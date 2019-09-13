High School Football Scores
Friday
Beresford 21, Sioux Falls Christian 18
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16
Britton-Hecla 40, Hamlin 7
Brookings 28, Sturgis Brown 7
Canistota 22, Howard 0
Canton 50, Pine Ridge 0
Castlewood 24, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Centerville 58, Avon 32
Chamberlain 53, Bennett County 50
Colman-Egan 34, DeSmet 12
Crow Creek 50, Marty Indian 0
Dakota Valley 27, Milbank 14
Dell Rapids 14, Madison 13
Dell Rapids St. Mary 66, Alcester-Hudson 22
Deuel 51, Dakota Hills 30
Douglas, Wyo. 49, Belle Fourche 21
Faith 60, Dupree 6
Faulkton 54, Northwestern 14
Florence/Henry 22, Clark/Willow Lake 2
Gregory 27, Wolsey-Wessington 24
Hanson 44, Corsica/Stickney 0
Harding County 57, Bison 0
Huron 30, Douglas 0
Irene-Wakonda 40, Colome 20
Langford 26, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 20, OT
Lead-Deadwood 62, Hot Springs 55
Lennox 46, Custer 8
Little Wound 44, Crazy Horse 0
Lower Brule 46, Flandreau Indian 18
Lyman 14, Kadoka Area 8
Mitchell 17, Spearfish 3
Mobridge-Pollock 38, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24, Elkton-Lake Benton 22, OT
Pierre 63, Yankton 0
Platte-Geddes 36, Gayville-Volin 6
Red Cloud 68, Takini 0
Scotland 32, Chester 19
Sioux Valley 58, Flandreau 6
Sisseton 20, Groton Area 12
St. Thomas More 62, Todd County 0
Sully Buttes 46, Herreid/Selby Area 8
Tea Area 21, West Central 0
Timber Lake 58, Newell 8
Tiospa Zina Tribal 61, St. Francis Indian 20
Tri-Valley 20, Vermillion 7
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 42, Sunshine Bible Academy 6
Viborg-Hurley 46, Baltic 12
Wall 42, Rapid City Christian 0
Warner 42, North Border 0
Watertown 21, Rapid City Central 14
Winner 52, Wagner 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Stanley County 7