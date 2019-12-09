{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL;TV;Time

Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame;ACCN;5 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Louisville;ESPN;5 p.m.

Maryland at Penn State;ESPN2;5 p.m.

St. Joseph's at Temple;ESPNU;5 p.m.

Brown at St. John's;FS1;5 p.m.

Connecticut vs. Indiana;ESPN;7 p.m.

Butler at Baylor;ESPN2;7 p.m.

Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young;ESPNU;7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Colorado;PAC-12N;7 p.m.

NBA;TV;Time

Denver at Philadelphia;TNT;6 p.m.

NHL;TV;Time

St. Louis at Buffalo;NBCSN;5:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota;FNS;6 p.m.

RODEO;TV;Time

PRCA National Finals; CBSSN;8 p.m.

