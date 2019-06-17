The Spearfish Sasquatch's bats went cold for the second straight night, as it fell to the Casper Horseheads on the road 12-5.
Spearfish got off to a good start in the top of the first inning when Jaxon Rosencranz scored on a wild pitch. Casper responded with two runs in the second and three in the third to go up 5-1.
The Sasquatch scored two runs in the fourth when a Chad Call double scored Brent Richey. Call came around to score when Rosencranz hit into a fielder's choice.
Casper answered again in the bottom of the fourth with three runs, and then four more in the eighth.
In the ninth, Call scored and then Hayden Hastings walked with the bases loaded which scored Rosencranz, but it wasn't enough.
Spearfish was outhit 15-4 and both teams committed one error.
Zachary Filos took the loss for the Sasquatch after going 3 1/3 innings and giving up eight hits, eight runs (six earned) and walking three while striking two.
Brayden Spears came in for relief and went 4 innings allowing four runs, three walks and striking out five. Drake Berman came in for the final 2/3 of an inning of relief and gave up no hits, runs or walks and struck out one.
For Casper, Jackson Collins hit a home run and Garrett Blair got the win. Blair went 4 2/3 innings of relief and gave up two hits, two earned runs while walking one and striking out one.
The loss dropped Spearfish to 14-7 on the season and Casper improved to 9-12. The two teams will meet again from Mike Lansing Field in Wyoming at 6:35 p.m. Following that the Sasquatch go on the road again to Hyde Field in Pierre to take on the Trappers.