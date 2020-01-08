010920-spt-outdoorbriefs

Jewel Cave offers guided snowshoe hikes
Jewel Cave National Monument is hosting two ranger-guided snowshoe hikes at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. The hikes are geared for beginners and will follow the easy one-quarter-mile Roof Trail near the visitor center. There are no fees for the activities, and reservations are not required. However, limited equipment is available and will be made on a first come first served basis for both hikes.
Bradley Block, Chief of Interpretation, states, “Snowshoeing is an excellent recreational way to enjoy the outdoors during the winter months. Although Jewel Cave is well-known for cave tours and an extensive cave system, the surface features of the monument are quite beautiful and worth exploring during the off-season.”
The Roof Trail follows a path through a ponderosa pine forest, mixed with open meadows caused by the Jasper Fire in August 2000. Participants will learn about the various wildlife species that live within the monument and will identify signs of wildlife, such as animal tracks, midden piles, and fur. Block further comments, “We need at least four inches of snow to go snowshoeing. However, even without snow, if the weather conditions are appropriate, we will still head out on a winter hike and enjoy the outdoors.”
Throughout the day, snowshoes will be loaned out on a first come first served basis for visitors that wish to explore the trails on their own. Participants need to wear appropriate clothes for the weather conditions. Hiking or snow boots are required for use with the snowshoes. The visitor center will be open and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for participants that need to warm up or for those that wish to wait for other family members on the trail.
The monument is hosting two more ranger-guided hikes on Saturday, February 8 at the same times and locations. During the winter season, snowshoes can also be loaned out on-site for visitors to hike the monument’s trails.
For more information on the guided hikes, call the visitor center at 605-673-8300. For additional information about off-season programs and services at the monument, visit Jewel Cave online at www.nps.gov/jeca. For other happenings at the monument, follow Jewel Cave on social media through Facebook at www.facebook.com/JewelCaveNPS/ or Instagram at www.instagram.com/jewelcavenps.
Wildlife Diversity Small Grant proposals being accepted
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Wildlife Diversity Program is accepting proposals for the Wildlife Diversity Small Grants Program. This program provides funding for researchers, educators and naturalists to carry out projects focused on native wildlife. Funding for the 2020 Small Grants Program totals $20,000 for projects focused on education and outreach for native wildlife species and their habitats.
Grants from this program have funded education, research, and monitoring projects focused on native wildlife and habitats since 1997. A wide range of projects have been completed to date, ranging from spider surveys of the Fort Pierre National Grasslands to assessing the risk of plague in black-footed ferrets.
“GFP recognizes that there is a tremendous pool of talent and expertise outside the agency that can be very beneficial to the mission of our Wildlife Division,” said Casey Heimerl, a wildlife biologist with the department. “By making small grants available, we are able to utilize this talent and expertise. The diverse projects that have been completed in the last 23 years have resulted in numerous publications in scientific journals, popular educational products, and a tremendous amount of new information on native wildlife species and their habitats.”
Proposals are due by Feb. 14.
For more information, contact the Wildlife Diversity Program at (605) 773-4345 or send an email to Casey.Heimerl@state.sd.us. Additional information and grant application forms can be found online at gfp.sd.gov/small-grants-program.