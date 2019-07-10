Registration underway for city youth flag football
Registration is already underway for youth flag football leagues sponsored by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department. Registration deadline is Sept. 4.
"The youth flag football leagues teach players basic football skills," said Matt Brandhagen of the City's Parks and Recreation Department. "It promotes teamwork and sportsmanship and players gain valuable football experience in a fun, non-contact setting."
Register online at www.rcparksandrec.org and click registration, or register at the Swim Center, 125 Waterloo Street or the Parks and Rec Office at 515 West Boulevard. Coaches should contact Matt Brandhagen at matt.brandhagen@rcgov.org or cell 415-0226 or work 394-5223. Registration fee is $50 which includes a jersey. The fee is waived for players with parent-coaches.
The youth flag football season starts Sept. 16-17 with first and second grade teams playing on Mondays and third and fourth grade teams playing on Tuesdays. All games played at the Omaha Street Soccer Fields across from Founders Park.