Spearfish names Wademan new football coach

The men's team shot a combine two-day score of 621 (321-300) for a seventh place finish out of 12 teams. The women's team carded a 680 (346-334) to place sixth out of 10 teams.

"Everyone played well over the last two days," said head coach Luke Wheeler. "I was really impressed on how we came out and played and scored as a team at the end of a very long road trip."

The Hardrocker men were led by Jake Francis (78-76-154), Bryce Howard (80-77-157), Alex Lesselyoung (85-72-157), Roger Nakagawa (84-75-159), and Carson McDaniel (79-81-160). Lane Jensen and Garret Hohn were playing as individuals this tournament. Jensen finished with a 75-77 -153 for a tie at 23rd place. Hohn shot 85-84-169.

Emily Schimbeno paced the 'Rocker women with a 13th-place finish 80-83-163. Abby Magee finished 32nd with a two-day round of 89-82-171. Placing 34th was Larissa Pawlowski 89-83-172. Jessalyn Shipp shot 88-86-174 for 36th and Alexandra Rauert finished with 93-89-182 for 48th place.

"We got some rounds under our belt so now we know what we really need to work on to improve for the next tournaments," said Wheeler. "Overall, I was happy with how we played."

Next up for the men's team will be the Bob Wirtz tournament hosted by Colorado School of Mines at Bearcreek Country Club in Denver March 21-22. The women will also travel to Pueblo, Colo., for the El Cheapo Invite hosted by Colorado State University-Pueblo. The tournament will be held at Walking Stick Golf Course March 22-23.

