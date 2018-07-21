Spearfish Post 164 held off a late rally from Winner/Colome Post 169 to advance to the Region 7B championship today 4-3.
The title game will also be against Winner/Colome, which will have to beat Spearfish twice for the title. Winner/Colome bounced back Saturday to beat Gregory 12-2.
Post 164 scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and Post 169 responded with a run in the top of the third. Spearfish added to its lead in the bottom of the third.
Winner/Colome made Spearfish sweat in the top of the seventh with two runs, but Post 164 held it off before the tying or winning run could be scored.
Connor Glasford, Drew Gusso and Cameron Koch had the RBI for Spearfish.
Gusso also got the win on the mound, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing 10 hits, three earned runs, one walk and striking out two. Taylor Janovy came in for the six pitch save, he allowed one hit but also got a strikeout as he secured the win.
The game will be noon today at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Western Nebraska bats catch fire in win over Sasquatch
The Western Nebraska Pioneers put up a football score against the Spearfish Sasquatch Saturday in Gehrig, winning 22-7.
Spearfish fell to 19-28 while Western Nebraska is 34-14.
The Sasquatch are next in action against the Pierre Trappers Monday on the road at 5:35 p.m.