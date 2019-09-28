{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

Auto Racing TV Time 

NHRA Drag Racing

Sunday Nitro St. Louis FS1 11 a.m. 

AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals FS1 Noon 

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

The Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC Noon 

Golf TV Time 

LPGA Tour Golf

The Indy Women in Tech Championship GOLF 11 a.m. 

PGA Tour Champions Golf

The Pure Insurance Open GOLF 2 p.m. 

PGA Tour Golf

The Safeway Open GOLF 4 p.m. 

Major League Baseball TV Time

Cleveland at Washington TBS 1 p.m. 

Milwaukee at Colorado ATTSportsnet 1 p.m. 

Minnesota at Kansas City FSN 1:15 p.m. 

National Football League TV Time 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

New England at Buffalo CBS 11 a.m. 

Kansas City at Detroit FOX 11 a.m. 

Minnesota at Chicago CBS 2:25 p.m. 

Dallas at New Orleans NBC 6:20 p.m. 

Men's Soccer TV Time 

Premier League

Newcastle United at Leicester City NBCSN 9:25 a.m. 

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin at Köln FS2 9:50 a.m. 

MLS

D.C. United at NY Red Bulls FS1 3 p.m. 

LA FC at Minnesota United FS1 5:30 p.m. 

Women's Soccer TV Time 

NWSL

Portland Thorns FC at Reign FC ESPN2 Noon 

WNBA TV Time 

WNBA Finals

Connecticut at Washington ESPN 1 p.m. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0