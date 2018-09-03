St. Thomas Mores' Spencer Lund knew he was close to reaching a career milestone when the Cavaliers faced Belle Fourche a week ago, but it wasn't in the front of his mind.
Lund is still thinking about the Class A state championship game from last season, when STM fell to Tea Area 5-0.
Still, Lund did reach his milestone Tuesday. With his third goal in a 10-2 win over the Broncs, Lund scored his 100th career goal.
"I’m proud of my team first and foremost because soccer is a team sport," he said. "I’m happy to contribute to my team by putting away some goals here and there."
Lund has done more than just that. He started playing on the varsity team in seventh grade and started scoring goals in eighth grade, when he scored 18.
But it's never been just about him. In his mind, everything he does is about helping the team reach its ultimate goal: a state championship.
"The best things about Spencer is that he’s a team player in the sense that he always is coaching the guys when I’m not around," STM coach Pete Sales said. "I can’t be on the field, so it’s nice to have a player like him out there who isn’t just playing but taking on that captain role and helping out the team."
The captain band that he wears on his arm is more important to him than how many goals he scores, because it signifies that his teammates trust him to be a leader.
"It means a lot to be able to wear this captain band. One man can’t win a game, so being able to play my best is helping the team be its best," he said. "Being a leader on my team, and helping the team do as well my ultimate goal every single game."
Helping his team d its best has meant a lot of goals, and a lot of wins. The Cavaliers are 5-1-1 this season after a 5-0 win Saturday over James Valley Christian where Lund had a goal and a assist. STM takes on Sturgis tonight.
Both Lund and his teammates knew when the Cavs faced Belle Fourche that he was getting close, but it didn't really hit Lund until after the game that he had just reached a historic milestone.
"I kept it together a little bit on the field," he said with a smile. "I was overjoyed by being able to do so well in my career, to be able to reach this benchmark, especially with these guys, is really special. We've been playing together, for some of us, for six years. The level of success we've had so far this season is incredible."
The level of success Lund has had in his career is fairly incredible, too.
"It’s one of those things, when they told me he was getting close, you can’t believe its been that many," Sales said. "Then as it started to sink in I thought more and more and yeah, Spencer has played a crucial role for a lot of years. Looking back, it was definitely going to happen."
STM and Sturgis kickoff at 6 p.m. from Sturgis tonight.
Other athletes considered:
Jacob Bielmaier, Wall football: Bielmaier quarterbacked the Eagles to a 42-6 win over Rapid City Christian Friday, going 8-of-14 with 209 yards passing with three touchdowns to improve Wall's record to 2-0 on the season.
Lexie Wood, Rapid City Stevens girls' soccer: Wood scored four goals and notched three assists in three games last week as Rapid City Stevens went 2-1 against Douglas/Rapid City Christian, Pierre and Aberdeen Central.
Wood scored three goals and had three assists in a 12-0 win over Douglas, no goals as the Raiders were shut-out by Pierre and had a goal in a 4-1 win over Aberdeen Central which improving Stevens' record to 4-1-1.
Dathon Elmore, Custer football: Elmore scored three times as the Wildcats moved to 3-0 in a 41-12 win over Little Wound Friday.
He scored on a 82-yard kickoff return, a 11-yard run as the quarterback and he even got involved on defense, scoring on a 52-yard interception return.