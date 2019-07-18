NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana judge ruled Thursday that a damage lawsuit can continue against the NFL over the playoff "no-call" that helped the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints and advance to the Super Bowl.
State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard also ruled that attorney Antonio "Tony" LeMon can request documents and ask questions of NFL officials. LeMon said that means he will be able to question Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials in depositions about the lack of a penalty — pass interference or roughness — against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for his helmet-to-helmet hit on receiver Tommylee Lewis well before a pass arrived. The play came during a crucial point in January's NFC title game.
Attorneys representing the NFL in the case didn't immediately respond to emailed requests for comment. LeMon said he was informed Thursday that NFL attorneys, whose bid to stop the suit was rejected, would seek relief at a state appeal court.
LeMon says money isn't the object of the February suit he and three others filed, which alleges fraud by NFL officials. It seeks only $75,000, which LeMon said would go to charity.
"The purpose of the lawsuit is not to get some minuscule amount of money. They won't even notice that," LeMon said. "It's to get at the truth."
Other suits dealing with the blown call have wound up in federal court, where they have failed. They included one long-shot effort to have the game or a crucial part of it played over before the Rams met the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, which the Patriots won.
LeMon said that by seeking $75,000 in damages, he keeps the suit below a threshold that could result in it begin transferred to federal court, as other suits have been.
"I feel that their record in the federal courts is way too good," he said. He also wants the case tried under Louisiana law and jurisprudence, he said.
LeMon said he wants what he describes as a "mountain" of evidence in the case. He said he wants to know, among other things, whether the officials involved in the play were disciplined for not throwing a flag. "I want their personnel files. I want their gradings," he said. "I want their notes from the game."
A flag on the play would have meant a first down for the Saints, who could have run down the clock and won the game with a field goal. Instead, the Saints kicked a go-ahead field goal with 1:41 left. The Rams came back to tie with a field goal before winning in overtime.
In April, NFL owners voted to next season allow pass interference calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed on replay by officials.
2 horses killed at Del Mar in collision during training
DEL MAR, Calif. — Two horses were killed in a freak collision at Del Mar during training on the second day of its season.
The accident occurred Thursday morning when Charge A Bunch, trained by Carla Gaines, threw rider Geovanni Franco, turned sharply and collided with Carson Valley, who was trained by Bob Baffert.
Carson Valley's rider, jockey Assael Espinoza, was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and Franco was not injured. Franco rode as scheduled in the day's first race.
Baffert said it was a freak accident beyond anyone's control and that both horses were killed on impact.
The Del Mar deaths follow 30 horse fatalities at the recently completed Santa Anita meet. Those deaths led to an array of new procedures intended to increase safety.
"These horses' lives were taken from them by the racing industry," PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo said in a statement.
PETA requested that Del Mar and all other California racetracks release records of horses that have gotten loose on the tracks and urged the California Horse Racing Board to investigate in order to eliminate the dangers of training.
"Saying that deaths are inevitable in racing is like saying a swim team can't compete without drowning," Guillermo's statement read. "If racing can't be done without horses dying, it shouldn't be done at all."
Morgan, Creamer tied for lead in LPGA Tour team event
MIDLAND, Mich. — Morgan Pressel and Paula Creamer shot a best-ball 6-under 64 on Thursday for a share of the second-round lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.
Stephanie Meadowand Giulia Molinaro had a 61, and Frenchwomen Celine Boutier and Karine Icher shot 62 to match Pressel and Creamer at 10-under 130 at Midland Country Club. The teams will play alternate shot Friday and close Saturday with a best-ball round.
"You have two balls in play, you can play much more aggressively," Pressel said. "I know I certainly could play aggressively knowing my partner had my back the whole way around."
Trying to get into the U.S. Solheim Cup mix, Pressel and Creamer birdied six of the last eight holes on their opening nine — the course's back nine — then parred the last nine.
"Morgan played awesome on the back nine, which was our front nine," Creamer said. "I couldn't really get anything going on this side. But we've got two more days left so we're not in bad position by any means. It wasn't our 'A'-game today, but still very pleased with where we're sitting."
Meadow, from Northern Ireland, and Molinaro, from Italy, had eight birdies in a 10-hole stretch, making five straight on Nos. 5-9.
"We talked about it and said, 'We've just got to time it right," Meadow said.
"There's something about when your partner's in a little bit of trouble we kind of pick up the pace and try to make birdie and kind of have their back. I think that's what we did really well today."
Boutier and Icher birdied four of the five and closed with three straight birdies.
"Our games complement each other really well," Boutier said. "When I was struggling a bit, she was there to save the team, and the opposite, so it was pretty good."
Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp, the first-round leaders after a 65 in alternate-shot play, had a 66 to fall a stroke back with Kim Kaufman-Kris Tamulis (62), Tiffany Chan-Peiyun Chien (62), Pajaree Anannarukarn-Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras (63), Mirim Lee-Amy Yang (64) and Cydney Clanton-Jasmine Suwannapura (64).
"Would have liked to make a few more birdies," Henderson said. "I feel like it's very unusual that we have a better score alternate shot than in best ball."
The French duo of Celine Herbin and Joanna Klatten had a 60, the best round of the day, to get to 7 under.
Cristie Kerr and Lexi Thompson were 5 under after a 64. Sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda (67) and Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn (65) also were 5 under.
T-wolves sign undrafted rookie Naz Reid to multiyear deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed rookie center Naz Reid to a multiyear contract, upgrading the two-way deal they initially gave him before a strong performance for the team's entry in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
The new contract, completed Thursday, all but ensures that Reid will be on the regular-season roster, after going undrafted out of LSU.
The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Reid averaged 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.6 minutes over seven summer league games against other clubs largely composed of rookies and second-year players. The Timberwolves' team reached the championship game.
Reid averaged 13.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds in his lone season at LSU, which reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Raiders sign WR De'Mornay Pierson-El
ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El.
The Raiders waived receiver Saeed Blacknall on Thursday to make room for Pierson-El on the roster.
Pierson-El most recently played for Salt Lake in the Alliance of American Football. Before joining the AAF, Pierson-El spent time with Washington after being signed as an undrafted free agent and also played briefly with Montreal in the CFL.
Pierson-El played four seasons in college at Nebraska with 100 receptions for 1,309 yards and 11 TDs in 43 games.
Missouri man fined for pointing laser at Brady during game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.
KMBC reports Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time.
Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots' 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.
Laser pointers are banned from sports events and other activities because even a short burst of the light can damage the retina.