. The white/blue tee for the fifth hole sits elevated about fifty feet to the east of the old fifth green. The hole takes a smooth dogleg to the right and a new green just across the creek will greet golfers.
You have free articles remaining.
The old sixth green will be reworked, but the hole will now be a downhill par-3 reaching nearly 200 yards from the blue markers.
From there, golfers are back onto the old course. Hole 7 remains an uphill par-4, highlighted by a blind second shot into the green. Next is the par-3 eighth hole. The opening nine closes as it always has, with one of the more picturesque tee shots from an early part of the rim to Spearfish Canyon to the valley floor below.
Discussions of the project began in 2011 at the club’s annual meeting, and safety was a key component of the talk with club membership. The driving range was located across Highway 14A at the mouth to Spearfish Canyon. Heavy traffic was a safety hazard, and with no direct line of sight to the range, SCGC staff couldn’t monitor activity on the small range.
“Crossing a highway at a very busy intersection was always a huge concern of ours. I would say that, more than anything, was the driving force behind a new driving range,” Kortan said. “We couldn't control the tee, because we couldn't see what was going on over there. If someone was misusing the property over there, hitting balls onto the roadway or against the strip mall that was adjacent to the driving range, we didn't know until we got a complaint.”
Now, Spearfish Canyon will not only have a larger driving range, but also a facility for golfers to work on their short game – the old third green with a bunker added – and the putting green that has been there for years.
“When I went to college and played collegiate golf, it was like a job,” said Kortan, who played college golf at the University of New Mexico. “When we weren't working on schoolwork, we were at the golf course. We didn't play very often, but we had a facility that was specifically designed for certain parts of your game. We’ve never had that here.”
To control costs, Spearfish Canyon kept general contracting in-house. Kortan, as the club’s general manager, and Josh Caffee, head golf course superintendent at SGCC, worked with Phelps-Atkinson Golf Course Design from Arvada, Colo., on course design. Local golfers who have played Devil’s Tower Golf Club have experienced the work of Phelps-Atkinson first hand.
Longtime Spearfish Canyon club member Mike Watson of Tri State Construction from Belle Fourche completed much of the dirt work last fall.
“Mike’s done a fantastic job,” Kortan said. “He's made this whole thing possible. To be honest, if we hadn't had him on board, we'd be faced with a whole different set of hurdles right now.”
With the major earth-moving complete, detail work continues at SCGC. Greg Baer, of Boise, Idaho-based Baer Design Group, is the irrigation designer. The golf specialty contractor will be on property soon to begin the shaping, irrigation, and finish work in the very near future.
Once the detail work is complete and seed is in the ground, it becomes a matter of giving the redesigned holes time to mature. Mother Nature will play a hand in that.
“Really, we're at the mercy of weather,” Kortan said.