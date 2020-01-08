010920-spt-outdoorbriefs

Jewel Cave offers guided snowshoe hikes

Jewel Cave National Monument is hosting two ranger-guided snowshoe hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The hikes are geared for beginners and will follow the easy one-quarter-mile Roof Trail near the visitor center. There are no fees for the activities, and reservations are not required. However, limited equipment is available and will be made on a first come first served basis for both hikes.

Bradley Block, Chief of Interpretation, states, “Snowshoeing is an excellent recreational way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months. Although Jewel Cave is well-known for cave tours and an extensive cave system, the surface features of the monument are quite beautiful and worth exploring during the off-season.”

The Roof Trail follows a path through a ponderosa pine forest, mixed with open meadows caused by the Jasper Fire in August 2000. Participants will learn about the various wildlife species that live within the monument and will identify signs of wildlife, such as animal tracks, midden piles, and fur. Block further comments, “We need at least four inches of snow to go snowshoeing. However, even without snow, if the weather conditions are appropriate, we will still head out on a winter hike and enjoy the outdoors.”