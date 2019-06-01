Past Duke teammates Boutier, Liu tied at Open
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former Duke championship teammates Yu Liu of China and Celine Boutier of France were tied for the lead after three rounds of the U.S. Women's Open.
Liu had a 5-under 66 to match Boutier at 7 under at the Country Club of Charleston. Boutier shot 69.
The pair of Blue Devils, good friends and starters on the 2014 NCAA championship team, were a stroke in front of Lexi Thompson, Jaye Marie Green and Japan's Mamiko Higa, the surprise leader the first two rounds.
Boutier held the lead at 8 under until she made her only bogey of the round on No. 16 after stubbing a chip and needing a 21-footer to limit the damage.
She won the Vic Open in February in Australia for her first LPGA Tour title.
Liu, in her first U.S. Women's Open, made six birdies in a 13-hole stretch to move up after starting four shots off the lead. She's winless on the tour.
Thompson powered her way into contention, going eagle-birdie on the 15th and 16th holes for a 68.
Green shot 68, her second sub-70 showing this week after entering with just one round in the 60s in five Open appearances.
Higa had an up-and-down round of three birdies and three bogeys to lose the lead she's held much of the week. She finished with her second straight 71.
Kaymer builds 2-shot lead at Memorial
DUBLIN, Ohio — Martin Kaymer didn't look the part of someone who hasn't won in five years. He was bogey-free Saturday in the Memorial for a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-shot lead over Adam Scott going into the final round.
Scott also had a 66, finishing with a shot into 3 feet on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village.
They will be in the final group, two major champions who each reached No. 1 in the world are in the midst of a drought. Scott has gone more than three years since his last victory.
You have free articles remaining.
It might not be a two-man race. Hideki Matsuyama shot 64 and was in the group four shots behind that included Jordan Spieth (69) and Patrick Cantlay. All three of them last won in 2017.
Custer tops Reddick in OT to win Xfinity race at Pocono
LONG POND, Pa. — Cole Custer slipped past Tyler Reddick in the final turn and held in to win the Xfinty Series race in overtime at Pocono Raceway.
Custer won his third race of the season in the No. 00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing. Reddick used a sweeping move on the inside and pulled away off the restart in the overtime and had the checkered flag in sight. Reddick drifted up the track headed into the frontstretch and Custer caught him and held on to nip him at the finish line for the thrilling victory.
The 21-year-old Custer sprayed a can of beer that was placed on the roof of his car and added this checkered flag to his wins this season at Fontana and Richmond. He scored his fifth win in 83 career starts in NASCAR's second-tier series.
Reddick scored his 10th top-five finish of the season.
Chase Briscoe finished third to cap a successful day for SHR. Ryan Preece was fourth and Christopher Bell fifth.
Custer opened the day with his ninth career pole and third of the season.
The race was forced into OT when Justin Allgaier spun off a restart with three laps left. Reddick leads the Xfinity standings by 76 points over Bell.
Byron tops 173 mph and hits fast lap to win pole at Pocono
LONG POND, Pa. — William Byron turned a lap of 173.494 mph on Saturday to win the pole at Pocono Raceway.
Byron won his second straight pole in the No. 24 Chevrolet, following up his first-place start last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Byron opened the season with a pole in the Daytona 500 but has yet to win a Cup race in 49 career starts.
Kyle Busch joins Byron in the front row in the No. 18 Toyota. Clint Bowyer starts third, followed by Erik Jones and Brad Keselowski.
Byron was one of four Hendrick Motorsports drivers to finish in the top 10 last week in the Coca-Cola 600. Chase Elliott is the only Hendrick driver with a win this season. Hendrick's Alex Bowman was runner-up in three straight races before finishing seventh last week.