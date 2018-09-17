It was a good day to be a Spartan at the boys' golf Black Hills Conference Championship at Boulder Canyon Country Club Monday.
Spearfish golfers took the first five positions of the individual tournament and the Spartans won the team championship.
Sam Grout and Jess Sacrison both finished with a 77, and Grout won in a one-hole playoff to win individual medalist honors.
"It went pretty good, I wasn’t feeling too great but I putted really well, my driving could have been better but it worked out," Grout said. "I ended up doubling my last hole so that was rough but it’s okay."
His round featured only 28 putts.
Drew Gusso finished third with a 78, Kevin Kolb took fourth with a 79 and Tyler McBurnett finished with a 80. Spearfish ended with a team score of 311.
Sturgis finished second with a 342, Custer third with a 362, Hot Springs was fourth with a 429 and St. Thomas More was fifth with a 450.
"There’s a ton of competition between us," Grout said of his teammates. "Between our top five its constant competition, it keeps it interesting. It’s not the same who finishes best on the team hardly ever, it’s been fun."
Tice McVay from Sturgis took sixth with a 83, Austin Eggers from Custer was seventh with a 84, Dustyn Fish from Custer took eighth with a 87, Carter Jensen from St. Thomas More was ninth with a 88 and Gunner Prior from Custer rounded out the top-10 with a 89 and a lower final three hole score than Matt Eby from Sturgis, who also had a 89 but took 11th.
Noah Ziegmann from Sturgis finished in 12th with a 90, Lance Sutter from Belle Fourche took 13th with a 93, Devin Wolter from Sturgis finished 14th with a 95 and J.D. Keszler from Sturgis finished 15th with a 96 to round out medalist honors.
Boulder Canyon has a back-nine that is new to the course this season, and although the golfers have golfed it before this season, they said that the back-nine is much more challenging than the front-nine.
The holes feature multiple water hazards and rock traps that can be trouble for golfers in a hurry. Grout, who double-bogeyed the 18th hole, said 17 and 18 are the hardest holes.
"It’s pretty tough, there’s definitely some places where you can get into trouble and get into some big scores," he said. "Seventeen and 18 are really difficult holes, the first few aren’t as tough but the closing stretch is pretty tough."
Kolb, who came in with the first group as the leader in the clubhouse with a 79, wasn't pleased with his round overall but said he played better on the back-nine than the front nine.
He also admitted that the back-nine is harder than the first nine holes.
"On the front I had a lot of unneeded strokes, I four-putted on three, which is just dumb, and then I had some mistakes on the rest of the holes so I definitely could have done better," he said. "I just kind of fixed my attitude a little bit, putted better and hit some better shots. It’s a lot different from the front, you’ve really got to hit good shots and hit them where you want because if you aren’t hitting them straight you’ll get in the hazard a lot. You have to hit greens, and it’s tough to hit greens back there because they’re hard. They’ll just roll off and they won’t hold."
Next on the schedule is the Region 4A Tournament at the Rocky Knolls Golf Course in Custer Monday.