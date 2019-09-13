{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football Scores 

Friday 

Beresford 21, Sioux Falls Christian 18

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16

Britton-Hecla 40, Hamlin 7

Brookings 28, Sturgis Brown 7

Canistota 22, Howard 0

Canton 50, Pine Ridge 0

Castlewood 24, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Centerville 58, Avon 32

Chamberlain 53, Bennett County 50

Colman-Egan 34, DeSmet 12

Crow Creek 50, Marty Indian 0

Dakota Valley 27, Milbank 14

Dell Rapids 14, Madison 13

Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Alcester-Hudson 22

Deuel 51, Dakota Hills 30

Douglas, Wyo. 49, Belle Fourche 21

Faith 60, Dupree 6

Faulkton 54, Northwestern 14

Florence/Henry 22, Clark/Willow Lake 2

Gregory 27, Wolsey-Wessington 24

Hanson 44, Corsica/Stickney 0

Harding County 57, Bison 0

Huron 30, Douglas 0

Irene-Wakonda 40, Colome 20

Langford 26, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 20, OT

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Lead-Deadwood 62, Hot Springs 55

Lennox 46, Custer 8

Little Wound 44, Crazy Horse 0

Lower Brule 46, Flandreau Indian 18

Lyman 14, Kadoka Area 8

Mitchell 17, Spearfish 3

Mobridge-Pollock 38, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24, Elkton-Lake Benton 22, OT

Pierre 63, Yankton 0

Platte-Geddes 36, Gayville-Volin 6

Red Cloud 68, Takini 0

Scotland 32, Chester 19

Sioux Valley 58, Flandreau 6

Sisseton 20, Groton Area 12

St. Thomas More 62, Todd County 0

Sully Buttes 46, Herreid/Selby Area 8

Tea Area 21, West Central 0

Timber Lake 58, Newell 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 61, St. Francis Indian 20

Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 7

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 6

Viborg-Hurley 46, Baltic 12

Wall 42, Rapid City Christian 0

Warner 42, North Border 0

Watertown 21, Rapid City Central 14

Winner 52, Wagner 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Stanley County 7

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0