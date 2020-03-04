Spearfish gymnast Jena Swanson signs with Missouri

She last competed at the nationals two years ago after being injured last season. In 2018, she finished seventh in the all-around (Level 10), fourth on the floor and sixth on the vault.

"This year my main goal is to go back to nationals and try to place really high again, and prove to my college coaches why I should be a part of their team," she said. "I really have been working hard trying to get back since my injury."

Does she feel more pressure or less pressure now that she has signed her letter of intent?

A little of both, she said, but she is still glad that part of her future is being taken care of for now.

Before she signed, she said she was talking to more coaches and she needed to prove that she could be a part of their team. But now, she also wants her coaches to know that she is still able to do what they want her to do, and be able to compete.

"It is about the same, but there is a lot of pressure to compete," she said with a confident smile.

When Swanson was a freshman in Spearfish, Christensen was a senior. She'll be a freshman at Missouri with Christensen again a senior.