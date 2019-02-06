The Black Hills State University football team added 32 student-athletes on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.
"We are looking forward to what this year's recruiting class brings to the table for BHSU football in the years to come," said Yellow Jacket head coach John Reiners. "We feel like their blend of athleticism on the field, and character and academics off the field, fit extremely well into the culture of our team."
With a total of 32 additions, the Black Hills State coaching staff reached into 10 states, including 18 commitments from the main recruitment areas of Colorado, South Dakota and Wyoming. In all, Colorado leads all states with 11 commitments, while Wyoming has six. California and Arizona each have four, while Texas has two, and Washington, South Dakota, New York, Nebraska, and Florida each have one.