A early lead didn't hold for Spearfish Post 164, as it fell in the South Dakota Class B State Tournament to Dell Rapids Post 65 6-3.
Dell Rapids scored first in the top of the first inning, but Spearfish responded with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Dell Rapids responded with a run in the top of the third and took the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth to make it 6-2. Post 164 scored a run in the bottom half of the inning, but the lead was too great and Post 64 held on to win.
Taylor Janovy took the loss for Spearfish, going four inning and allowing 11 hits, six runs, five earned runs, striking out four and surrendering one home run.
The loss was the first of the tournament for Spearfish who will face Dakota Valley Post 339 Monday at 3 p.m. mountain time. Dakota Valley topped Tabor Post 183 8-2 Sunday.
Sasquatch top Sabre Dogs in pitching battle
The Spearfish Sasquatch needed just one run to top the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs, as it prevailed in a 1-0 victory Sunday at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
The Sasquatch's only run came in the bottom of the third when A.J. Davis scored on a fielder's choice hit into by Tom Imholte.
On the mound Luke DeGrammont got the win, going 7 1/3 innings and giving up two hits, no runs, one walk and striking out six. Riley McSherry provided solid relief, going the remaining 1 2/3 innings without allowing a hit or a run, walking one batter while striking out two.
Spearfish, 23-32, will take on Souris Valley, 36-21, again from Black Hills Energy Stadium this evening at 6:35 p.m.