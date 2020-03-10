Spearfish names Wademan new football coach

Spearfish High School activities director Stephanie Ornelas announced Tuesday at Dalton Wademan has been named new head football coach for the Spartans.
Originally from Gering, Neb., Wademan is no stranger to Spearfish, playing for Black Hills State University, earning his K-8 elementary education degree and K-12 physical education degree. While completing his schooling and after he was done playing, he was a student assistant for Black Hills State during spring ball.
When he was student teaching he had the opportunity to coach the offensive and defensive line and serve as the junior varsity offensive coordinator at Mitchell, Neb. After graduating, Wademan and his wife Sammi moved to Grand Island, Neb., where he taught 6th grade language arts for a year, 6th grade social studies for two years, and is currently completing his first year as a 6th grade science teacher.
While in Grand Island High School, he served as the assistant offensive and defensive line coach, JV offensive coordinator, and recently started coaching the inside receivers.
Wademan replaces Chad McCarty, who resigned after the 2019 season.
Mines golfers compete in Las Vegas
You have free articles remaining.
The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams played in the Winona State Invite this past Monday and Tuesday at Stallion Mountain Golf Club in Las Vegas, NV.
The men's team shot a combine two-day score of 621 (321-300) for a seventh place finish out of 12 teams. The women's team carded a 680 (346-334) to place sixth out of 10 teams.
"Everyone played well over the last two days," said head coach Luke Wheeler. "I was really impressed on how we came out and played and scored as a team at the end of a very long road trip."
The Hardrocker men were led by Jake Francis (78-76-154), Bryce Howard (80-77-157), Alex Lesselyoung (85-72-157), Roger Nakagawa (84-75-159), and Carson McDaniel (79-81-160). Lane Jensen and Garret Hohn were playing as individuals this tournament. Jensen finished with a 75-77 -153 for a tie at 23rd place. Hohn shot 85-84-169.
Emily Schimbeno paced the 'Rocker women with a 13th-place finish 80-83-163. Abby Magee finished 32nd with a two-day round of 89-82-171. Placing 34th was Larissa Pawlowski 89-83-172. Jessalyn Shipp shot 88-86-174 for 36th and Alexandra Rauert finished with 93-89-182 for 48th place.
"We got some rounds under our belt so now we know what we really need to work on to improve for the next tournaments," said Wheeler. "Overall, I was happy with how we played."
Next up for the men's team will be the Bob Wirtz tournament hosted by Colorado School of Mines at Bearcreek Country Club in Denver March 21-22. The women will also travel to Pueblo, Colo., for the El Cheapo Invite hosted by Colorado State University-Pueblo. The tournament will be held at Walking Stick Golf Course March 22-23.