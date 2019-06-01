The Spearfish Post 164 American Legion baseball team split a pair of games with the visiting WESTCO Zephyrs at Black Hills Energy Stadium in Spearfish on Saturday.
Spearfish was shut out 18-0 in the first game, before bouncing back to earn a narrow 8-7 victory on in the matchup.
In the second game, Post 164 took an early 3-0 lead on a pair of RBI singles from Logan Ammerman and Cameron Koch.
Spearfish added to its lead with a run in the third and fifth innings.
WESTCO began to push its way back into the game in the top of the sixth innings with three runs, followed by four more in the seventh to give the Zephyrs their first lead of the game at 7-6.
Post 164 tied the game in the bottom half of the inning, starting with a Drew Gusso walk that allowed Aiden Woods to cross home to make it 7-7.
Connor Glasford brought in the game-winning run a short time later when he was hit by a pitch after taking a 3-0 lead in the count.
Gusso and Ammerman paced Spearfish with a pair of RBIs apiece.
Although the second game was close, the first was a blowout from the outset as the Zephyrs jumped out to an 8-0 advantage. Neither team was able to score in the third and fourth innings, but WESTCO erupted for 10 more runs in the top of the fifth to put the game out of reach.
Spearfish Post 164 (2-9) will be back in action Friday when it hosts the first day of the Tellinghuisen Classic.
Expedition League Baseball
SPEARFISH SASQUATCH 3, WHEAT CITY 0: The Spearfish Sasquatch took an early lead en route to a shutout victory over the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks Saturday night at Andrews Field in Manitoba, Canada.
Spearfish jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the end of the third, before extending its lead to 2-0 heading into the eighth inning.
The Sasquatch added another run a short time later and held off any late comeback attempts to earn the road win.
No statistics were made available.
The Spearfish Sasquatch (4-2) will close out their weekend series with Wheat City today at 4:35 p.m.