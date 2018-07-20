The Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball team got up early and scored often on the Gregory County seniors as it won 16-1 in the first round of the Region 7B tournament.
Spearfish will meet Winner/Colome today at 2 p.m. Winner/Colome beat Martin 10-0 on Friday.
Spearfish scored three runs in the bottom of the first, four in the second and four in the third, as well as five in the fourth to end the game in five innings.
Gregory committed seven errors while Spearfish only committed two. Post 164 outhit Gregory 8-6.
Parker Louks had a big day with six RBI and three hits. Zach Kozel and Connor Glasford had two.
Sasquatch fall to Western Nebraska
It was a tough night for the Spearfish Sasquatch pitching staff, as the Western Nebraska Pioneers jumped all over starter Parker Schkade and continued throughout the game in a 12-3 win.
Western Nebraska scored five runs in the top of the first inning, scored three in the second and two in the third.
Schkade lasted three innings and surrendered nine hits, 10 earned runs, three walks while striking out two. Brandon Soucy came in to stablizie things after the third, going to the rest of the way and allowing three hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts.
In the bottom of the third Spearfish scored three runs to cut the deficit to 10-3, but Western Nebraska wasn't done.
The Pioneers scored two runs in the fourth. The Sasquatch, 19-27, were outhit 12-6.
Jonny Petsch was the starter for Western Nebraska and went six innings, gave up five hits, no earned runs, three walks while striking out nine.
Hobbs Nyberg, Jack Pauley, Colin Ludwig, Esai Hernandez and Travis Turney had two RBI each while Colton Onstott and Nolan Metcalf had one each. For Spearfish, the runs were driven in by Charley Hesse who had two and Anthony Rodriguez had one.
Spearfish and Western Nebraska continue their series tonight from Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gehrig at 6:35 p.m.
National High School Finals Rodeo nears its end
With the National High School Finals Rodeo coming to a close in Rock Springs, Wyoming, places are starting to matter more and more.
In first place in the barrel racing Kenna McNeil from Hobbs, New Mexico leads with an average of 34.84, In bareback riding Daylon Swearingen from Pittard, New York remains in first, Carson Ray from Groveton, Texas leads the boys' cutting, Cassie Miller from Florence, Arizona is in first in the breakaway roping, Austin Herrera from Soap Lake, Washington first in the bull riding.
Jason Smith from Wimborne, Alberta leads in the tie-down roping, McKenna Coronado from Kanrraville, Utah leads in the girls' cutting, Aimme Davis from Central Point, Oregon is in first in the goat tying.
In local finishes, Cash Wilson from Wall is currently in the second in the saddle bronc competition with 136, three behind Clayson Hutchings from Springville, Utah.
Action continues today from Rock Springs.