Spearfish Post 164 used a three-run fifth inning and held on to down Dakota Valley 6-4 Friday to open the Class B State American Legion baseball Tournament in Redfield.
Spearfish gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning before chipping away with single runs in the second and third innings. Post 164 added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Parker Louks led the way with two hits and two RBI, while Zach Kozel added two hits. Cody Garness and Connor Glasford added one RBI each.
Kozel picked up the win on the mound, scattering nine hits and all four runs in five innings. Louks earned the save with two scoreless innings.
With the win, Spearfish faces Big Stone City tonight at 5:30 p.m. MDT.
In other first-round games, Dell Rapids defeated Groton 7-3, Tabor stopped McCook/Miner 6-1 and Big Stone City downed Redfield 9-4.
Shooters win two to take regionals
The Rapid City Post 320 Shooters had their backs against the wall Thursday after falling to the Rapid City Post 22 Expos 4-0 in the Junior Region 3A American Legion baseball tournament at Fitzgerald Stadium.
But the Shooters broke through that wall by holding off the Rapid City Post 22 Bullets 10-9 Thursday night and then stopping the Expos twice, 6-5 and 5-4, to win the regional tournament.
In the first game, the Shooters led 5-2 after two innings and 6-2 after five before the Expos scored three times in the top of the seventh to close the gap.
Tyler Danley, Tate Walker, Dalton Klosterman and Sam Matthes all had two hits for the Shooters. Blake Weaver and Bridger Nesbit both had three hits for the Expos.
In the second game it was all Shooters early as well, as they opened with three runs in the first inning. The Expos closed the gap in the seventh inning, but again came up one run short.
Walker led the Shooters, 22-18, with three hits, while Matthes and Cody Winter added two hits each.
Weaver and Thomas Maguire had two hits each for the Expos.
The Shooters will go into next week's state tournament as a number one seed. The Expos, 34-18, also qualified for the tournament, which begins Wednesday in Mitchell.
Rsiers fall twice in State 16U tourney
The Rapid City Post 320 Risers opened the State 16U American Legion baseball Tournament on Thursday with a big win, but dropped two one-run decisions on Friday.
The Risers fell to Pierre 7-6 and Brookings 9-8.
Pierre scored all seven of its runs in the third inning. Gavyn Dansby had two hits for the Risers, with Wyatt Anderson knocking in a pair.
Against Brookings, the Risers scored four times in the first inning, but it was tied at 5-5 after four. Brookings then scored four times in the fifth and held off the Risers in the bottom of the seventh.
Dansby, Jimmy Rogers and Anderson all had three hits for the Risers, 20-7, who will face.
The Risers will take on Harrisburg today at 1 p.m. MDT in the final game of pool play.