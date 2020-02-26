Spearfish girls pull away from Hot Springs

The Spearfish girls' basketball team won its fourth game out of its last five with a commanding 59-36 win over Hot Springs Wednesday night in Spearfish.

The game was postponed from Tuesday night because of the winter storm.

The Bison hung tough int he first half, trailing just 17-14 at the end of the first and 25-21 at halftime. But Spearfish used a 23-5 advantage in the third to pull away.

Bella Reid led the Spartans with 13 points, followed by Stella Marcus with 12 and Kylie Stalder with 10.

Tyler Warner led Hot Springs with nine points, while Kylene Baker added eight.

Spearfish, 8-11, comes right back tonight at Rapid City Central, while Hot Springs, 1-19, prepares for regional play next week.

Boys Basketball

SPEARFISH 54, HOT SPRINGS 12: Already playing with a big lead, the Spartans held the Bison to just three points in the final two quarters Wednesday night in Spearfish.

The game was postponed from Tuesday night because of the winter storm.

Spearfish led 40-9 at halftime.