Boxing champ Pernell Whitaker dies; hit by car in Virginia
Pernell Whitaker, an Olympic gold medalist and four-division champion who was regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters ever, has died after being hit by a car in Virginia. He was 55.
Police in Virginia Beach said the former fighter was hit by a car Sunday night. The driver of the car remained on the scene, and police said they were investigating the circumstances of the death.
Sweet Pea was Whitaker's nickname, and it fit perfectly. He was a master of hitting and not getting hit back, a southpaw who slipped in and out of the pocket and rarely gave an opponent an opportunity to land a clean shot.
Whitaker won a gold medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles — one of nine U.S. boxing champions that year — and made his pro debut on national television. He advanced quickly, and was fighting for a major title by his 17th fight.
QB Smith sheds leg brace 8 months after injury
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has finally shed the massive brace on his right leg eight months after breaking his tibia and fibula in gruesome fashion.
Smith's wife, Elizabeth, posted a photo Monday of him holding the ring external fixator in his hand. The team's Twitter account re-posted that picture with the message, "The brace is off! A great step for Alex in his recovery."
Given the severity of the injury, it's unlikely Smith plays this season and Washington selected QB Dwayne Haskins in the first round. Smith recently said he plans to play in the NFL again and is under contract through 2022.
AP: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal
The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.
Simmons, 22, will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. His salary for the next season will jump to about $29.3 million and rise to nearly $39 million in 2024-25, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract is not official.
The deal solidifies the 76ers' core for the next few seasons. All-Star Joel Embiid and Al Horford are under contract through 2023, Tobias Harris through 2024 and now Simmons through 2025. Horford got a $109 million, four-year deal and Embiid agreed last season to a $147 million, five-year deal.
Cavs waive shooting guard JR Smith
Cleveland released shooting guard J.R. Smith on Monday before his $15.6 million contract for next season became guaranteed. The Cavs had been trying to trade Smith for months, but the team was unable to find the right deal even after he agreed to extend his guarantee date from June 30 to July 15.
By waiving Smith, the Cavaliers will open salary-cap space and will move under the luxury tax threshold for next season. The 33-year-old played in just 11 games last season after he stepped away from the team in hopes of being traded or released.
US men's soccer to play Mexico in New Jersey on Sept 6
The U.S. men's soccer team will follow its loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final by playing El Tri in an exhibition on Sept. 6 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The match, announced Monday, is among two September exhibitions the Americans have planned.
The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup final at Chicago on July 7. The friendly is on a FIFA date, which allows the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.
Bengals guard retires after 8 seasons
Cincinnati Bengals left guard Clint Boling retired Monday after eight seasons in the NFL, citing medical concerns. The club posted that he has been dealing with a blood clot.
Boling was the Bengals' most dependable offensive lineman, playing every snap last season. He started all 16 games five times during his career, including each of the last two. Boling was a fourth-round pick in 2011.