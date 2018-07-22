Spearfish Post 164 claimed the Region 7B American Legion baseball title Sunday with a 7-0 win over Winner/Colome Post 169 at Black Hills Energy Stadium.
Post 164 got a dominant pitching performance from Parker Louks, who went the distance in his shutout and allowed just two hits while striking out nine.
Spearfish got the scoring started with three runs in the top of the first inning and one in the third. The offense got going again in the fifth and sixth, when it scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Cody Garness had a big day at the plate for Post 164, he had three hits and two RBI. The offense managed 10 hits total compared to Winner/Colome's two and Spearfish finished the tournament undefeated.
Post 164 moves on to the South Dakota American Legion Class B State Tournament which begins Friday and ends July 31 in Redfield.