The Fargo Little League All-Stars had run roughshod over its North Dakota opponents en route to the ND/SD District No. 1 title game Saturday in Valley Springs, and didn't slow down against the Canyon Lake Little League all-stars.
Fargo ran past Canyon Lake 7-2 to earn a spot in the Midwest Regionals next week in Indianapolis.
Canyon Lake took a 1-0 lead before spotting Fargo three runs in the bottom of the first inning and four more in the fifth. The Rapid City team scored the final run in the sixth, but it was a case of too-little, too-late.
"They (Fargo) are a good team; they hit the ball better than we did today," Canyon Lake manager Bill Holec said. "That's what really sucks about this one-game situation. Their bats were a little hotter than ours. Credit their pitcher (Charlie Kalbrenner), he obviously kept us a little off balance. We had a hard time get anything rolling. When you have only a one-game opportunity, it is kind of quick, and it didn't go our way this time."
Canyon Lake had a couple of hits in the top of the first, and Alex Detrich scored on a throwing error for a 1-0 lead. Detrich also scored the final run on an error in the sixth.
The momentum was short-lived as Fargo responded with a double and an error and a triple to open its half of the inning, and took advantage of a couple of Canyon Lake errors for three quick runs.
It was more of the same in the fourth, as the North Dakota team, which had outscored its opponents 51-0 in its three state games, put Saturday's contest away.
"Before we knew it, we are in the third or four inning," Holec said. "Momentum is one of those interesting things; sometimes it sways pretty heavily one direction and it is hard to turn it around."
Alex Detrich led Canyon Lake with three hits, while Wilson Kieffer had the lone RBI.
Kieffer took the loss, giving up eight hits and seven runs in four innings, while Hayden Holec pitched the final inning, giving up two hits and no runs.
"I'm proud of my boys. They played their hearts out and we finished one step from where we wanted to be," Bill Holec said.
Adam Leininger, Jordan Leininger, Connor Holm and Drew Rerick all had two hits for Fargo, while Jordan Leininger knocked in three runs and Holm knocked in two runs.
Kalbrenner earned the win on the mound, going the first 5 1/3 nnings, giving up five hits, two runs and striking out nine. Rerick got the final two outs.
Despite the boss — Canyon Lake's only defeat in seven postseason games — Holec said it was a good season.
"It's an emotional thing, and we talked about it beforehand," he said. "It is a game, and that all it is, a game. I hope this isn't a pinnacle of their baseball career for any of them. They left it on the field and there is nothing to hang your head about."