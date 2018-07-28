Spearfish Post 164 remained unbeaten in the State B American Legion baseball tournament, with a 10-7 win over Big Stone City Saturday in Redfield.
Spearfish raced out to an 8-1 lead before Big Stone City scored four times in the fifth and two more times in the sixth to cut the lead to one run.
Post 164 got an insurance run in the top of the seventh and held Big Stone City in check to get the win.
With the victory, Spearfish will face Dell Rapids tonight at 6 in one of three winner's bracket games.
Taylor Janovy and Zach Kozel had big games for Spearfish, which had nine hits and all 10 runs were RBI. Janovy had three hits and one RBI, scoring four runs, while Kozel had three hits and five RBI.
Parker Louks also drove home two runs for Post 164.
Drew Gusso got the win on the mound, as he scattered eight hits and five runs in five innings. Only one of those runs allowed was earned. Dillion Craig got one out, giving up two runs, and Janovy pitched a final 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the save.
In other games on Saturday, Dell Rapids blasted Tabor 12-1, McCook/Miner bested Groton 17-7 and Dakota Valley edged Redfield 3-2.
Risers drop third game at State 16U
The Rapid City Post 320 Risers closed out pool play with a 13-3 loss to Harrisburg Saturday at the State 16U American legion baseball tournament at Watertown.
With the loss, the Risers finished 1-3 in the tournament and 22-7 on the season.
Harrisburg scored a pair of runs in the first inning and put the game away with five runs in the second and five more in the third.
The Risers had six hits by six different players, with Peyton Ness and Matt Moyes driving home one run each.
A's move on to BHAL title game
The Black Hills Athletics earned a 9-8 walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth inning to edge the Drillers Saturday night in the Black Hills Amateur League city baseball tournament at McKeague Field.
With the win, the A's will face the winner of today's Drillers-Red Angels game for the title at 5 p.m. The Drillers and Red Angels will face off at 2 p.m.
Earlier in the day, the A's edged the Blue Angels 4-3 and the Red Angels eliminated the Blue Angels 6-5 in 11 innings.
Black Hills Juniors move to title game
The Black Hills Juniors earned a berth in the Junior District Little League Tournament with a 6-5 win over the Sioux Falls Juniors Saturday at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium.
Earlier, the Black Hills Juniors blasted Sturgis 25-5.
Black Hills faces the winner of Sioux Falls-Sturgis game today at 2:30 p.m. for the title. Sioux Falls and Sturgis play at noon. A second title game would follow if necessary.