All Times Mountain
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL;TV;Time
Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame;ACCN;5 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. Louisville;ESPN;5 p.m.
Maryland at Penn State;ESPN2;5 p.m.
St. Joseph's at Temple;ESPNU;5 p.m.
Brown at St. John's;FS1;5 p.m.
Connecticut vs. Indiana;ESPN;7 p.m.
Butler at Baylor;ESPN2;7 p.m.
Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young;ESPNU;7 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Colorado;PAC-12N;7 p.m.
NBA;TV;Time
Denver at Philadelphia;TNT;6 p.m.
NHL;TV;Time
St. Louis at Buffalo;NBCSN;5:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota;FNS;6 p.m.
RODEO;TV;Time
PRCA National Finals; CBSSN;8 p.m.