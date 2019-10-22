All Times Mountain
Golf TV Time
PGA Tour
The ZOZO Championship GOLF 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball TV Time
World Series
Washington at Houston, Game 2 FOX 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association TV Time
Boston at Philadelphia ESPN 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Portland ESPN 8 p.m.
National Hockey League TV Time
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay NBCSN 6 p.m.
Men's Soccer TV Time
UEFA Champions League
Chelsea at Ajax TNT 10:55 a.m.
Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan TNT 1 p.m.
MLS Playoffs
Toronto FC at NY City FC FS1 5 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Seattle FS1 8 p.m.